10 Amazing Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Lice

One of the most horrifying scenes could be discovering that you or your little one's head has lice. Well, as annoying and irritating as it could be, there are a few ways by which you can get rid of lice quickly and effectively.

When your head is covered with lice, these parasites make your head their home and cling to the hair. They feed on the blood and make your scalp horribly itchy. They reproduce quickly and within a day your head could have thousands of such lice.

Medical stores might provide you chemical-based shampoos and tonics that claim to remove lice completely, but they do a lot of damage to your hair and scalp health as well. So, if you are burdened with a lot of lice, take it slow and be patient before you jump onto purchasing chemical-rich shampoos or tonics.

There are home remedies that have shown effectiveness since ages. You could just need to put one of these home remedies into use along with the use of lice comb and you will be able to successfully get rid of all the lice on your head.

Read on to know some of the most effective home remedies that can treat head lice.

• Garlic

We all know how intense the smell of garlic is. This smell also irritates the annoying pests. The pests cannot bear the smell of garlic and suffocate.

Grind around 8 to 10 cloves of garlic and form a paste. Mix about 3 tablespoons of lime juice to this paste. Apply this onto your hair and leave it for 30 minutes. Rinse your hair thoroughly. Do this twice a week.

• Baby Oil

Baby oil also works great to remove head lice.

Apply baby oil onto your hair. Use a lice comb to draw out majority of the lice. Wash your hair with a mild soap. Apply white vinegar onto your hair. Leave it overnight by covering it with a shower cap. This procedure can be done 4 to 5 days per week, if required.

• Olive Oil

Olive oil can choke the head lice.

Apply generous amounts of olive oil onto your head before going to bed. Cover it using a shower cap or a towel when you sleep. In the morning, use the lice comb thoroughly to draw out all the lice. Wash it using tea tree oil shampoo. You can follow this procedure once or twice per week.

• Salt

One of the deadliest weapons against head lice, salt can be an effective remedy.

Mix salt and vinegar in a 1:1 ratio. Apply this solution onto your hair in moderate amounts. Wear a shower cap. Leave it on for about 2 to 3 hours and then wash your hair normally. You can do this procedure thrice per week.

• Petroleum Jelly

Petroleum jelly has been used since ages to serve various purposes. It is one such product that every household's medicine cabinet is sure to have. Apart from healing dry and chapped skin, petroleum jelly works great in treating and removing head lice as well.

Before going to sleep, apply generous amounts of petroleum jelly onto your hair. Use a towel to wrap your hair or a shower cap and then sleep. Let the petroleum jelly stay on your hair overnight. Next, use baby oil to remove the jelly from your hair. Use lice comb thoroughly to draw out the lice. Do this three nights in a row to obtain maximum effect.

• Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil serves to be a homeopathic remedy that is used to treat a variety of health conditions. It also serves to be a natural insecticide, hence works great to remove the head lice.

Take about one teaspoon of tea tree oil and mix it with 1 oz shampoo and about 3 teaspoons of coconut or olive oil. Apply this mixture onto your hair and cover it with a shower cap for about one hour. Next use hot water to rinse your hair. Now comb your hair using a lice comb to draw out all the lice.

You can do this procedure daily. However, ensure that you do not apply the tea tree oil directly to your head.

• Coconut Oil

This is highly effective in killing the lice on your head.

First use apple cider vinegar in diluted form to wash your hair. Let your hair dry. Then completely soak your hair and scalp with coconut oil. Let it be there overnight. You can wear a shower cap when sleeping. Comb using lice comb the next morning and then wash normally.

Do this every night for a week and your head will be completely free of lice. You can also consider adding anise oil to the coconut oil to increase its effectiveness.

• White Vinegar

Also known as acetic acid, white vinegar is easily available. It is inexpensive and can kill the lice effectively.

Create a mix of water and white vinegar in a 1:1 ratio. Next, wet your hair and scalp with this solution. Leave it on for 2 hours. You can use a shower cap or towel to cover your hair during this period. Next, comb thoroughly using a lice comb. Do this by dipping your comb into white vinegar. Next, shampoo as usual. Do this a couple of times in a row for maximum effectiveness.

• Sesame Seed Oil

Sesame seed is an antifungal, antibacterial and a natural insecticide. Hence, it is highly effective in treating lice.

Form a mix of one-fourth cup of sesame seed oil along with 1/8th cup of neem oil, ½ teaspoon of rosemary and eucalyptus oil, one teaspoon of tea tree and one teaspoon of lavender oil.

First, wash your hair using apply cider vinegar. Let it dry. Apply the solution to your hair and scalp. Cover it with a shower cap and leave it overnight. Comb to remove the head lice and then wash normally. Do this daily for one week.

• Mayonnaise

You can use mayonnaise to drive out the lice.

Thoroughly coat your hair and scalp with this popular condiment. Leave it overnight. Use a shower cap to cover your head. Shampoo normally and then comb the dead lice out. Repeat this daily for a week.