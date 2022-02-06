Weekly Horoscope For 06 February To 12 February 2022

Aries: 21 March - 19 April This week can prove to be better for businessmen. You will get the support of some experienced people and there is a strong possibility of improvement in your business. During this period your work can be completed easily. Apart from this, some positive changes will also be seen in the business. This time is going to be very busy for the employed people. You are advised to complete all your work as per the plan otherwise much of your important work will remain incomplete. The people who are trying for a government job may have to face a big challenge. Situations in your personal life are likely to be full of ups and downs. During this period, due to the emergence of any old property related matter, there can be a dispute in the house. Your worries about money will go away. You can get rid of any old debt. As far as your health is concerned, you will be able to enjoy good health. Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Day: Monday

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You are advised to pay more attention to your personal life, especially try to spend more time with your parents. If possible, during this period you should also take out time for them. At the end of the week, the sum of a religious journey is being made for you. There will be better harmony in the relationship with the spouse. You will fulfil the domestic responsibilities together. Talking about work, this time can prove to be some relief for the people working related to property, transport etc. During this period, any major problem of yours will be resolved and your work will proceed smoothly. These seven days are going to be very important for the employed people. You can make big progress during this period, financially, this week is going to be average for you. The more you focus on saving, the sooner your financial problems can end. This time is going to be good for you in terms of health. Avoid overdoing the food. Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Day: Friday

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You can get to see the positive effect of the changed movement of planets during this period. You can achieve good success in less effort. You will get full support of luck on the work front. First of all, let's talk about the employed people, your income may increase. Along with this, you can also be given some big and important responsibility during this time. Businessmen can get good profits, especially if you do business in partnership, then you can get good results of your right decisions, happiness can come in your personal life. During this time a new member may enter your house. On the other hand, ideological differences are possible with the spouse during this period. You are advised to present your side very wisely and wisely. Your financial condition will be good. Amenities can increase. Avoid worrying too much about health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Cancer sign people can get mixed results this week. On the one hand, this time may bring some challenges for you. On the other hand, you can achieve success on the strength of your hard work, confidence and positivity. Salaried people may have to work harder than usual. During this, the behaviour of higher officials will not be good towards you. You may have to face their anger even on small mistakes. On the other hand, business people can get an opportunity to deal with big customers. Businessmen can make big financial gains this week. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. There will be support from parents. During this, financial benefits are also possible from the mother's side. If you have a complaint of high blood pressure, then during this time you are advised to avoid anger and stress. Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Leo: 23 July - 22 August This time will not be good for you on the family front. There may be a severe deterioration in the health of the mother or father. During this time you will be very worried about his health. Domestic stress can also have a bad effect on your work. Even if you want, you will not be able to focus properly on your work. In such situations, you are advised to act very patiently and courageously. Your problem will definitely be solved in due time. This time can give good results for you in terms of money. Your financial endeavours are likely to be successful in the middle of the week. You may get money. If you are planning to sell any of your old property, then do not take such decisions in haste. You need to take such decisions only after consulting your elders. As far as your health is concerned, during this time you can feel very tired and burdened due to the rush. Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Dark Blue

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September During this time in the office, the burden of responsibilities will be more. In such a situation, you are advised to avoid doing too much inattention. The harder you work, the better results you will get. You also need to avoid conflicts and squabbles with higher officials during this period. The people doing business online can get the expected results. You can come up with some new offers and deals to woo the customers. If you want to start a new work, then this is the right time. The ambience of your home will be good. During this, you will be able to give enough time to your loved ones. The performance of children in the field of education will be commendable. You will also get the full support of your spouse. Your worries about money can go away. You will be successful in earning money with your hard work and understanding. If you are a patient of arthritis, then your problems may increase a bit during this period. You need to consult a good doctor. Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Day: Monday

Libra: 23 September - 22 October This week is going to be full of ups and downs for businessmen. During this time, your opponents will remain active and may hinder your important work. You may also suffer a financial loss during this period. You are advised to remain cautious. If you get a new business offer, do not be in any hurry. On the other hand, employed people can get good results from their hard work in the form of promotion. Although the burden of responsibilities will be more on you, you move forward with full confidence and positivity. This week will give mixed results in terms of money. During this period, you are advised to keep a proper account of your expenses. Conditions are likely to remain normal in your personal life. Due to being busy, you will not be able to give much time to your loved ones during this time. This week is going to be good for you in terms of health. During this time you can also make some changes to your routine. Lucky Colour: Bright White

Lucky Number: 25

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There will be a lot of turmoil in your personal life. During this period, due to the emergence of an old case, there is a possibility of a dispute in the house. In such a situation, you are advised to act very wisely. If you are elder in the house then do not take your decisions in haste otherwise you may have to repent in future. On the other hand, for unmarried people, there is a strong possibility of getting a good marriage proposal during this period. Soon you can tie the knot. This time can prove to be better for you in terms of money. Your accumulated capital will increase during this period. Apart from this, any matter related to property etc. is also likely to be resolved. Talking about your work, whether it is a job or business, this time is going to be very busy for you. You may have to travel related to work. In view of this spreading pandemic, you are advised to take utmost care, especially while travelling. Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Day: Sunday

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You can get good results on the work front. You will be full of energy and enthusiasm and will do all your work with utmost hard work and sincerity. Your rapport with the boss may improve during this period. Business people will get an opportunity to make a big deal. There may be a big jump in your financial condition soon. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with the younger members of the house will be strong. If you are married then try to give enough time to your spouse. Your careless attitude may hurt the feelings of your beloved. During this time some changes can also be seen in the behavior of your spouse. Try to reduce the bitterness between you by talking. Your financial condition will be good. If you are trying to increase your income then you can get success. This week is going to be full of ups and downs for you in terms of health. If there is a small problem, do not ignore it. Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Day: Saturday

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January This week is likely to be challenging for the employed people. During this time the workload on you will be more. Along with this, pressure can also increase from the higher officials. It will be better if you try to keep a good rapport with the senior officers and complete all your work carefully. Businessmen are advised to avoid any changes. If you do business in partnership, then you are away from debate, otherwise, there may be a big financial loss. There are signs of a decline in business during this period. Conditions are likely to remain normal in your personal life. Avoid ignoring household responsibilities. You also need to take care of the happiness of your loved ones. This time is going to be average in terms of money. Avoid spending more than necessary. Those with heart-related ailments are advised to exercise utmost caution. Don't let negativity overwhelm you. Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 10

Lucky Day: Monday

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are a businessman, then during this period you can take some important decisions related to business. If you are facing obstacles at the beginning of any new work, then you can get the help of some experienced people and your problem can be solved. However, you are advised to plan finance very wisely. The people doing government jobs can get the desired transfer. Along with this, you can also get a high position. Situations in your personal life are likely to be pleasant. If your brother or sister is marriageable, then a good marriage proposal can come for them during this period. Improvement in your financial condition is possible. Your big worries will be removed due to the receipt of stalled money. This time is going to be very good with your spouse. The distance between you will be less. This time is going to be good for you in terms of health. You can get rid of any old disease during this period. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Day: Tuesday