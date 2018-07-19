It is very important to take care of our skin every day because our skin is one of the most sensitive organs in our body. It needs a lot of love and care. The everyday pollution, the harmful UV rays of the sun, dust, grime, sweat and what not take a toll on our skin.

So, the basic thing that we all do is wash our face with a face wash, exfoliate, and apply a moisturizer. That's the basic skin care routine that most of us follow.

But your normal skin care routine will not work during monsoon. This is because the humidity can be very bad for your skin. Sometimes it can get extremely dry or extremely oily.

You'll need to be more strategic because a change in weather means you need to change your skin care routine. So, by incorporating a few changes in your daily skin care routine, you can help keep your skin looking fresh and glowing.

There is one important thing that we all need to remember, and that is to protect our skin from dampness. You might ask, why? Well, damp skins are prone to microbes and fungi, which can result in all kinds of skin problems, like irritation, rashes, ringworm, etc.

So, today, we have 10 essential skin care tips that you can follow this monsoon. Let's get on to it then.

10 Essential Skin Care Tips To Remember This Monsoon:

1. Cleansing:

Wash and cleanse your face regularly during monsoon. This helps to remove excess oil, dirt and grime from your face. Use a mild face wash and do this three times in a day.

2. Toning:

It is essential to tone your skin during monsoon because of the humidity. Your skin pores tend to clog and it's important to let them breathe, hence the toner. Toner helps to maintain the pH level of your skin and it doesn't make your skin too oily or dry. It gives your skin a radiant glow. So, make sure you apply a toner two times a day.

3. Moisturization:

It is very important to moisturize your skin during monsoon as the humid rains can dry out the skin. This will make your skin look dry and flaky. So, go for a gel-based moisturizer as this will help make your skin look healthy and supple.

4. Exfoliate:

Exfoliation is a mandatory step as this will help you get rid of the dead skin cells that make your skin look dull and lifeless. As you know once you've exfoliated your skin, you will feel fresh and new.

So, make sure that you use a mild exfoliator and exfoliate your skin once a week. Do not use large granules as this can damage your skin. Avoid exfoliating multiple times in a week as this will rip off your skin's natural oil and make your skin look dry and flaky.

5. Apply A Sunscreen:

Even if there's no sun outside, don't let the cloudy, dark weather fool you as there are still strong UV rays of the sun that are damaging your skin. So, always apply a sunscreen be it rain or shine. And opt for a waterproof sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30.

6. Hydrate Yourself:

During monsoon the humidity level rises and you'll tend to sweat a lot. This, in turn, makes your skin look pale and dull. So, revive your skin by consuming water every day (8-10 glasses). It also helps to flush out the toxins from your body and provide you with a glowing and healthy skin.

7. Minimal makeup:

Try to use as little makeup as possible during monsoon. This is because the bacteria and microbe can cause serious skin infection. But if you wish to use makeup, then go for a lightweight, waterproof, mineral-based makeup.

8. Homemade Remedies:

Give your skin that extra love and care by treating it with amazing homemade face packs. Just grab some ingredients from your kitchen and make a wonderful face pack for your skin. You can take help from the Internet and see which face pack is best suited for your skin type. Natural ingredients are always a safe and a best bet for the skin.

9. Consume Healthy Food:

Consume plenty of fruits and vegetables as this will help maintain the natural glow of your skin. Seasonal fruits and vegetables are also amazing as this will help to keep your skin looking fresh and supple.

10. Do Not Wear Artificial Ornaments:

The humidity during monsoon increases the chance of pimples, acne and breakouts. If you wear jewellery, then it's going to irritate your skin. So, avoid wearing artificial ornaments, especially if you have a sensitive skin.

There you go, ten simple tips to take care of your beautiful skin during this monsoon. Be it rain or shine, your skin needs all the love. Stay beautiful!