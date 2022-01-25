Mercury Direct In Aquarius On 04 February 2022: Effects on 12 Zodiac Signs And Remedies

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You may make some major decisions related to investments. Your siblings will support you if you are looking forward to a new venture or project. If you are planning to change jobs, the results will be delightful. Also, you will be able to maintain a good relationship with your seniors. You will be able to save money despite expenses. Businessmen will reap profits during this time. To keep yourself fit, practice meditation or yoga. Remedy: You may chant "Om Namo Narayana" daily 41 times and fast on Wednesday.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You will be highly enthusiastic about everything in your life. There are chances that you may receive promotion for your hard work in office. There will be no financial problems during this time and you will be satisfied with your salary. You also need to take care of your spouse and have a proper communication, else the difference of perspective will create troubles in your relationship. Take care of your health, don't let stress affect you. Remedy: You may chant "Om Bram Breem Broum Sah Budhaya Namaha" daily 32 times and listen to Vishnu Sahasranamam.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your luck will support you and you will be ablt to acquire a lot of wealth during this time. You will get new projects and deals which will prove to be profitable for you. You may have spiritual inclination during this time. Travel in on the cards and you may plan a trip with your family. You will be spiritually inclined. On the professional front, you will be experiencing good growth.You will also have a good time with your spouse. Remedy: You may donate milk to Balaji temple on Wednesday.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Time is favourable for you there will be obstacles but with effort. You will be able to successfully communicate well in order to remove the misunderstandings with your loved ones talk to work things may not be smooth and you may have to deal with a lot of work pressure you may suffer financially as well. It is essential that you do not invest in anything now. Take care of your health. Remedy: You may worship Lord Narasimha and offer flowers to him.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You will be socialising a lot during this. On the professional front, you will be reaping more benefits from a new job there can be chances of promotion as well you need to maintain a good relationship with your colleagues. Businessmen will flourish during this time. Your financial condition will be good and you may acquire wealth from unexpected sources. Your health will be fine. Remedy: You may worship Lord Vishnu and chant "Om Namo Narayana" daily 41 times.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The time will fetch mixed results for you. For businessmen, this may not be a good time to invest in new ventures. Talking about finances, expenses will be more than your income and that can be a reason of concern for you. on the health front, you may suffer from stress and also the prone to pain in the legs and thighs. You may also face trouble with your friends during this time. Remedy: You may chant Vishnu Sahasranamam daily.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You will be happy and confident during this time your friends will support you in times of need. Talking about your professional life, there will be career growth and you may also get a promotion. Also, you may earn more money during this time and save a lot as well. physically fit and will be surrounded by positive energy. Businessmen take me to our decisions during this time as they will reap profits. Remedy: You may chant "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" daily 41 times.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You may be surrounded by challenges and there will be absolutely no comfort during this time. Talking about your career, you may not succeed despite hard work. Businessmen may not be able to achieve the desired results. You need to be careful in this situation because you may suffer financial losses. Talking about your health, you may have to spend money on your mother because of her illness. Remedy: You may donate notebooks to poor children.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December This is a good time to develop and expand in different areas of your life. The ambience at your office will be favourable. There will be a lot of opportunities if you are planning to change your job. You will also have a good relationship with your colleagues and seniors. Businessmen can opt for new investments because they will reap profits. Your siblings will support you and healthwise, you will be fit. Remedy: You may chant "Om Namo Narayana" 108 times every morning.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There will be games and losses during this time. house and your father will support you. If you're planning to get money via loans, you need to make good use of it. you will be also able to manage your savings. You may get a promotion at your workplace. Businessmen can invest in new ventures as they will reap profits. You may be dealing with several health problems do you need to stay fit and check on your diet. Remedy: You may recite Narayaneeyam.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You make it mixed results during this time. you will put effort but there will be a lot of obstacles in your way. Professionally, this phase may not be good for you. You may also come across some good opportunities based abroad which will be suitable for you. Talking about your finances, there will be a moderate chance for savings. Businessmen need to avoid working on new projects. You may face skin related problems and therefore you need to take care of your health. Remedy: You may light oil lamp for Lord Vishnu on Wednesdays.