7 Impressive Beauty Tips For Soft Hands

For all that work you do, your hands are your greatest aid. From getting yourself that glass of water when you are thirsty to taking care of your little ones, your hands are what does a lion's share of your daily duties. In a situation like this, it is obvious that your hands deserve all the love and attention in the world.

However, sadly for most of us, not all the time are we able to give our hands all the care that it deserves. While the reason for the same may differ from that of our laziness to our super-hectic lifestyle, the solution to all of this would be in taking a proper care of our rough hands.

This article explores seven such ways one can opt for in pursuit of soft hands. Go through the article and based on the amount of time you are willing to invest on your hands (and subject to the availability of raw materials), feel free to make your pick.

Tips For Soft Hands

1. Warm water

• In order to choose the most appropriate temperature, start with a moderate temperature and keep on adding hot water till you reach the maximum temperature that your hands can tolerate. This is the appropriate temperature for your hands.

• You can then add lavender oil or essential oils to it as per your convenience.

• Soak your hands in this mixture and let it stand for 15 to 20 minutes before patting it dry. Repeat the same for 4 to 5 times a week, in order to get the beautiful and soft hands that you had always wanted.

2. Petroleum Jelly

• Here, you must wash your hands with warm water and then generously coat the same with some petroleum jelly.

• After about 10 minutes of the same, a pair of gloves should be worn and the same should be allowed to stand overnight. Doing so will ensure that the moisture retains and by the time you wake up the next morning, you are left with soft and spongy hands.

• While putting on the gloves, make sure that the same is of cotton material. Wearing a woollen or satin gloves will cause your skin to sweat and that will undo the effect of all the petroleum jelly that you had applied to your hands.

3. Sugar and Olive Oil

• Take a tablespoon of olive oil and to it add a tablespoon of sugar and mix it. Do not mix too much, as doing so may cause the sugar to start melting.

• Apply this paste all over your hands by ensuring that both your palm and cuticles are attended to.

• This paste is very efficient because olive oil is a great moisturizer, while the sugar present in the paste plays an important role in the removal of the dead skin cells. The paste is not just easy to prepare, but the fact that there is no washing off involved makes it easy to apply and thus makes its way to one of the most preferred beauty tips for soft hands.

4. Cream

• Take a small quantity of malai or cream and massage your hands with it. In the absence of malai, you can substitute the same with handmade ghee. While applying it on the hands, it should be ensured that the nail beds, cuticles and palms are all well covered.

• Once that is done, the malai should be allowed to stay on the hands for about 30 minutes, after which it should be rinsed off with warm water. Make sure that you do not use soap while washing off the malai.

• In order to get the best results out of this, it is advised to repeat this act daily, at the end of which noticeable improvement in the softness of the hands can be expected.

5. Egg Yolk Paste

• Take an egg yolk and to that add a hint of rose water, a teaspoon of honey and half a teaspoon of crushed almonds and work them to a paste.

• Massage your hands with this paste for 8 to 10 minutes, after which you must let it stand for about 25 to 30 minutes before rinsing it off.

• The best thing about this paste is the fact that it exfoliates the skin and nourishes it by providing it with the appropriate nutrients. As we all know, almonds are rich in vitamin E and egg yolk thrives in Vitamin A and both of these nutrients are absolutely necessary in order to gift your hands the softness that you want.

6. Avoid Abrasive Hand Wash

• While one of the most efficient ways to keep germs at bay and keep yourself and your family members healthy would be by regular washing of hands, it is an undeniable fact that regular washing of hands with antiseptic hand wash takes away the much-needed moisture from your hands. This leaves your hands dry and rough and they look much more older than your years.

• In order to avoid such a thing from happening, the first thing that we can do is to ensure that every time we wash our hands, the same is done with warm water in lieu of the running normal water.

• Also, substituting your regular antiseptic soap with a moisturizing hand wash will work wonders in this regard.

7. Lemon and Sugar

• Here, all that you need to do is take a lemon and depending on its size, you must cut it to two or four parts. Once that is done, coat the same with sugar.

• The flat of your palm, your nail beds and cuticles are then scrubbed with the lemon. The same is then allowed to stand for about 5 minutes before being rinsed off. The rinsing happens preferably with warm water, after which it is dried by patting.

• This is one of the simplest and fastest home remedy for getting soft hands and it is safe for application even on kids.