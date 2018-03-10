10 Tips On How To Wear Foundation Perfectly

Perfect makeup is something that requires practice and an art that cannot be mastered overnight. We see people around who struggle with makeup application. At times even we fall into the trap of not being able to apply makeup in the right manner.

One of the major reasons why makeup failures occur is due to the improper application of foundation. This is the base that sets your face right for the application of the remaining makeup.

You might spend hours in applying makeup in the morning before you would have stepped out of your home, but it is quite likely that by lunch you find that your foundation has started to melt or fade away.

Cooler months of the year subject our skin to turn oily and dehydrated. This being the prime reason behind why the foundation coverage is affected even after you have tried your best to give it a flawless and perfect look.

Even people without any skin issues could find it hard to keep their face looking flawless and perfect throughout the day. Read on to learn about simple tips and tricks on how to ensure perfect foundation coverage throughout the day.

1. Exfoliate Your Skin

This is the most important step and also crucial to make your skin care regime complete. When the foundation is applied on your face, it will eventually dry up when allowed to stay on your face throughout the day.

In order to avoid your foundation becoming a mess, exfoliate your skin. Physical exfoliation done using beads or cleanser can cause micro-tears on your skin leading to acne and premature ageing. Chemical exfoliation is a better alternative. Use an AHA product and use it to exfoliate your skin regularly.

2. Moisturize Your Skin

Foundation can be made to last long when you have a well-moisturized skin. When your skin is not moisturized, it gets dehydrated, leading to flaking and excess oil. This affects the foundation coverage. Select a moisturizer based on your skin type. After moisturizer application, wait for a few minutes for it to sink in before you apply the primer or the makeup.

3. Using Primer

This is the final step before you apply the foundation. Primer should be applied after you have moisturized your skin. Primers are available in the form of gel, powder, or cream. It smoothens the facial imperfections and also forms a great base to which your makeup can adhere to very well. Primer also has the capability of combating oil.

4. Using The Perfect Applicator

Most of us use our hands and primarily fingers to apply the foundation. Although there is no such rule as to which is the right method of applying foundation, using a brush could help you blend the foundation better.

When using your hands, you do not waste any foundation, but the coverage obtained might not be even. The easiest way of foundation application that is a hit among many is the use of a beauty blender. This is a small sponge that can be used to apply the coverage evenly. This sponge is great in soaking up excess foundation as well.

5. Less Is More

Excess application of the foundation is never recommended. Your glands will end up producing too much oil if you have a lot of foundation on your face causing your coverage to turn patchy. If you have dry skin, it will make your skin look extremely cakey. Apply foundation on the centre of your face and then blend it with outward motion. Your skin would look natural this way.

6. Using Powder For Setting

Setting your makeup is important. To ensure that your foundation stays as you expect it to, use a loose or pressed setting powder using a soft brush to set the foundation after its application. Especially recommended for oily skin, setting powder gives a matte finish effect. Always apply it to the T-zone of your face - forehead, nose, inner cheeks, and chin.

7. Follow Layering

If your skin is prone to blemishes, then layering can be the answer to sort out your worries. Layering is nothing but repeating steps 5 and 6. Add little foundation to the problem areas, set using powder, repeat for the areas required. This will give you the much-desired flawless look.

8. Use A Setting Spray

A setting spray does the final job for you to ensure that your makeup doesn't fade for the maximum possible time. The setting spray also gives you an additional glow.

9. Do Not Touch Your Face Often

Although difficult to follow, try to keep your hands off your face as much as possible. Touching your face often would spread bacteria and also transfer oil from your fingers onto your face.

10. Identifying The Right Foundation

It is important to know your skin type: dry, oily, or combination. Use the right foundation meant for your skin type. Also, verify the shade, tone, and formula of the foundation that you plan to use. Visit a makeup boutique and you can seek professional help to determine the perfect foundation for you.