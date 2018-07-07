8 Amazing Skin Benefits Of Cucumber Juice

Although cucumber is a popular summer veggie, it is available all-round the year, and most of us stock it up in our refrigerators for an instant salad recipe or for a quick munch, or to just juice it up. Cucumber juice is that magical elixir which can help you immensely in your health, skin and hair care. Among all the natural skin care remedies, cucumber holds a time-tested place in the skin care segment.

Packed with nutrients like Vitamin C, Vitamin K, phosphorous, magnesium, B-6, riboflavin, iron, silica, folate, calcium and zinc, it can do wonders to your health and skin.

According to beauty experts, drinking cucumber juice can give you a healthy skin from within, while its simultaneous use externally can double-up its beauty value. Placing chilled cucumber slices over your eyes helps in getting rid of dark circles and puffiness, while the vitamins and minerals present in it, leaves your skin rejuvenated. The high antioxidant levels in cucumber can reduce inflammation in the body, apart from removing redness and blemishes.

The benefits of cucumber are endless, but, we have compiled here 8 amazing skin benefits that cucumber juice has to offer to your skin. Check it out.

1. Rejuvenates the skin

Here's a simple way to refresh and revitalize your skin with cucumber juice:

• Peel one cucumber and de-seed it. Skin one stalk of an aloe plant.

• Now, beat it in a blender for 3 to 5 minutes and apply on to face.

• Leave it on for 30 minutes and rinse off with cool water.

• Repeat once a week and your skin is sure to feel refreshed and rejuvenated.

2. Lightens skin

Cucumber is popular for its skin-lightening effects. Loaded with antioxidants and silica, it does help in lightening and refreshing your skin.

• Peel cucumber, blend, and extract its juice.

• Peel potato, blend, and extract its juice.

• Take equal quantities of cucumber and potato juice and mix them.

• Apply it on the skin using a cotton ball and allow to dry naturally.

• Rinse off with water.

Both cucumber and potato have bleaching properties that help inhibit melanin production and removes hyperpigmentation.

3. Tones the skin

Cucumber juice is a great skin toner. The cleansing, moisturizing, acne-fighting ability and skin lightening benefits of this simple veggie cannot be ignored. When combined with another natural ingredient such as rose water, which has abundant minerals and vitamins, it makes for a great skin toner.

• Mix together cucumber juice with a few drops of rose water.

• Cleanse your face, and apply this as a toner with the help of a cotton ball.

• Allow it to remain for 15 minutes and rinse off.

4. Removes sun tan

You can use cucumber juice on the part of the skin that has been sun tanned. It works as an astringent and also lightens the skin.

• Extract the juice from freshly grated cucumber.

• Apply the juice on your hands and face, or the affected part of the body.

• Wait for 20 minutes and wash off.

• Alternatively, apply cold slices of cucumber or pureed cucumber on the affected part and keep it as long as you wish.

5. Treats dark circles

There is no better remedy than cucumber for tired eyes and dark circles. The abundance of antioxidants and silica in cucumber helps fade dark circles. The ascorbic acid in this veggie prevents water retention, thereby reducing eye puffiness too.

• Extract fresh cucumber juice.

• Soak cotton balls in the juice and apply on the dark circles.

• Leave it on for 20 minutes and rinse off.

• Alternatively, place chilled cucumber slices on your eyes.

• Just sit up and relax for 15 minutes.

6. Tightens skin pores

Cucumber juice can help in tightening skin pores. When combined with coconut water, which is also a great hydrant, this combination helps in cleansing skin and tightening skin pores.

• Just mix equal quantities of cucumber juice and coconut water in a bowl.

• Add raw milk to this and apply on cleansed face.

• Allow it to dry naturally for 15 minutes and rinse off.

7. Treats acne

Cucumber juice can be ingested, or applied topically to treat or prevent acne. The juice has a calming effect on the skin, and helps in reducing the inflammation and redness of the skin associated with acne.

• Mix cucumber juice with 3 or 4 drops of lemon juice and a tsp of raw honey. Stir well.

• Using a cotton ball soaked in this solution, apply this mixture on your cleansed face.

• Give a gentle circular massage for better absorption in the skin.

• Allow this mixture to remain for 10 minutes.

• Rinse off with water.

• Repeat twice or thrice a week to see the results.

8. Keeps skin youthful

Cucumber stops the breakdown of elastin, which is responsible for maintaining skin elasticity, thereby helping in tightening of skin and supporting cell regeneration, apart from building collagen. This makes cucumber a star ingredient in most anti-aging formulations.

• Dice a cucumber into one inch pieces and blend it for 3 minutes for form a pulp. Strain the pulp to extract the juice.

• Add the white of an egg to this, and blend for a minute to form a liquid mixture.

• Apply this on your face as a mask, or on any part of the body where the skin feels loose or have wrinkles.

• Leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes and rinse off with cool water.