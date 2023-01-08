Makar Sankranti 2023: Unknown Benefits Of Rituals

The first major festival of the year Makar Sankranti is considered the most auspicious day. Know basic puja vidhi and rituals to perform in Makar Sankranti. Makar Sankranti signifies the end of the inauspicious month of Poush in Dakshinayan and the beginning of an auspicious period called Uttarayan in the month of Magha. Long winter nights get shorter after Makar Sankranti. Holy dips are taken by Hindus extensively in sacred rivers like Ganga.

1. People not only clean the whole house, spic and span, but also cleanse themselves with a traditional oil bath in the early hours of the day of the Sankranti festival.

2. At the entrance of the house you can find elaborate decorations done with Rangoli patterns as garlands of flowers and mango tendrils dangle at the doorways.

3. An idol of Lord Sun is placed in the puja mandi and worshipped.

4. Every moment of Sankranti, from sunrise to sunset on Makar-Sankranti is highly propitious. A holy dip is recommended as it is the highest in the list of auspicious activities on this day. Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Krushna, and Kaveri rivers, confer the highest punya to those who immerse themselves in their holy waters.

5. Married women conduct the Haldi Kumkum rituals in their houses.

6. Small clay pots are decorated and worshipped.

7. Black Til with molasses is given as prasad in temples, and to relatives, and friends. Any malefic effects, of Sun and Saturn, if any, will be eliminated by this procedure.

8. Shani Shanti Graha puja can also be performed at home to ward off any effects.

9. By donating to the needy, you will incur Sun's blessings who will remove any malefic effects in your horoscope. This day brings fortunes into a family which donates for charitable activities to help the poor and needy.

10. This day is generally known to attract affluence and prosperity into your life.

11. If any auspicious event needs to be conducted, or for any new beginnings that are to be initiated on this day.

12. Choose the number of kites that correspond to your age, and while flying let the strings break. It is supposed to cut the strains of your bad luck and banish them out of your life.

13. You can also add this procedure to your list of religious rituals. Gud and Til laddus can be moved from head to toe 21 times and then offered to black cows. This is believed to remove the negative energy out of your system.

14. Visit a pond nearby and offer food to fish as this has very auspicious outcomes for the house.

15. Rudra Abhishek is a powerful procedure performed on this day to Lord Shiva and wonderful miracles are guaranteed if Rudrabhishek is performed on this day.

16. Tula daan is a good alternate remedy if you wish to ward off physical and mental issues.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.