10 Amazing Beauty Benefits Of Cranberries For Skin And Hair

Touted worldwide for their medicinal value, cranberries can also be used as beauty ingredients. These acidic berries are packed with powerful components that can work wonders on the state of your skin and hair.

For centuries, women all over the world have used these incredible berries for skin and hair purposes. And, nowadays, they are often used as key components in commercial beauty products.

From promoting hair growth to boosting collagen production in the skin, these berries can do a ton of things for your hair and skin. All these remarkable benefits make cranberries one of the sought-after beauty ingredients in the world.

Also, there are various ways in which you can use these berries for skin and hair care purposes. Either directly apply the juice of these berries or mix the pulp with other natural ingredients for beauty treatment.

Despite their benefits, there are still many of us who are unaware of the numerous ways in which these berries can benefit skin and hair.

If you too are someone who has still not tried these berries for beauty care, then today's post is ideal for you. As today, at Boldsky, we've compiled a list of amazing beauty benefits of cranberries for skin and hair.

Take a look at the benefits here:

For Skin

1. Exfoliates The Skin

The acid in cranberries can exfoliate your skin. It gets into the deep layers of the skin and draws out dirt substances, dead skin cells and toxins. Because of this property, cranberries have often been used as key components in various commercial face scrubs.

2. Boosts Collagen Production

A high content of vitamins A and C in these berries can effectively promote collagen production in your skin. By doing that, it can restore your skin's natural youthfulness and prevent a breakdown of collagen that often leads to various unsettling skin problems.

3. Reduces The Signs Of Ageing

Presence of certain compounds like vitamin C and vitamin B3 makes cranberries capable of fighting off the signs of ageing that make you look older than you actually are. The topical application of these incredible berries is known to be effective in reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

4. Wards Off Infection

A rich source of anti-bacterial properties, cranberries can also ward off skin infections. Topical application of these berries can destroy the infection-causing bacteria and make sure that your skin stays healthy.

5. Acts As A Toner

Cranberries can also act as a toner. The juice of these berries when applied on to the skin can soothe and heal the skin. It is also used in store-bought skin toners. Its application can freshen up your skin, brighten up its complexion and give it a dewy glow.

Health Benefits Of Cranberries | BoldSky

For The Hair

1. Prevents Greying Of Hair

Being packed with vitamin C, cranberries can also be used to prevent grey hair, as this vitamin can slow down the ageing process of the hair and keep grey hair at bay. Its regular application can prevent this common hair-related problem.

2. Encourages Hair Growth

Cranberries have abundant amount of vitamins A and C. These vitamins are known to possess growth-boosting quality. These berries can promote hair growth, strengthen hair shaft and ward off breakage.

3. Treats Dandruff

As stated earlier, cranberries are loaded with antibacterial properties. These properties can be used to treat the dandruff problem. You can either apply the juice to the scalp area or just add these berries to your regular hair mask to banish dandruff for good.

4. Moisturizes The Scalp

Scalp that is not properly moisturized tends to dry up very easily. This in turn can lead to flakiness and itchiness. To prevent that from happening, you can use these versatile berries. They can help your scalp stay well moisturized and hydrated at all times.

5. Repairs Damaged Hair

The vitamins present in cranberries can rejuvenate and repair damaged hair. Whether the damage to the hair is caused by environmental factors or excessive use of heat styling tools, you can use cranberries to treat it. It can restore your hair's health and improve its appearance.

All these skin and hair benefits make cranberries one of the most valuable beauty ingredients. So, make these berries a part of your beauty routine to reap the rewards.