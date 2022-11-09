Mars Retrograde In Taurus On 13 November For All Zodiac Signs Zodiac Signs oi-Boldsky Desk

Mars in retrograde motion robs you of your motivation, and energy while your metabolism shows unpredictable changes. Moods fluctuate for mostly everyone but the effect of the transit depends on how Mars is placed in your chart and the Dasha you may be undergoing.

Mars is a ball of fire and along with Sun, it governs all fiery elements in our constitution. It could affect our vitality, strength, and motivation. Usually Martians are bold, but given to impulses. It also represents real estate and technology.

Retrograde Mars Transit in Taurus: Timing

It may be just a planetary movement up the sky but it exerts significant changes on the lives and mood of the people. Retrograde Mars Transit in Taurus occurs on 13 November 2022 at 13:32. It will remains there till 13 January 2023. Generally there are certain remedies that are effective in wiping out the doshas. Take a close look at these remedies and follow accordingly.

Remedies for Retrograde Mars

During dasha or antardasha of retrograde Mars, you should not purchase or use any weapons. Do not keep sharp or dangerous objects at home and not buy any new vehicle during this phase. These prevent any possible damage due to Mars in retrograde motion.

Housewarming or settling in a new residence is an absolute nono. Surgeries should be avoided as far as possible. Litigations should be put off to a future date, to a more favourable time. Your manipulative instincts come to the fore.

To tone down the Mars effect, recite Mars mantra and Hanuman Chalisa. Offer Sindoor to Hanuman. Feeding Jaggery to Monkeys, avoiding nonvegetarian, and smoking will ameliorate the effects to a great extent. Mars's mantra should be recited when Mars is retrograde. You should read Hanuman Chalisa and offer sindoor to Lord Hanuman. You should feed jaggery to monkeys. Avoid consuming alcohol, non-veg food and smoking.

A retrograde malefic planet always turns out to be inauspicious. Obstacles have to be faced at every step of the way, and face disrespect from people. A person is aggressive if a fiery planet has turned retrograde in movement. If a benefic planet is in retrograde motion, a person will be soft and mild in manner.

ARIES Clashes with family could occur due to your blunt expression and rudeness. There can be sudden financial losses and hence beginning any new venture is not advised. Students must try to be focussed as the spurts of low energy now can cause panic at the last minute. Mars aspecting the fifth house may mean you will feel possessive about your spouse. Pilgrimage trips are in the offing. Remedy- You should practice chanting of Hanuman chalisa seven times daily. TAURUS Keeping yourself hydrated, meditation and exercise will keep your spirits soaring and high. Your overseas contracts or deals may fizzle out due to being overcautious about it. You may need to watch out for changes in your mother's health. Postpone your real estate deals and be watchful of any chances that may bring on losses. keep calm throughout. Do not dominate others on any score. Travel is foreseen but there could be some insecurities related to it. Remedy- You may offer red flowers to Durga Maa. GEMINI You can get unduly argumentative with your younger sibling. A short trip may be cancelled. Payment that is expected to come, will get stuck. Do not ignore even the slightest health issues. Due to your egoistic and dominating nature, you can expect a chink to develop in your relationship with your spouse. Pay more than usual share of attention to your marriage as you may get into troubled waters soon. Remedy- Worshipping Lord Kartikeya daily in the mornings augments your luck. CANCER Hard work at workplace will pa off which will boost your ego and put you to trouble. Students can get careless at studies and blame others for their failure. Give your undivided focus to academcis, and begin your preparations seriously. If you have had long standing health ailments, do not ignore it and approach a medical expert for cure.



Remedy- Make it a point to worship Lord Hanuman and donate sweets on Tuesday. LEO You will aggressively push people in your team to reach the target, get dominationg, at the same time, directionless which can damage your prospects and image. You might have worked in diverse roles earlier but this now role poses problems due to maladjustment. This phase indicates some loss of money. Try to be physically fit. Your mother will extend her support but beware of her failing health. Academically this is a distracting phase foir students. Pay extra caution. . Remedy- Worshipping Lord Hanuman and donate sweets on Tuesday will aid you immensely. VIRGO Despite some misgivings and disagreements with father and guru, their advice will nevertheless prove beneficial. A Sudden pilgrimage is likely. Your father can get a little dominating but be careful about his health you can expect some unforeseen expenses. Domestic happiness can be hindered. watch out for signs of failing health in your mother. Remedy- You may offer jaggery and peanut sweets in temples. LIBRA You will grow restless due to many unexpected occurrences. Sudden financial ups and downs will overwhelm you. You will be unusually commanding which may lead to arguments and fisticuffs with people. Watch what you speak and tone down your expression while interacting with seniors and senior citizens. Try to be alert while travelling as mishaps are foreseen. Remedy- Donating blood will do you lot of good. SCORPIO Your aggressive expression can cause ups and downs in your martial life. So please pay extra attention to your marriage life. You will guard your image at work with great care but that may have an adverse impact on your job and partnership. Ego tussles are best avoided. Your faulty drinking and eating habits may land you into trouble. Being medically aware helps and will improve your health status during this transit. Remedy- You may worship Goddess Lakshmi and offer red flowers to her. SAGITTARIUS Your health may take a back seat due to problems with immunity, and energy loss. Your rivals will be stopped in their tracks if they try to be shrewd with you. Competitive exam aspirants must focus better on their goals. A long-distance travel (overseas journey) is promised but it may cause a big hole in your pocket. You must surrender to gods will and scheme and feel grateful for what you have got. Remedy- You should consume jaggery regularly. CAPRICORN Students are in a lucky phase academically as they can achieve their goals, with little effort, although sometimes they may feel inert and lazy. Research scholars also feel the need to start their efforts all over again. The romance in your relationship may fizzle out for the time being. Pay attention to the upbringing of your children. They may need your help to tackle their overflowing energies and undue irritation. So let them indulge in some physical activities or sports. Remedy- You should donate red cloth to any needy child. AQUARIUS Be wary of accidental fire hazards that are likely to happen at home. Your mothers health needs strict medical supervision. She may suffer flare up of BP as her mood will be a little dominating and dictatorial. Being over possessive in relationships may meet with disapproval from your spouse. You may need to be more energetic at workplace as you will be loaded with responsibility. SO you will be in an irritated mood naturally. Remedy- You should gift your mother jaggery sweets. PISCES You will be spend a lot of time in hobbies including cooking and martial arts but you may lose a good chunk of your money due to it. You may also hurt yourself or there may be an interruption. You will be mostly in an irritated mood during this phase. Energy level may deteriorate and your chronic health ailments take longer to get cured. Religious and occult practices keep you busy. If astrology has caught your fancy, this is the good time to learn it. Remedy- You should recite Bajrang Baan regularly to get more benefits from this transit.