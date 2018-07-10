8 Inexpensive Ways In Which Sesame Oil Will Benefit Your Skin!

If you've ever searched the Internet for skin-care products, you must certainly have come across a lot of oils - mostly essential oils like lavender oil. But not a lot of people have heard about this highly nutritious, edible, golden yellow oil rich in minerals - the sesame seed oil.

Apart from being used to cook to render the food flavour, it has some amazing benefits to offer our skin too!

We're all praises for sesame oil, and for all the good reasons. This multi-purpose oil is enriched with proteins, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals like vitamin B complex, D, E, phosphorous, zinc and calcium, and fatty acids like linoleic and palmitic acids.

What makes it even better is the fact that it cleanses our body overall, both from the inside as well as from the outside. It is good for bones and joints, for teeth and oral health, for hairs, it lowers cholesterol, improves blood circulation and is great for our skin. This is because it has the ability to seep deep into the pores of our skin and work its way into clearing impurities and other toxins.

If you have oily skin, you don't have to sit back on the sidelines! Sesame oil is suitable for all skin types, although it is highly advisable to do a patch test before using it all over and making sure it does not have any side effects on your skin.

Read on to find out more about 8 ways you can use sesame oil for the skin.

1.) Preventing Infections And Inflammations

Sesame oil is rich in antioxidants and contains a fatty acid called linoleic acid, which is the main source that renders it antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. The oil absorbs into the skin deeply, fighting harmful bacteria and free radicals while also detoxifying the skin to keep away all sorts of infections and making it soft to touch.

In fact, sesame oil can be used on normal, patchy, inflamed, wounded as well as sensitive skin types to get rid of medical conditions like psoriasis and eczema. It also has the ability to heal cuts or sores quickly and prevents scarring.

How to use it?

It has a not-so-thick consistency and can be applied directly to the skin. Clean your skin/face with water, pat dry and apply sesame oil. Leave it on to seep into your skin. You can do this twice every day or as time permits.

2.) Repairing Damaged Skin Cells

Since sesame oil has the ability to penetrate quickly into the skin and is full of antioxidants, it effectively works its charm in repairing damaged skin cells and improving the blood supply to the skin, making it healthier.

How to use it?

You can dilute sesame oil either with vegetable oils which are usually preferred, or with other carrier oils. Apply it directly to the skin and gently massage until it seeps through.

3.) Treating Acne And Pimples

Okay, hands down this is one of the widely searched topics when it comes to health and beauty. Now you must be wondering how an oil is going to solve this problem of yours. Well, try sesame oil along with the greatest of great spices - turmeric.

But, what makes it a better alternative to commercially available products in the market that have been bombarded with chemicals? Well, you have the answer in the question itself. There's no doubting turmeric when it comes to fighting acne and bacterial infections. Sesame oil just doubles the power.

How to use it?

There are two ways to go about it. First, wash your skin/face with warm water. This ensures that the pores on your skin are opened and ready to be acted upon. Then apply sesame oil directly to the skin and massage.

Another way is the turmeric mask. Mix half a cup of turmeric and little-over-quarter cup of sesame oil together in a bowl to form a smooth paste. Apply it, leave it on for about 15 minutes or until it dries and then wash off with lukewarm water. Pat dry your skin and moisturize with your regular moisturizer.

4.) Anti-aging Properties

These days, our skins have been showing tendencies to age prematurely, owing to the pollution, stress and other factors at play. Wrinkles, dullness and stretch marks are an obvious outcome of this process. But sesame oil has some good news for you.

Apart from being anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial, it also helps in reducing the visible sign of ageing, not to mention how cost-effective it is as compared to the majority of the products in the market that end up doing more damage to our skin than benefits.

Our skin undergoes a faster rate of ageing due to a variety of reasons like oxidation, loss of natural moisture from the skin, cell shrinkage, damage from UV rays, pollution, etc. to name a few.

Sesame oil contains an antioxidant sesamol which reduces and prevents wrinkles and fine lines, prevents oxidation and rejuvenates the skin, keeping it feeling fresh and thereby slowing down the pace at which our skin ages.

How to use it?

Mix a few drops of sesame oil with one drop of lavender essential oil and massage it onto your skin. Leave it overnight and as you sleep, the combination will work on your skin to reduce the signs of ageing as well as fighting bacteria and infections.

5.) Protection From Suntan And Sunburn

Sesame oil will serve as a good alternative to your chemical-infused sunscreens and sun-blocks. The harmful UV rays from the sun have the capacity to cause multiple problems to your skin, including burns, tanning and redness.

Sesame oil contains vitamin E which is a natural antioxidant that prevents this kind of damage to the skin. The oil forms a protective layer over the skin, hindering oxidation and direct interaction with free radicals.

In this case, it is especially important to perform a patch test and ensure that the oil does not cause side effects before using it as a sunscreen.

How to use it?

Cleanse your skin first. Mix few drops of 100 per cent pure sesame oil with few drops of carrot seed essential oil and apply it on your skin.

Even though you have other options like lavender, rosemary or cedar wood oil, carrot seed oil is recommended as it contains the highest level of SPF which protects the skin from UV rays. Apply it on your skin. Avoid contact with fragile areas like that around the eyes and mouth.

6.) Complete Body Detox Massage

Everybody loves a good massage because it not just feels good, but also has amazing benefits for the mind and body. Now, our skin is the outermost and largest organ of our body which is exposed to all the toxins in the environment as well as releases the largest number of toxins compared to other parts of our body.

A lot of these toxins are soluble in sesame oil. This is the reason it can be used to perform a complete body massage to detox the body of toxins, give the skin a natural glow and freshness, and getting rid of almost all sorts of skin problems. It also improves blood circulation and skin-elasticity.

How to use it?

You must preferably use cured sesame oil which is less greasy and contains more powerful antioxidant properties.

You can choose to massage it on to your body as you like. However, taking a hot shower before doing so would be very beneficial as it opens up the pores in the skin, allowing the oil to penetrate deeper into the skin and working more effectively. You also have the option to wash it off after 15 minutes if it feels too uncomfortable for you.

7.) Moisturizing The Skin

No matter what your skin type, sesame oil is a great way to keep your skin hydrated and moisturized, and prevent it from getting damaged because of pollutants or harsh weather. Along with hydrating, it cleanses your skin.

How to use it?

Mix 1 tablespoon of sesame oil with a banana and an avocado, and make a paste of moderate to thick consistency. Apply this on your skin, leave on for about half an hour and then wash off.

Follow up with your usual moisturizer. For cracked skin or heels, you can either use this method or directly apply sesame oil.

8.) Skin Exfoliating Scrub

For all the reasons listed above, one of the most important steps towards maintaining and cherishing healthy, glowing skin is exfoliation. Why?

To remove dead skin cells that build up on the top layer of the skin, therein interact with pollutants and bacteria and the inherent sebum to finally give birth to most skin problems we suffer from.

How to use it?

Again, there are two ways to go about. You can choose one depending on the ingredients available to you or the ones you like, as both work fine.

Mix 3 tablespoons of sesame oil with one tablespoon of honey and half a cup of powdered or water-soaked warm oats. Blend them together to form a paste, apply it on your skin, massage your skin softly, let sit for about half an hour and then wash off.

Alternately, you can mix equal parts of sesame oil with equal parts of powdered brown sugar along with a carrier/essential oil. Blend them well to form a paste and apply it on your skin. Massage it softly, leave it for about half an hour and then wash off.

Please note that scrubbing is a good method to take care of your skin but you should not overdo it. Just exfoliating your skin once in a week would be enough.