Shani Asta 2023 :Saturn Combust In Aquarius On 30 January 2023 Effects And Remedies On Zodiac Signs
Saturn, the slowest moving planet, is the governing deity for Capricorn and Aquarius. It stands for the virtues of pragmatism, realistic attitude, logic, discipline, law and order and is otherwise known as the karaka or significator of karma.. He puts back to gear and help us touch the reality in all the ways.
On 30th January, 2023 at 12:02 am Saturn is turning combust in Aquarius sign which is airy, fixed and masculine and responsible for checking our desires and monetary gains. A planet is known to be in combustion when it comes closest to Sun. As a result, it loses some of its potency. Since Saturn is combusted, he will lose his strength. He will also leave people lazy and causes delays even in judiciary. Anyhow, we have to see the individual dashas and the position of Saturn in various houses before we decide about the results. Let us go through sign by sign, the effects of Combust Shani in Aquarius, on all the Zodiac signs.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
Professional life may be the breeding ground of problems due to hidden rivals or due to unfavourable situations. Your promotion can be delayed, or salary may get stuck, or financial troubles due to household expenses or share market crash downs etc. So be careful about whom you trust and then take the next step.
Remedy: You must recite Chalisa and offer Boondi to Hanuman on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
Due to domestic tensions, your professional life will be affected. Career wise, you are lacking motivation and the strength to carry on. You may receive remuneration that is way less compared to your efforts. If you are thinking of job switch wait till Saturn is out of the combust influence. Take care of your parents' health and be regular with their routine check-ups.
Remedy: Offering a meal on Saturday to the poor people would get you divine blessings.
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
Geminis have to be unduly careful about the health of the father, or mentor. Neglecting it would result in bone weakness and hence get routine check-ups done. This period is testing your grit and strength and generally you feel you have run out of luck. So, consistently carry on with your efforts and you will overcome your hindrances.
Remedy: It is good to offer a meal on Saturday to the poor people outside the temple.
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
Marital life will be in doldrums with upheavals. You might suffer clashes with your partner due to the interference of a close family member. Do not let any outside interference to your marriage and clearly communicate your mind to your partner. If in Business, you might face similar issues with your business partner.
Remedy: Offering black sesame seeds to God Shiva on Monday and Saturday would change your fortunes for the better.
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
Watch your conduct in marital life as any adverse reactions from your side can heavily impact the quality of your married life. Your partner's health may show signs of decline. Your enemies will be silenced and their plans against you will fail at the very outset. It is important not to create problems for yourself.
Remedy: Helping your servants who are in need will help reduce their burden as well your karmic obligations.
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
If you have attended any competitive exam, results may be delayed and you may find it difficult to focus well on studies. After initial problems, your plans to enroll for higher studies may materialize. Your maternal relative may fall sick. People in job may not be able to perform at their best.
Remedy: Do not keep your house cluttered..
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
Stock market speculations are going to backfire this time. You will be worried about your kids' welfare and their altered behaviour. Pregnant Librans should be careful about their safety and health. They are advised not to party much as this could stress them out and harm their unborn baby.
Remedy: You must assist blind people and provide your services in blind schools
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
So if you are contemplating a real estate decision, keep it on hold as the time is not favourable. During Saturn Combust Don't invest financially at all. You have to preserve your work life balance at any cost. Be cautious about your mother's health and get routine check-ups done.
Remedy: You may worship Lord Hanuman daily.
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
Your communication gets hampered as you feel restricted by social norms that affect your expression. Communication based professions can be problematic to deal with at this time. You are advised to be on your best behaviour with your siblings or else arguments may crop leaving you uncomfortable.
Remedy: Offer Shramdaan and help others physically
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
You may be laid up sick with dietary faults and throat infections. Your family members may not see eye to eye with you this time. Your speech will also be harsh and hence it is advised to keep your tongue in cheek and not allow flare ups during conversations with loved ones. If you want to learn occult science, it is a goof time.
Remady: Recite Shani Mantra: Om pram preem proum sah shanaischaraya namah
Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February
Healthy diet and rest are advised. Married life is fraught with problems due to your ego issues. Generally, your life is showing good signs of improvement and hence don't let your talk overtake your peace of mind. Ego and health problems have ruined many domestic setups.
Remedy: Lighting a mustard oil lamp in front of Lord Shani on Saturdays would help alleviate the dosha caused.
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
Legal obligations will occupy much of your time. Your expenditure will exceed your income. Avoid borrowing from anyone. Pilgrimages get postponed due to the overpowering stress in your life. Resorting to meditation and yoga is the ultimate tool to get your body and mind in top form.
Remedy: Do Chaya Daan, by seeing your reflection in the mustard oil in a steel plate and then donating it to a Shani temple.
