Why Is Yellow Colour Used Extensively During Vasant Panchami

Vasant Panchami is a festival that adds a touch of exuberance to wherever it is celebrated inside our Indian subcontinent. This arrives in the most opportune time of the year, the spring season where Yellow abounds, in the shades of leaves, trees, plants, fruits that stir you out of slumber, get you inspired to imbibe the spirit of the festival. The Attires are strictly in line with the theme of the celebration of Vasant Panchami. Winter ends as Vasant Panchami celebrations begin to herald the arrival of spring season. This is also known as Saraswathi Pooja, which honours the Goddess of Intellect and wisdom, Goddess Saraswathi. Ever wonder why Yellow is written all over the face of the Earth on this day? Scroll down to find out.

1. Sun steps in into the time frame of Uttarayana spreading his sunny yellow cheer and letting his rays of happiness touch the lives of everyone on Earth. He thereby imparts a lesson for us to be cheerful. Since yellow abounds everywhere, Basant Panchami is rightly termed as the festival which is represented by the colour Yellow.

2. Myriad yellow flowers take birth during this time. They are the flowers of the spring, that have especially bloomed to welcome Goddess of Knowledge to descend down with her bounty of blessings. Marigold, night jasmine, yellow lilies, daffodils, yellow Hyacinth and Forsythia shrubs are a few of those spring time flowers. Yellow undoubtedly rules the roost now and it deserves to be the colour of the season. You can see the ripe mustard crops swaying gently to the waft of the wind that sweeping the entire field with a yellow brush. Incidentally yellow flowers are offered to Goddess Saraswathi.

3. Yellow colour, if you see in a symbolic angle, signifies knowledge and happiness. People use this tint in their attires, wear a turmeric tilak, consume yellow fruits and vegetables and also sweets and snacks including saffron rice, halwa, Boondi ke ladoo and khichdi.

4. Goddess Saraswathi's chosen colour is understood to be Yellow and therefore her idols are enveloped in yellow silk, accessories and flowers in the same colour. The entire duration of this festival is celebrated by people dressed in yellow. The prasad offered to Goddess also is in yellow shade.

5. It is the day of ripening of fruits and crops which turn yellow upon ripening. The mustard fields coat the mother nature with their yellow carpet. Yellow turmeric is applied on the forehead by women, who are seen in yellow attires, consuming yellow fruits and donning yellow flower strings. New clothes are purchased and prayers are made intently to Goddess Saraswathi.

6. Lord Dakshinamurti, Lord Dattatreya and Jupiter the DevGuru. All these gods impart Wisdom and knowledge to their devotees. Similarly, Goddess Saraswathi who governs the academic field, is also represented by the colour yellow. It is predominantly yellow-coloured flowers that bloom in the springtime. Hence yellow gets the right to predominance as a symbol of all things good and auspicious on this day.

