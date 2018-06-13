10 Ways You Can Use Turmeric To Get Rid Of Pimples

Turmeric is a true wonder-spice in literal terms, not only because it has a host of medicinal benefits to its credit from curing common cold to preventing cancer, but also because it contributes immensely in keeping your skin healthy and glowing.

According to Ayurveda, turmeric improves complexion and fights all common types of skin problems like pimples, dark spots, acne, etc. It reduces scarring, heals wounds and adds a natural glow to your skin. However, in this particular article, we will focus on how we can use turmeric to treat pimples.

How Does Turmeric Help In Removing Pimples?

Pimples occur when the skin pores get clogged and infected. Turmeric is a great antimicrobial, and hence is a cure for most infections. It works by removing excess oil and killing the acne-causing bacteria. Being an excellent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent, it helps in treating pimples and the inflammation caused by the pimple.

Ways To Use Turmeric To Treat Pimples:

There are several ways in which you can use turmeric to treat your pimples. Here are 10 best ways in which you can use turmeric as a pimple remedy.

1. Turmeric + Honey

Ingredients:

1 tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp honey

How to use:

Mix honey and turmeric powder so as to form a thick paste. This can be applied on the pimple-affected area. Leave it on for 10 to 12 minutes. Rinse with water.

Frequency:

Use until you get the desired results.

2. Turmeric + Milk + Honey

Ingredients:

4 tbsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp milk

4 tbsp raw honey

How to use:

Blend all the ingredients together in a clean bowl until they form a smooth thick paste. You can also refrigerate this. Apply it on the pimple-affected area and then leave it on for 10 minutes until dry. Rinse it off with cool water.

Frequency:

Use it twice weekly.

3. Turmeric + Yogurt

Ingredients:

2 tbsp of yogurt

½ tsp turmeric powder

How to use:

Blend the turmeric in the yogurt thoroughly and apply this on the affected area. Rinse after 15 minutes.

Frequency:

Repeat this 3 to 4 times in a week.

4. Turmeric + Neem Leaves

Ingredients:

10-12 neem leaves

¼th tsp turmeric powder

How to use:

Boil the neem leaves and grind them. Add turmeric powder and mix everything well. Apply this paste on the pimple and wait for 10 minutes until dry. Rinse with cold water.

Frequency:

Repeat twice a week.

Tip: Ensure that the paste you make is thick and not too watery.

5. Lemon + Turmeric

Ingredients:

1 tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp turmeric

How to use:

Mix the ingredients together and apply it on the affected area. Wait for a little more than 10 minutes and then wash it off.

Frequency:

This can be done every day for quick results.

Tip: In case you have a dry or sensitive skin, add some rose water or milk to this mixture.

6. Gram Flour + Rose Water + Turmeric

Ingredients:

1 tsp raw turmeric powder

2 tsp gram flour (besan)

2-3 tsp rose water or yogurt

How to use:

Mix together gram flour, rose water and turmeric powder to get a thick paste. Apply over cleansed face, leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes and then wash it off.

Frequency:

Use twice a week.

7. Sandalwood + Turmeric

Ingredients:

2 tbsp sandalwood powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

Rose water

How to use:

Mix together sandalwood powder and turmeric and make a thick paste of it using a sufficient quantity of rose water. Apply this on your pimple and leave it on for 15 minutes. Wash off with lukewarm water.

Frequency:

Use this twice a week.

8. Turmeric + Coconut oil

Ingredients:

2 tbsp of organic turmeric powder

Extra-virgin coconut oil (as required)

How to use:

Take 2 tbsp of turmeric powder and add extra-virgin coconut oil as needed, so as to make a smooth thick paste. Mix thoroughly and apply it on the acne-prone areas. Leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes until dry and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Frequency:

Use twice or thrice a week.

9. Turmeric + Rice Flour + Yogurt

Ingredients:

1 tsp turmeric powder

2 tsp rice flour

3 tbsp yogurt

How to use:

Mix all the ingredients to get a uniform blend. Apply the paste on an acne-prone area. Leave it on for 15 minutes. Wet the mask lightly with water if it is too dry, and then rinse it off and gently pat dry.

Frequency:

Apply twice or thrice a week to remove acne and pimples.

Tip: Rice flour is ideal for oily skin. If you have a dry or combination skin, use oatmeal powder instead. Use a gently oil-free moisturizer if your skin feels too dry after application.

10. Milk + Turmeric

Ingredients

½ tsp turmeric powder

2 tbsp milk

How to use:

Mix the turmeric in the milk and apply it on the affected area using a cotton ball. Leave it on for 10 minutes and then rinse with water.

Frequency:

Use this thrice a week.

Note:

1. Make sure you use only organic and genuine turmeric.

2. Turmeric can leave a mild yellow tinge on your skin. Use a cotton swab dipped in a mild skin toner (such as rose water) to remove the tinge.

3. If you are using turmeric for the first time on your skin, conduct a skin patch test first before applying it on to your face.