4 Must-try Clay Face Masks To Get Rid Of Acne Scars

From ancient times clay has been used as a secret beauty ingredient in a plethora of beauty masks/recipes. According to the Egyptian manuscripts, Nefertiti and Cleopatra used various clay masks to enhance their beauty. If you want to look like those Egyptian beauties, just use some incredible clay masks that you can make at home with just a few and simple ingredients.

Clay soaks up the excess oil in your skin and makes it dirt free. It also has the ability to purify your skin which has gone through a lot of wear and tear throughout the day. Clay masks throw out the dead cells from your skin and give your skin a clean and fresh look.

Acne is one of the most well-known skin problems that are faced by a majority of people. However, teenagers are mostly affected by acne during their growing age (when their hormones change).

You may be able to clear up your acne and pimples but the scars left by them are very stubborn and they don't fade away easily. Sometimes it takes years to fade away a single acne scar. Clay masks come to your rescue and they help to fade away your ugly acne scars.

The article puts emphasis on 4 clay masks for your skin. These masks can be easily made at home and are suitable for all skin types. Use these masks to prevent acne and fade out your ugly acne marks.

Fuller's Earth Clay

The colour of this clay is grey and it is rich is water, oxides, magnesia, iron, silica and alumina. This is the reason why this clay is used to clear up acne scars. If your skin is very oily and prone to acne, then fuller's earth masks can be really helpful in clearing out all your acne scars.

Mask Made With Fuller's Earth And Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is an excellent antibacterial agent and it has the ability to chuck out all your dead skin cells, clear up the excess oil present in your skin and eradicate the bad bacteria.

To make this mask, take a bowl, add 1 tsp of pure honey and 2 tsp of fuller's earth.

Add about 2-3 drops of tea tree oil and 1 tbsp of rose water to the bowl. Mix all the ingredients properly until you get a smooth paste.

Apply this clay mask all over your face.

Allow the mask to dry completely. After fifteen to twenty minutes, wash your face with lukewarm water and pat with a hand towel to dry your face.

Apply this mask regularly to get a luminous and acne-free skin.

Bentonite Clay

This is a miraculous clay which extracts all the toxins from your skin and gives it nourishment.

Bentonite Clay And Honey Mask

Honey is known for its antibacterial property and when it is used with Bentonite clay as a mask, you can get outstanding results. This mask has the ability to break all the clogged pores, cure acne and give your skin a natural and healthy glow.

Take a glass or plastic bowl.

Add 1 tbsp of pure honey, 1 tbsp of Bentonite clay and some distilled water to this bowl and make a smooth paste.

Apply this mask all over your face and neck area and leave it for 15-20 minutes or until the mask dries up.

Rinse your face with lukewarm water.

Use this mask a number of times in a week to fade away your acne marks in just a few days.

Moroccan Red Clay Mask

Moroccan red clay contains calcium, potassium, silica and magnesium. It has the ability to unblock pores, remove blackheads and boost the clarity and elasticity of your skin. This clay makes your skin smoother by eradicating all the dead skin layers. It also helps you to get rid of the excess oil build-up around your acne.

How To Make The Moroccon Red Clay Mask

To make this mask, take 2 tbsp of Moroccon red clay, 1 tsp of mashed avocado and 2 tbsp of rose water.

Make a smooth paste from the above ingredients and apply all over your blackhead and acne areas.

Keep the mask until it dries up completely and then wash it off with warm water.

Kaolin Clay Mask

This is a white clay which is found in China. It is used as an ingredient in a myriad of face masks and beauty products. Kaolin clay improves blood circulation, fights acne, and clears pimples and blackheads.

How To Make The Kaolin Mask

Take a bowl, add 2 tsp of Kaolin clay and 1 tbsp of green tea to make a smooth paste.

Next add about 1 tsp of aloe vera gel and 2 drops of lavender oil (optional).

Take a spoon and blend all the ingredients very well.

Apply this magical mask all over your neck and face. Leave the areas near your mouth, eyebrows and eyes.

Allow this mask to dry out and then rinse it with lukewarm water. Finally, wash your face with cold water and pat dry.

Use this mask only once or twice in a week to get amazing results.