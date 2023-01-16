Why Bhakti Yoga Is Superior To Other Paths Of Devotion?

Karma means activity performed within the restrictions of Dharma with an intention to enjoy the good consequences of the good karma. The real karma yogi does his duties with utmost sincerity without expecting results in the least. An ordinary person who does karmic deeds seeks reward for his good karma and also realms like deva loka after his death. The karma forces this person into several birth death cycles by transmigrating his soul. Activity tabooed by Vedas is called Vikarma.. All karma, whatever way it is labelled, be it good, bad or pious, keeps one bound within the mortal cycles.

Jnana is accumulation of spiritual knowledge, A jnani knows the defects associated with karma and explores higher knowledge. He is engaged in meditative and philosophic pursuits. He strives to attain the supreme godhead, by cultivating jnana by studying Veda or by meditative practices. But in his quest for knowledge, he loses out on the internal close communion with God. He ends up in the same position as Karma yogi within the confines of mortal cycle. The devas pray to Lord Krishna the essence of which contains a mention about the Gnyani's shortcomings.

What Does Bhagavad Gita Say About It?

"O lotus-eyed Lord, although non devotees who accept severe austerities and penances to achieve the highest position may think they are liberated, their intelligence is impure. They fall down from their position since they have no regard for Your lotus feet. [Bhag. 10.2.32]"

The third category of devotion is yoga. Lord Krishna says ""A yogi is greater than the ascetic, greater than the gnyani, and greater than the karma yogi. Therefore, O Arjuna, in all circumstances be a yogi" (Bg. 6.46).

There are many types of yoga, such as hatha-yoga, ashtanga-yoga, raja-yoga, dhyana-yoga, and bhakti-yoga. Real yoga as taught by Krishna in the Sixth Chapter of Bhagavad-Gita is a meditation system that is practiced to completely absorb the mind in the supreme. Yogic sadhana leads to many siddhis or some degree of mastery over the natural phenomenon. You see that some yogis walk on air, water and become extremely puny in size etc. This attracts the yogi so much that he gets deeply involved in the siddhis and forgets his main sojourn towards the supreme.

All these problems, in their entirety, do not bother the Bhaktha who decries all of these systems. Bhakti. For example, when karma, or activity, is joined with devotional service, it becomes karma-yoga, action in Krishna consciousness. Lord Krishna recommends this in the Bhagavad-Gita (9.27):

"Whatever you do, whatever you eat, whatever you offer, and whatever austerities you perform do that, as an offering to Me" (Bg. 9.27).

Jnanis are full of pride, with no sense of surrender. They should surrender to God and realize God runs the entire universe. Then jnana becomes jnana-yoga and is purified of mental speculation. As Krishna says in the Bhagavad-Gita (7.19),

"After many births and deaths, he who is actually in knowledge surrenders unto Me, knowing Me to be the cause of all causes and all that is. Such a great soul is very rare" (Bg. 7.19).

Krishna also explains in the sixth chapter that immersing oneself in the Godly consciousness is the ultimate form of yoga.

"And of all yogis, the one with great faith who always abides in Me, thinks of Me within himself, and renders transcendental loving service to Me he is the most intimately united with Me in yoga and is the highest of all. That is My opinion" (Bg. 6.47).

Although Krishna judges the karma, jnana, and yoga paths to be good ways to reach God, devotion is the ultimate tool to reach Lord Krishna easily.

"Always think of Me, become My devotee, worship Me, and offer your homage unto Me. Thus, you will come to Me without fail. I promise you this because you are My very dear friend. Abandon all varieties of religion and just surrender unto Me. I shall deliver you from all sinful reactions. Do not fear" (Bg. 18.65-66).

Bhakti is all about complete involvement and surrender and feels and exists closest to God since he is merged in his feet.

