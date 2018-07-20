5 Quick Home Remedies to Get Rid Of Swollen Lips

Having fuller lips is in trend nowadays, thanks to the likes of the Kardashians. Every one of us desires a plump pout which looks great in a selfie-driven generation of ours. But pouty lips are a far cry from swollen lips, which are definitely not desired.

While pouty lips have an aesthetic value and are considered to be a symbol of beauty, swollen lips are caused due to allergic reactions, injury to the delicate lip tissue or inflammation. They may look very odd and can be embarrassing to many, making them abhor socialising until the swelling subsides.

Swollen lips are caused when the vessels in the lip area expand and increase fluid inflow and retention in the place where it shouldn't. The blood vessels usually restrict any kind of fluid to accumulate but they may fail to function if there is some kind of external irritation.

The most common reason of lip swelling is consumption of foods that you may be allergic to. Things like nuts, seeds, eggs and diary are what people are usually allergic to. Other reasons may be insect bites or stings.

Certain people are also allergic to drugs such as some antibiotics or anti-inflammatory medicines. Swelling of lips can also be caused due to a viral infection, nutritional deficiency or using cheap lip care products.

Swollen lips are usually a temporary problem but may take some time to settle down, which can cause some disruption in your daily life. For instance, they can cause difficulty in drinking liquids or even talking. And posting selfies with those swollen lips will ensure that you are a butt of jokes among your friends.

Did you just consume a chocolate bar without going through its ingredients and realise it only when you start feeling your lower lip getting all heavy? The damage is already done my friend.

Your lips don't take time to react at all after you have consumed something you are allergic to. But you have a very important date lined ahead of you which you simply cannot cancel. What do you do in such cases? Rely on age-old remedies for sure.

Though there are many over-the-counter remedies to quickly get rid of swollen lips, you might as well try something that is nature friendly.

We have created a list of top 5 quick all-natural remedies which will help you get rid of swollen lips instantly.

Here are top 5 quick remedies to get rid of swollen lips naturally-

1) Turmeric And Fuller's Earth

Turmeric tops the list of our favourite quick remedies for treating swollen lips because it acts almost instantaneously. Combine it with skin friendly fuller's earth, you are sure to get ready for your date in no time.

Ingredients-

- ¼ teaspoon of turmeric powder

- 1 teaspoon of fuller's earth

- 1 teaspoon of rose water

Method-

1) Mix all the ingredients in a bowl to make a thick paste.

2) Apply on the swollen lip and wait for 15 minutes.

3) You can also use ice cold water instead of rose water to make the paste. It will not reduce the efficiency of the pack.

4) Wash off the pack after 15 minutes. You will find the swelling reduced to a great extent.

2) Tea Tree Oil And Coconut Oil

Tea tree and coconut oils are excellent anti-bacterials. They help reduce swelling effectively. They can soothe irritated skin and will also get rid of the pain because of the swelling. Use this mixture on your lips to get rid of the swelling and the pain associated with it.

Ingredients-

- 1 teaspoon extra virgin coconut oil

- 1 drop of tea tree oil

Method-

1) Take the coconut oil in a clean bowl.

2) Add the tea tree oil and mix thoroughly.

3) Use this mixture few times a day until the swelling subsides noticeably.

3) Potatoes

Surprised to find a humble potato in the list? Well, apparently, the high starchy content of potatoes makes them an excellent remedy for swollen lips. It also reduces the inflammation and redness due to the swelling.

Ingredients-

- A potato

Method-

1) Peel the potato and cut it into thick slices.

2) Put the slices over your lip and wait for some time.

3) Leave them on for a few minutes before rinsing your lips with cold water.

4) Apple And Butter

Apples may be mild on the skin but they surely know how to fight inflammation. It will also reduce pain and the butter will act as a natural moisturiser.

Ingredients-

- A slice of fresh apple

- ½ teaspoon of butter

Method-

1) Mash the apple and mix in the butter to make a thick paste.

2) Apply this on the lip and keep on for 15 minutes or until it dries.

3) Rub an ice cube on it and wash off.

5) Baking Soda

Do you often read articles which advocate the uses of baking soda to instantly solve all your beauty vows? Well, this certainly is another feather on its cap. Baking soda also is said to be the ultimate remedy for treating swollen lips which are caused due to an allergy or insect bite.

Ingredients-

- 1 teaspoon baking soda

- Water as required.

Method-

1) Make a paste of baking soda with water.

2) Apply this mixture on the affected area for 10 minutes.

3) Rinse off with cold water and instantly notice the reduction in swelling.