Sagittarius Horoscope 2023: Sagittarius Varshik Rashifal, Sagittarius Yearly Horoscope Predictions

Jupiter is the governing planet who is officially named as Guru amongst the nine planets. Sagittarius is a fiery sign which is the reason why people born under this sign are tough cookies. They would not budge under any pressure as they have this fierce temper and a burning ambition. They also have a presence of mind that helps them to overcome crisis and manage any challenge easily.

Sagittarius hesitate and dither a lot before coming to any decision. These people are believers. Let us see what is in store for them this year.

Sagittarius 2023: Career

The entire year is favourable except for a snag in the beginning of the year about which they have to be very careful. Some sea changes are expected on the career front. If job switch is on your mind, do not hurry about it, as post August, time will be very favourable for you. You will retain your focus on work and rewards will be equally good. Post October you may have a raise in your pay scale.

Sagittarius 2023: Business

Academics are well favoured this year for students. You will reap success for all your previous efforts. Year beginning would be very auspicious. You will come across opportunities promising profitable results.. Financially things will run smoothly as expected. August to September time is good for clinching a big deal and your business will take off in a big way. If you are in partnership business, do not get into arguments and conflicts.

Sagittarius 2023: Finance

Maintain a fair income and expense balance to assure there is no problem of any sort. The money will flow in through one or the other source. April, August, and September may be the months where the expenses are at the highest. Be absolutely wary of expenditure as rising expenses may upset your budget plans. Save your pennies for a rainy day.

Sagittarius 2023: Family

You will be a part of a family event this year, A gala time will be spent between you and your family members. Some good news is awaited during this period, Post this, there may be some problems to face. Mothers' health may deteriorate and hence cause stress and tension to family members. Be on good terms with your father. April onwards things will look up. Mother's health and rest of the conditions will improve from October to December. Domestic atmosphere will be very cordial.

Sagittarius 2023: Love and Marriage

Things are looking undesirable on this front. Bitterness may infest your relationship; Major arguments can sprout from small pretexts. You will feel generally ignored. Till October the time is certainly going to be challenging after which the relationship starts looking up. Emotional attachment is going to be form and the bond will be cemented. You will share your domestic responsibilities as well. Couple without children, can expect the stork to arrive this year. Your wish may be realised by the end of the year.

Sagittarius 2023: Education

Academics will pose challenges that you cant surmount for the time being as a result of which your confidence might dip. Your focus will be less on studies and remains disrupted throughout. Those competitive exam aspirants have to put in maximum efforts. After October you will be relieved to certain extent. Your efforts to pursue advanced course will meet with success.

Sagittarius 2023: Health

Be warned about food poisoning episodes. See that you eat clean homemade food. Also avoid foods that have turned stale. Major stomach upsets are foreseen. Digestive system will not be robust, as ulcerous conditions will crop up, From April to October care must be exercised in all possible ways. Exercise and diet in required measure should solve your problem.

Sagittarius 2023: Lucky numbers

The lucky numbers for Sagittarius are 3 and 7. According to astrology, the lucky number for Sagittarius horoscope 2023 is 7 only.

Sagittarius 2023: Astrological remedies

Reciting Shri Ram Chalisa every Thursday will clear your problems due to illluck. You must feed green fodder and a little jaggery to the cow to get rid of inauspicious results. You should recite Shri Ram Raksha Stotra to get rid of health-related problems.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 17:30 [IST]