Aloe Vera And Besan Face Pack For Tightening Skin Pores

We all read a lot of articles on how to take a proper care of our skin and hair at home - so many ways and so many tips and so many suggestions. But do we follow them all? No, we obviously don't and for very obvious reasons.

Like you might think who has the time to make a face pack at home, apply it and then wait for it to work on our skin? Rather, you would just go to a nice salon and get a beauty treatment done in like half an hour. And, you are pretty much sorted!

But, did you know you can make a face pack at home using basic ingredients in no time, apply it on your face and see the amazing results almost instantly? Curious to know how?

Well, if you are looking for a face pack for tightening the pores on your skin, this amazing homemade aloe vera and besan face pack is all that you need right now.

Read on to know how to make this face pack at home in a matter of few minutes.

• Ingredients:

o Besan/gram flour - 2 tbsp

o Aloe vera gel - 2 tsp

• Preparation:

o Take an aloe vera plant and choose a leaf from the middle. Leaves in the middle are the juiciest, softest and widest. You can get the maximum amount of gel from this.

o Once you have chosen your leaf, cut it at an angle (taking the base of the plat as your reference line). In order to let the sap drain out, allow the leaves to stand upright for 10 to 15 minutes).

o Take two teaspoons of this sap and mix it with 1 to 2 tablespoons of besan. Your face pack is now ready for use. While mixing the ingredients, make sure that you do so in a clean bowl.

Otherwise, the contaminants that are present in the bowl may make their way to your skin, resulting in a number of skin care issues.

• Application:

o Wash your face with lukewarm water and then pat it dry with a soft towel. This step will ensure that the dead skin cells that are present on the surface of the skin are done away with before you start the actual process of applying the mask.

o Apply the paste that you have just prepared all over your face and neck and allow it to stand for 15-20 minutes. While applying it, make sure that your fingers move in a circular motion. It is expected to dry up in this period. The choice of whether the motion is upwards circular or downwards is something that is left for you to decide as per your convenience.

o Take a cotton ball and dab it in lukewarm water. Using that, get the mask off your face.

• Tips:

o This is a highly efficient face pack, but you cannot expect to see immediate results with this. You need to apply this pack consistently every 3 to 4 days for a period of 2 months in order to see considerable improvements.

o This face pack does not contain any harmful chemicals and is safe even for application on kids. It is also safe for application on women who have a sensitive skin tone.

o While applying this face pack, make sure that you do not apply it anywhere close to your eyes or mouth. Those are the sensitive areas and applying a face pack there might result in rashes and skin irritation.

• Benefits Of Aloe Vera:

o Aloe vera is filled with the goodness of antimicrobial properties. This makes it ideal for both tightening of pores as well as the treatment of oily skin conditions (like acne and pimples).

o In today's world, the skin is subjected to oxidative damage on a daily basis. The antioxidants that are present in aloe vera give the skin a natural glow. Anyone who uses products infused with the goodness of aloe vera on a daily basis will find a considerable reduction in the dullness of the skin.

o Aloe vera is an excellent depigmentation agent and it reduces the dark spots that are present in the skin in a very subtle manner. Skin blemishes, hyperpigmentation and irregular skin tone are problems that can be treated very efficiently with the regular use of aloe vera. The aloe vera may be used either in its purest form as a gel or the gel itself may be mixed with other products to form a face mask as discussed above.

• Benefits Of Besan:

o Besan is an excellent exfoliate and is used to remove the dead skin cells that are present deep within the skin. This is mild in itself, but comes in handy in the act of exfoliation.

o Besan plays a significant role in skin lightening. That is why turmeric (haldi) and besan form an integral part of the traditional ritual that involves beautifying oneself. Be it the rituals before marriage or the ones before the birth of a child, besan makes its way to all our festivities because of this very reason.