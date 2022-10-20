Solar Eclipse 2022: Dos And Don’ts To Follow This Surya Grahan Zodiac Signs oi-Pundreeka Valli

Surya Grahan also known as solar eclipse is an astronomical event that occurs when the moon comes in between the Sun and the Earth after which Sun will be completely covered and his rays fail to reach the earth. Eclipse or Grahan have a mythological and astrological background to their occurrence as well.

Eclipse not only impacts the environment and the nature, but it also impacts our destiny on earth. As per the ancient scriptures, Lord Vishnu assumed a beautiful feminine form, entranced the asuras, and confiscated nectar from them. Rahu, an asura, found this out and tried to block her way by coming in between Moon and Sun at which instance, Lord Vishnu's chakra severed his head and he became a headless demon and a planet with usually malefic impact.

Rahu has been repeatedly blocking the orbits of Sun and Moon since then, as an act of revenge. During a total eclipse, sun gets totally blocked, leaving the sky, without brightness for a few hours. Each year, there are two to five solar eclipses, with a total eclipse occurring once in every 18 months. There are four types of eclipses-Total, Partial, Annual, and Hybrid.

On October 25, 2022, the India will witness the second and last solar eclipse of this year. Arriving a day after DiwaLi, it will occur in late afternoon and reveals itself to different parts of India as well as abroad.

Solar Eclipse 2022: What To Do

The house should be cleaned, and Ganga Jal sprinkled inside the entire house. Before the eclipse appears on the sky, one should drop basil leaves in water and food. Just a few seconds before the eclipse, one should take bath. If there is cooked food at home either throw it away to remove the negative impact of the grahan. You can also put holy basil leaves in water containers as well.

It is beneficial to perform auspicious acts like bathing, charity, chanting mantras and rituals, meditation, havan etc

Taking a bath with cold water at the time of the eclipse and at the end of the eclipse is recommended. However senior citizens, pregnant women, and kids, and the sick are exempted from this practice.

Make sure that sunrays during eclipse are blocked by covering the windows with curtains.

Chanting the mantra of Lord Shiva during the grahan helps protect from the negative effect of the grahan.

Cleaning the house after the surya grahan and sprinkling Gangajal has been an age-old tradition. It is believed it brings positivity in the environment and protects from the ill effects of the grahan.

Solar Eclipse 2022: What Not To Do

- Pregnant women should not venture outside the house, as the rays may cause harm to them.

- As per the rules of Grahan or eclipse. One must not eat or drink anything during the eclipse.

- Chant the mantras and slokas associated with Sun during eclipse. You can ideally recite Aditya Hrudaya or Suryashtaka.

Do not keep cooked food and chopped vegetables at home during this time as they get contaminated by the rays of the eclipsed sun.

Cooking and eating food should be avoided. Drinking water also has a taboo on it.

Do not even try to look at the Sun eye to eye. It may cause untold damage to your eyesight. Use welded glass to see it.

-Do not cut your nails on this day and during graham.

Do not step out to have a view of the eclipse.

Sleeping during Grahan is prohibited.

Do not step out or expose yourself to sunlight during the eclipse time.

Pregnant women must not use sharp objects during eclipse like Knives or scissors as it can prove disastrous for the baby,

Surya Grahan 2022: Effects Of Grahan On Zodiac Signs

Aries: Married couples may suffer undue distress.

Taurus: Taureans might experience tension, stress and anxiety. Meditation is one of the effective remedies.

Gemini: You will be spending excessively and the tasks are completed with a lot of delay.

Cancer: Your intended tasks will be completed smoothly and successfully.

Leo: You will experience financial gain.

Virgo: There may be some monetary loss.

Libra: You are forewarned against anxiety and accidents.

Scorpio: Monetary loss is foretold.

Sagittarius: the period is profitable and you will see progress in every way.

Capricorn: You are prone to sickness and to unnecessary fear.

Aquarius: your children will be the cause for your concern.

Pisces: You might be intimidated by enemies but overall it is a profitable period for you.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons