What Is The Difference Between Bhaqavatham And Shrimad Bhagavad Gita

Bhagavatham and Bhagavad Gita are two texts with a common theme, of Lord Krishna and his divine leelas and his discourse. Both are Moksha Shastras, the disciplines that lead one towards moksha. The Bhagavatha is more about Bhakti whereas Bhagavad Gita is a collection of all possible upanishadic insights. Read on to know more.

Bhagavatham

It is a grand epic collection of puranas and stories laced with philosophical insights. The 24 avatars of Krishna and stories of devotees are delineated .in this book. This is the authority on puranas because it reflects all the tenets of the hindu philosophy in its stories, discourses, dialogs, prayers and parables. Krihsnas life story is very significantly dealt with here. It brings up the beautiful connection between knowledge and devotion in its verses. Vyasa Maharshi was the author of this book of verses. Srimad Bhagavatam extols the leelas of Shri Mahavishnu. Krishna avatar is considered to be a purnavatar of Lord Vishnu.. Shri Rama, Shri Krishna and the Nrsimha avatars are considered as purnavatars whereas the rest are amshavatars. Bhagavatam, unknowingly draws the devout persons attention to its philosophical tenets that it propounds through its stories. You can find nine types of devotion explained in Srimad Bhagavatam and hence it is also a tool to reach the godhead. The best of bhagavatam can be experienced in the stotra of Gajendra Moksha which is a prayer that anyone can recite, regardless of caste creed and gender.

Bhagavad Gita

Bhagavad Gita is a handbook of philosophical teachings of Lord Krihsna which he sermonised to Arjuna just before the war of Kurukshetra began. Bhagavad Gita is not about stories and parables but it is an authoritative philosophical work that was preached by Lord Krishna. You can get the most detailed views of Karma Yoga, Bhakti and Jnana yogas. Bhagavad Gita is nothing but simplified upanishds. This epic carries a conversation between Lord Krishna and Arjuna that looks like upanishadic statements and an exchange of the mysterious knowledge of the universe including human beings. Bhagavad Gita carries the essence of Brahma Vidya - the Science of God-Realization. It is a science or shastra that liberates the human being from clutches of life and death.

