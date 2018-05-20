Banana Yogurt Face Pack For Fair Skin

Face packs are a unique way of rejuvenating and hydrating your skin. And, they are the most effective when you make them at home using very basic ingredients that are readily available in your kitchen. Well, that makes it cost-effective too.

Home remedies are the best when it comes to skin care, as they have been practised since ages. At some point of time in life, we must have applied yogurt and turmeric mixture on our face hoping that it will give us a fair skin tone instantly. And what followed was a great success - a glow like never before.

Today, at Boldsky, we have curated a similar and effective face pack that will instantly brighten your skin tone and make your skin look healthy. Banana when combined with yogurt not just gives you a fair skin tone but also makes your skin glow in a natural way.

Without wasting more time, let's get started with the ingredients required for this amazing face pack.

Ingredients Required To Make Face Pack:

1 ripe banana

1 tablespoon yogurt

How To Do:

Choose a banana that is not too ripe.

Peel off the cover and mash it well.

To this, add one-third cup of yogurt.

Make sure that you go for the plain yogurt and not the flavoured one.

Mix the two well, making sure that you arrive at a uniform consistency and that there are no lumps present in the paste.

How To Apply:

Wash your face with cold water and pat it dry.

Uniformly apply the paste, that has been prepared, all over your face.

Make sure that you do not neglect the neck area and apply it there as well.

Let it stand for some time. If it is the summer season, you can let it be for about 15 minutes, whereas if it is the winters, the same can stand for 20 minutes.

After the said duration, we can rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Make sure to use your regular moisturizer after this.

This pack is safe for application on kids as well and is recommended for anyone over the age of 5 years. It will make them appear fairer. However, if you are lactose intolerant, it is recommended that you perform an elbow test before applying it on the face. In the elbow test, you apply a small portion of the paste on the inner surface of your elbow and rinse it off after 10 minutes.

If, after an hour, no rashes or irritation is reported, you can go ahead and apply this on your face.

• Benefits of banana

Banana is incredibly rich in Vitamins A, B and E. The tons of potassium that are present in banana add up to its skin care benefits and works naturally to even out the skin tone. This is achieved by combating the free radicals that are present in the skin.

Thus, when banana is applied on the face, you can expect a natural reduction of blemishes and dark spots. Needless to say, the combined effect of all of these results in the delay, in the appearance of wrinkles and a much better healthy-looking skin that remains younger than its actual age.

• Benefits of yogurt

Yogurt is a super food in the area of skin care. The alpha-hydroxyl acids that form an essential component of lactic acid present in yogurt help in the breaking down of dead skin cells. With the exfoliation of dead skin cells, the skin looks much fresher. This is suitable for application on people across age groups.

In case of teenagers and people under 25 who are prone to oily skin and the breakout of pimples, this enables keeping skin issues at bay. For those who are over 50, this type of gentle exfoliation gives a natural glow and diminishes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Because of the lactic acid content, it is safe for application even on kids.

• Benefits of banana yogurt face pack

Having established the importance of banana and yogurt in skin care, it is fair to say that both of it is definitely an important aspect of skin care. While using either of these on a regular basis will definitely help you fight acne and pimples and provide nourishment to the skin, you can get even better skin care results by combining the two. Irrespective of how harsh the weather is, or how much stress, tension and pollution you are subjected to, this face mask will leave your skin feeling glowing and refreshed. So, what are you waiting for?