Akshaya Tritiya Remedies 2022: Astrological Measures Based On Your Zodiac Sign

According to the Panchang, the festival of Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated every year on the third day of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. This day holds a special significance for people from the Hindu community.

Buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious. There is an Abujha Muhurta for the whole day. This is the reason that on the day of Akshaya Tritiya, there is no need to find a special Muhurta for doing any kind of auspicious work.

This day is also the best day to get the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi along with Lord Vishnu. In the year 2022, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on 03 May. Know through this article what measures you must take or remedies you can follow according to your zodiac sign to get the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi in Akshaya Tritiya 2022.

Aries: 21 March - 19 April To get the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, you can take red colored clothes and donate them by placing ladoos in it. You will definitely be benefited from it. Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You must donate water filled in a vase on the occasion of Akha Teej to reduce the effect of Shukra dosha in their horoscope. Financial condition will improve. Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You are advised to donate moong dal on the day of Akshaya Tritiya for auspiciousness. With this remedy, there will be happiness in the house. Along with this, the financial condition will also be better. Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You should focus on strengthening the Moon in your horoscope. For this, on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, wear pearls in silver. Leo: 23 July - 22 August You need to wake up early in the morning of Akshaya Tritiya. After this, after taking a bath, offer water to the sun and donate jaggery. This remedy will open the doors of progress for the employed people. There will also be new opportunities for advancement in the field of work. Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The person who gets the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, never has to face money related problems in life. You can wear emerald on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. However, before taking this remedy, you must consult an expert. Libra: 23 September - 22 October You can donate white colored clothes for positivity and auspiciousness on Akshaya Tritiya. On this occasion, you can also install a white idol of a god in your house. Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November After the advice of a good astrologer, you can wear Coral Gemstone on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. This will provide new sources of income. Along with this, you will get freedom from the problems related to money going on in life. Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December On the day of Akshaya Tritiya, wrap bales of turmeric in a yellow cloth and keep it in the worship room of the house. Donate yellow things on this day. With this remedy, auspiciousness will reside in the house. Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you want to improve their financial condition, then on the day of Akshaya Tritiya, take sesame oil in a vessel and keep it on the eastern side of the house. Chances of getting new sources of income will increase. Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are troubled by the hurdles in your life, then they should donate iron along with coconut and black sesame on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. Your condition will improve. Pisces: 19 February - 20 March On the occasion of Akshaya Teej, you can tie yellow flowers in yellow clothes and keep them in the north-east direction of the house. This remedy will bring joy in your life and there will be happiness and prosperity in the house. Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.