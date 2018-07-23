7 Tips To Remove Hair From Your Chin

Growth of hair on a woman's chin may seem abnormal, but there are majority of women who are prone to having this excess facial hair growth. In fact, for most of them, the hair colour on the face is darker, making it more noticeable. More than the hair on the forehead, sideburns or cheeks, it is the hair that grows around the chin that disturbs women the most.

Apart from a cause for embarrassment, it can lower their self-confidence too. But, worry not, as this article can guide you on the natural ways to remove unwanted facial hair, particularly, from under your chin.

Causes For Hair Growth On Chin

Before jumping into the possible remedies for any problem, it is always essential to know the causes that lead to the condition in the first place.

Medically, the abnormal hair growth on a woman's body is known as 'Hirsutism'. It could occur when your body produces excess androgens, or it could be due to Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD).

Hormonal changes during puberty, menopause or pregnancy may also be the reason for excessive hair growth. The reasons for hair growth could be hereditary too. But, whatever be the reason, the hair on chin can be removed, just as in other parts of the body.

Tips For Removing Hair From Your Chin

Now, we are not suggesting the usual painful methods of threading or waxing, which you may already be aware of. We have compiled a few effective natural tips here that can be easily followed at home to remove hair from your chin.

These remedies are not only healthier, easier, and affordable, but you also do not have to go through the pain like threading or plucking.

1. The Sugar Method

Did you know that sugar is a great option to remove facial hair, if you have a sensitive skin? It is not as painful as waxing too. Take 10 tbsp of water and add 2 tsp of lemon. Boil this, and as it boils, add 2 tbsp of sugar. Continue boiling until all the sugar melts and the mix turns brown. Turn off the burner and wait until this mix gets warm. Apply a thick layer on your under chip and use a muslin cloth to place over this. Wait till the paste has hardened. Remove it in the opposite direction of hair growth.

2. Spearmint Tea

Researchers in Turkey actually noticed that the androgen-lowering effects of spearmint tea helped women with Hirsutism. Drinking spearmint tea twice a day has therefore been considered an alternate remedy for mild Hirsutism. Just use 5 to 6 fresh spearmint leaves or 1 tsp of dried spearmint. Add this to a cup of boiling water and cover this for five minutes. Strain and drink one cup twice a day.

3. Lavender and Tea Tree Oil Massage

Applying a mix of lavender oil and tea tree oil in areas with hair growth can reduce the hair count and the length of hair. Both lavender and tea tree oil mimic oestrogen and inhibit androgens like testosterone. Apply a mix of a few drops of lavender oil and tea tree oil and mix them with a carrier oil and massage on the area of hair growth.

4. Turmeric And Yogurt Mask

Turmeric is a great home remedy used in the Chinese and Indian beauty treatments for removing unwanted hair. Just make a paste of turmeric and yogurt and apply it on your chin regularly. When used regularly on long term, the hair growth would reduce significantly.

5. Papaya And Turmeric Mask

Papaya contains 'Papain', a protein-breaking enzyme, which has a proven depilatory function. Raw papaya is the best, as this enzyme is most active in raw papaya. As turmeric is also effective in reducing facial hair, and in providing a good skin health, a papaya and turmeric paste can be an effective mask to use that helps remove unwanted hair. Mix 2 tbsp of papaya with half a tsp of turmeric to form a paste. Apply it on the chin, leave for 15 minutes and then wash off. Do this regularly.

6. Use Pumice Stone

For very mild hair growth, you can also try scrubbing the place gently with pumice stone. It is a gradual process to remove unwanted hair on your chin. But, this remedy is not advisable for those with sensitive skin.

7. Gelatin Mask

Mix 3 tablespoons of whole milk and a tablespoon of unflavoured gelatin powder. Squeeze in a few drops of lemon juice and add a drop of lavender essential oil. Just warm the mixture (for 20 seconds in microwave) and apply to your chin while it is bearably hot. Allow it to remain for five minutes and then, just peel the mask off with your fingers. Apart from removing facial hair, the mask also removes dead skin cells.