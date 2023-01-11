Horoscope 2023: Astrological Remedies Related To Job And Career Zodiac Signs oi-Pundreeka Valli

Each zodiac sign is a unique combination of traits and abilities which are the hallmark of the person who is born under it. We are all destined to succeed in one particular direction which cannot be known unless you take a career counsellors help or an astrological counselling session. Sometimes, the hidden talents of people lie hidden and dormant unless the potential is realised.

It would be a colossal waste of energy and skills, if the talent is unidentified. A successful future can be guaranteed if we can just stop and listen to what our planets are trying to tell us. Let us see what type of jobs suit us, what we are destined for and how we can succeed at them, by following the list given below.

1. Aries Characteristics: People born under this sign are Their passion, dynamic approach and spontaneity are fully utilized in action-oriented professions where they have to make quick decisions. They are risk-takers and resilient enough to bounce back. Suitable jobs:



Aries are most suitable to be Entrepreneurs Stockbrokers, Sales and marketing professionals, Entertainment professionals, Media Advertising, military, politicians and sportsmen. Vedic remedies: Worship Lord Ganesha by offering Durva to him.

Facing the west, recite this mantra: "Om Shantaya Namah"

Lucky Gemstone: Red Coral 2. Taurus Taureans are practical and methodical people who are eminently suitable for Jobs that offer job security, stability and hence are attracted to Government jobs. Art related careers are also a very good fit. Suitable jobs: Banking, Accounting, Scientific research, Engineering, MedicalPharmaceuticals,Project manager,Chef,Architect, ,Interior designe, Singer/ musician Vedic remedies: Worship Lord Shiva by lighting Diya and incense sticks.

Face the west and recite "."Om Sarvabhishtapradayine Namah"

Lucky Gemstone: Diamond 3. Gemini Characteristics: Gemini is very inquisitive and intelligent person who is adept at customer interaction. He likes to work in a fast paced environment. They love communication and travel oriented jobs. Suitable Jobs: Diplomats, Journalism, Media Advertising, Travel, Actor, Language translator, Event manager, Teacher Information technology Managers Vedic remedies: Worship Hanuman and recite Hanuman Chalisa

Light Diya in front of the Lord and recite facing the east direction "Om Vishnave Namah"

Lucky Gemstone: Emerald 4. Cancer Characteristics: Highly kind and caring, Cancerians, by nature are very emotional and have distinct psychic healing abilities. They should be good at social work. Suitable jobs: Teaching, Counselling, Therapist, Doctors, Psychologists, Hospitality, Real estate agents and social workers Vedic remedies: Worship Shani Dev, lighting a lamp/Diya filled with mustard oil on Saturdays

For success and wealth, light Diya in front of the Lord and recite facing east ""Om Mangalaya Namah"

Lucky Gemstone: Pearl 5. Leo Characteristics: Born senior managers who are authoritative at their work, the Leos are goal oriented., creative and flamboyant . They possess excellent administrative skills. Suitable Jobs: Civil servants, Politicians, Chief executives, Ambassadors, Actors , Event manager, Models and Entrepreneurs Vedic remedies: Offer water to Shivlinga.

Face the east, light up Diyas while reciting "Om Kruraya Namah"

Lucky Gemstone: Ruby 6. Virgo Characteristics: Virgos are analytical and love paying close attention to detail. They possess keen observation. Their Inquisitive attitude and multilingual skills help them excel at investigation. Hospitality is another subject that is close to their heart. Suitable Jobs: Investigator, Detective Auditor Translator, Editors, Chef, Company secretary, Nutritionist, Veterinarian Hospitality Industry. Vedic remedies: Offer water to Lord Sun and recite Gayatri Mantra

Light up Diyas in the temple and chant "Om Vishnave Namah"

Lucky Gemstone: Emerald 7. Libra Characteristics: Librans are very expressive, sociable and diplomatic. Logical to the core, these people love the legal field. They can resolve disputes admirably. Suitable jobs: Lawyer, Mediator, Diplomat Interior designer Event planner Counselor HR manager, Detective Vedic remedies: Worship banana tree and observe fasts on Thursday

Chant the mantra ""Om Chandraya Namah" in front of the Lord.

Lighting up Diyas during the chant will enhance the benefits and will help you focus.

Lucky Gemstone: Diamond 8. Scorpio Characteristics: Strong-willed and resourceful Scorpions are very intuitive. Motivated by challenges, they can be good investigators. Good observers of human nature, they can be good at research-oriented jobs. Suitable Jobs: Surgeons, Spy, Astrologers, Scientist, Business analyst, Psychologist and Engineer Vedic remedies: Observe fasts on Fridays and give donate white coloured items.

Recite the following mantra, facing the east, "Om Arunaya Namah" and meditate daily for removing hindrances and attaining success.

Lucky Gemstone: Red Coral 9. Sagittarius Characteristics: Sagittarian is adventurous and optimistic with an exceeding measure of energy. They are philosophical, and imaginative. They are fit to be motivational speakers. SuitableJobs: Publicrelationship Administration travel Theologian Adventure tourism Entertainer Pilots Sports Politics Public speaker Life coach Spiritual guru Detectives. Vedic remedies: Observe fasts on Tuesdays and recite the Path of Hanuman Chalisa

Chanting mantras helps in increasing focus at interviews and blesses with success in career. Youc can chant "Om Indraya Namah. "

Lucky Gemstone: Yellow Sapphire 10. Capricorn Characteristics: Most disciplined and ambitious people, the Capricorns are goal-oriented and pragmatic. Competitive to the core, they can handle even the most tedious jobs very interesting. Suitable Jobs: Information technology, Administration, legal services, Banker Science and medicine Business consultant, CEO, Logistics manager, Supply chain management, and Scientist Vedicremedies: Worship Lord Ganesha and offer Ladoos to him

Recite and meditate on the following mantra for removing obstacles and achieving your targets. "Om Shukraya Namah"

Lucky Gemstone: Blue Sapphire 11. Aquarius Characteristics: Most intelligent, resourceful and rebellious, Aquarians are highly unconventional self-driven with analytical skills. They are highly resilient with good perception. They are fit to take up aviation related fields. Suitable Jobs: Inventors, Designers Musicians Explorer Engineers Computer Developer Photographer Electronics and communication Astrologer Aeronautics Market Researcher Environmental activist Vedic remedies: Offer water to the Sun and apply Chandan on Shivalinga

Chanting this mantra "Om Hanumate Namah" will help them to grow, succeed in career.

Lucky Gemstone: Blue Sapphire 12. Pisces Characteristics: Most artistic signs of the zodiac, the Pisces have intuitive abilities, and do well in healing. Social welfare activities and artistic jobs suit them eminently well. Suitable Jobs: Social worker Hospitality Industry Animator Recruiter Artist Musician Therapist Psychic Philanthropist Teacher Physiotherapist. Vedic remedies: Worship Shani Dev and light a lamp/Diya filled with mustard oil under the Peepal tree continuously for 9 days

Recite the following mantras while facing the east "Om Gurave Namah"

Lucky Gemstone: Yellow Sapphire Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption