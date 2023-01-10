What Are The Benefits Of Learning Classical Instrumental Music?

Learning a musical instrument requires almost all the qualities that it takes to improve your life skills and personality apart from acquiring mastery over the instrument. It has multifarious benefits, of building confidence levels, memory strengthening and combating ageing effectively. You have a social circle of your own which keeps you intellectually stimulated and creatively fulfilled. Here are a few reasons you should try to learn a musical instrument these holidays.

1. Succeeding especially at a concert, infuses you with great pride especially when you are able to play some passage extremely well and perform better under pressure.

2. It helps you grow confidence in yourself. You will actually have one to a few listeners or audience four recitals be it every day one or at a concert. So, you can feel more confident in yourself, to expose yourself and the music that you have within you.

3. It takes years to see any substantial improvement in classical music learners. When you think backwards in time, after a year or so, you will feel insanely proud of yourself. Hard work is the only shortcut to success.

4. By research, it has been proved that instrument learning can improve memory, spatial reasoning and literacy skills. You use both sides of your brain while playing an instrument and hence it enhances your memory in a great way.

5. You need to put in hours together of practice to master the instrument and at the same time learn how to organize your routine with the practice time included in it. It infuses discipline and teaches you the art of managing time.

6. Einstein said that he got maximum joy out of music. As per the studies, learning to play instrument improves the functioning of the brain, activates memory and abstract reasoning. Musical training and academic success are correlated. They do well in Maths and Science.

7. Expansion of social circle is another plus point that adds in its favour. Joining a music class helps you in so many ways. It makes you a great team player and helps you understands the merits of teamworking.

8. Music essentially brings you calm. It lowers heart rate and BP especially with slow paced classical music. Stress hormones decrease in their intensity. Our physiological health improves, as a result.

9. A particular piece can be played in so many different ways. The player can have his own signature way of playing a piece and add his personality to the piece he is playing. Creativity makes you play the same piece in myriad ways and varieties of techniques.

10. Music playing at the same time, allows the player to enjoy what he is playing. TV watching, or social media are passive, while playing music engages the brain and keeps you happy as well as occupied in a worthwhile pursuit.

11. Mundane material thoughts do not exist in you when are totally involved playing aq classical Carnatic musical instrument. It requires as much discipline as required by yoga and meditation. Singing is more like pranayama which regulates the flow of breath. Its vibrations wake the player out of his material stupor and infuses him with spiritual vibrations.

12. Hand eye coordination is very beautifully learnt and so is the motor skills. Both hands are used in playing which need one to be disciplined. A Carnatic music learner can also be gifted in the areas of sports, dance, etc.

13. Carnatic music learners have a higher level of brain functioning such as memory etc. They protect the brain from the harmful effects of ageing. They can learn how to listen, absorb, understand and apply their knowledge with precision. Memory improves as around 1000 compositions are to be learnt by rote. More than 200 ragas need to be learnt by an average learner.

14. Melody and rhythm are two eyes of the Carnatic system of classical music. These two elements must be properly internalised and evolved to perfection. The creative music can be simple or advanced and sung or played in mathematical patterns and here you feel that music also requires you to use your brains. A Carnatic musician can be good at maths too.

15. They say that it requires 50 percent of listening to music, be it from a guru or from a cd or a concert, 25 percent of sadhana and 25 percent of training that the guru imparts that brings out the best from you as a musician. The melody, the flourishes and the laya or tempo must be administered with precision.. Pitch should not be jarring. He should be able to differentiate between ragas, which is the basic requirement for a beginner. Over years, Carnatic music helps develop the auditory skills of a musician.

16. The lyrics, and the mood that is evoked through them, the ragas and the cultural imprints on the keertanas, the culturally immersed lifestyle of the earlier musicians inspires you to have a better cultural understanding of music.

17. Perseverance or tapasya is what you need for Carnatic music. They say that you can practice for a stipulated time and achieve a certain standard or level in music after which the creativity starts evolving on its own. All you need is to keep in touch with the music through the vehicle of the instrument. Mastering the finger techniques are the initial phase whereas accumulating manodharma or creative music is another plane of achievement altogether. The more you practice the more you hone your skills and enhance your wisdom. All this needs perseverance.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption