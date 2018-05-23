10 Striking Beauty Benefits Of Amla For Skin

Amla, or Indian gooseberry, is known to be an Ayurvedic gem because of its medicinal properties, as it helps to fight ulcers, cough, diabetes, constipation, cholesterol, etc. Since amla is packed with nutrients, it is considered to be one of the richest natural sources of vitamin C. This wonderful berry works amazing on your face and hair as well.

Some people may not like its bitter and sour taste but it's not necessary to consume it, you can apply it topically on your face as a face mask and reap its benefit as well. Amla is loaded with excellent nutrients, vitamins A and C that help to get rid of all skin problems, be it acne, pimples, blemishes, etc.

There are various skin care products found in the markets that also help ward off skin problems, but some of them will not agree with your skin.

So, it's safe to use natural products and also, it's free from any kind of chemicals. So, today, we will be talking about the beauty benefits of amla for the skin. Read on and you will understand that a small round, green berry can do wonders to your skin.

10 Beauty Benefits Of Amla For Skin:

1. Improves Complexion:

The antibacterial and astringent properties present in amla help it to act as a gentle exfoliator, which aids in removing dead skin cells and allows the new skin cells to appear. If you have a sensitive skin, then it's always good to add a few drops of water before applying it to your skin.

2. Repairs Damaged Tissues:

Amla contains healing properties such as vitamin C and antioxidants that help in speeding up the repairing process of the damaged tissues.

3. Reduces Pigmentation:

Vitamin C that's found in amla helps to clean the skin, reduce pigmentation and brightens the skin. Regular use of amla juice on the face will help to reduce pigmentation and make the skin bright.

4. Treats Acne And Pimples:

Amla is an excellent berry that helps to fight the pimple-causing bacteria because of its high vitamin C content. Applying it topically or even drinking its juice every morning will restrict the appearance of pimples.

5. Tightens And Tones The Skin:

As you age, your skin tends to lose its elasticity, therefore it becomes saggy and it loses its firmness. So, with the presence of vitamins A and C in amla, they help to accelerate the production of collagen, which makes the skin look smooth and young.

6. Fights Premature Signs Of Ageing:

Vitamin C is an anti-ageing superstar and amla is packed with vitamin C. If you see premature signs of ageing on your face, then the frequent use of amla juice will reduce its appearance. Also, as mentioned earlier, vitamin A boosts the production of collagen, which helps to make the skin look young and the antioxidant properties present in amla delay the signs of premature ageing. Antioxidants help to fight free radicals, and this, in turn, will make your skin looking young.

7. Excellent Skin Cleanser:

Vitamin C, amino acid and tannins are excellent properties that help to ward off dirt and grime from your face. Amla also tones up your skin and makes your face look fresh and bright.

8. Treats Oily Skin:

The overproduction of sebum from the sebaceous glands causes oily skin. Oil is good for the skin but only in limited quantity. Oily skin leads to clogged pores and production of acne. So, amla is one of the best choices to treat oily skin because the antibacterial properties present in amla help to stop the production of sebum formation and therefore make the skin look clean and clear.

9. Shrinks Pores:

Facial treatment with amla juice that contains vitamin C and antioxidants helps to shrink or reduce large pores and restores the skin's elasticity and firmness by stimulating the production of collagen.

10. Provides A Glowing Skin:

Amla serves as a nutritional food for the skin, as it contains vitamin C that aids in providing clean and clear skin. Drink it or apply it on your face and the result will be a glowing skin. It also helps to lighten the complexion and thereby keeps your skin free from blemishes.