Scorpio Horoscope 2023: Scorpio Varshik Rashifal, Scorpio Yearly Horoscope Predictions

Mars is the governing planet that rules Scorpio. Scorpio natives have imbibed qualities of fearlessness and valour. They are stubborn and emotional and have set their own limits to their lives. Decision-making comes easily to them. they are crippled by an inability to express their valour.

They are a curious mixture of calm and underlying bitterness. They can be highly revengeful and one should think twice before treading on their king-sized egos. Let us know the areas which will create opportunities for you and the areas that you will have to deal with challenges. ot.

Scorpio 2023: Business

Despite earning good profits, the time from February to April will be especially difficult to handle. At work there may be many hindrances and loss of money is indicated. Litigations may pose additional problems. From May to August, be cautious and abide by civic rules. There is no shortcut to quick profits. From September onwards, you may get good opportunities. MNC workers will do very well.

Scorpio 2023: Finance

Income and expenses have to be simultaneously well managed. There may be problems due to overspending. Do not be negligent about money. Ultimately relief will be gained by the end of the year. The expenses may be reduced but pay more attention to economising so that undue problems could be avoided.

Scorpio 2023: Horoscope

Family upheavals are foretold. At the very outset of the year, mothers' declining health may pose trouble. You may also not see eye to eye with her. Time from July to September will be especially difficult to handle. Tension prevails in the atmosphere. Siblings will be very amicable and supportive. Your work overlaps the time chalked out for your family. It is best to give a thought to your domestic responsibilities.

Scorpio 2023: Love and Marriage

People who are single will find their soul match this time. Your love life will take on exciting colours. If already in a relationship, the bond strengthens. After April be wary of tensions that may crop up in married life. Your partner may show fierce attitudes and impulses due to which the relationship may sour. Post October, planetary influences bring about happiness in marital life.

Scorpio 2023: Education

The first three months is beneficial for success in academic efforts. You will also succeed in exams. From April to August do not expect anything spectacular as your interest in Studies wanes due to decline in health. You may not be in good company of friends as well. November and December can promise favourable tidings with respect to education, if you are studying with dedication.

Scorpio 2023: Health

Minor issues regarding health must be taken seriously as problems with the stomach, eyes and large intestine may surface. April is not so good as you are highly likely to be bogged down by stress. Worries abound from all sides and stressors would unduly create worrisome situations. Post October, your health is likely to improve.

Scorpio 2023: Lucky numbers

Lucky numbers that work very well for you this year are 2 and 9. On the whole, for the entire year, the lucky number should be 7.

Scorpio 2023: Astrological remedies

Recitation of Shri Hanuman Chalisa every Tuesday would prove beneficial.

Use red and maroon colour more often and chant Mangal mantra.

Spread flour on the floor for ants to eat, on Saturday.

Story first published: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 13:03 [IST]