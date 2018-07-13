4 Easy Milk Powder Face Masks For Glowing Skin

If beautiful glowing skin is what you desire to achieve, then milk or milk powder should surely find a place in your beauty regimen. If you have observed, majority of the beauty recipes for glowing skin would have milk as an ingredient. This is because milk is an essential ingredient in skincare, as it is an effective skin cleanser and beauty enhancer.

Since ancient times, it has been said that milk baths were the secret to Cleopatra's youthful beauty. Now, we are not going to say that you need to fill up your bathtub with milk too, but, if you can use milk or milk powder as a face mask, you will notice your skin glow.

In this article, we will focus on ways to enhance your complexion with milk powder. Why milk powder and not milk itself, you ask? Well, milk powder is a dehydrated form of milk, with effective concentrated properties that can help your skin radiate better. That means, the water content in the milk is completely evaporated and only the solid material is left behind.

Hence, it is more potent than liquid milk, with higher concentration of vitamins, nutrients and minerals which makes it an effective natural skincare remedy.

Benefits Of Milk Powder For Skin

If you would like to know more about the benefits of milk powder for your skin before using it as a mask, here's the breakdown:

• Milk powder is rich in vitamin A which helps in healthy cell division and heals dull skin.

• The rich vitamin C content in milk powder gives it anti-aging properties that keeps your skin youthful and radiant.

• The presence of vitamin B6 helps in new skin cell formation and keeps skin moisturized and healthy.

• Lactic Acid present in abundance in milk powder helps smoothen, lighten and tone the skin.

• Milk powder can be a great skin cleanser and heals dull skin.

• It boosts collagen production and helps in the formation of new skin.

• It removes blackheads and whiteheads, relieves itchy skin and keeps your skin hydrated.

4 Easy Milk Powder Face Masks For Radiant Skin

Having known the benefits of milk powder, aren't you tempted to know how to use it for a glowing skin? So, here goes.

1. With Orange Juice And Gram Flour

Just as the case with milk powder, orange juice is also rich in vitamin C, and has skin-lightening effects. Gram flour acts as a gentle exfoliator and helps in removing dead cells. So this is an effective mask for a radiant skin.

Ingredients

• 1 tsp milk powder

• 1 or 2 tsp orange juice

• 1 tsp gram flour

How to use

• Mix together milk powder and gram flour evenly in a bowl.

• Squeeze in the orange juice (should be fresh).

• Mix them well, so as to form a thick paste.

• With your fingers or an applicator brush, apply this paste onto your cleansed face.

• Wait for 10 to 15 minutes and rinse with cold water.

How often

Use this mask once every two days upto one month and see the difference.

2. With Yogurt And Lemon Juice

Both yogurt and lemon juice are beneficial in skin lightening. This mask also helps in treating hyperpigmentation that may otherwise lead to dull skin, and it evens the skin tone.

Ingredients:

• 2 tsp yogurt

• 2 tsp milk powder

• Half lemon juice

How to use:

• Just mix all the ingredients so as to form a thick paste.

• To begin with, soak a towel in warm water and steam your face with it to open your skin pores.

• Apply this paste to your face and leave it on for 20 minutes.

• Rinse with cool water.

How often:

Do this every second day to see the results.

3. With Turmeric And Honey

This face mask using milk powder, turmeric and honey has antimicrobial properties that cures acne and blemishes, which may pose as a hindrance to glowing skin. While honey moisturizes your skin, turmeric adds to the glow when used alongside milk powder.

Ingredients:

• 1 tsp milk powder

• ¼ tsp turmeric powder

• 1 tsp organic honey

How to use

• Mix all the ingredients thoroughly with a spoon, so as to make a thick paste.

• Apply this evenly on your cleansed face.

• Wait for 15 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water.

How often

Use this treatment once a week for effective results.

4. With Multani Mitti

An oily skin can make your face appear dull. So, here's how you can use milk powder to fight oily skin, and make your face appear radiant.

Ingredients:

• 1 tbsp fuller's earth (Multani Mitti)

• 1 tbsp milk powder

• Few drops of rosewater

How to use:

• Mix the ingredients to form a smooth paste.

• Apply evenly on your face and wait for 20 minutes until dry.

• Wash off with lukewarm water

How often

Use once a week to prevent oily skin and to even your skin tone.

Now, having read this article, isn't it time to indulge in some milky goodness?