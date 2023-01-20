The Right Procedure For Reciting Sundar Kanda

While all the kandas of Ramayana are centred on Lord Rama, Sundara Kanda is the only chapter in which the hero is Hanuman and not Lord Rama This kanda explains the adventures of Hanuman, how selfless he was in his devotion, and his superhuman strength worked miracles while leaping the ocean at one go.

Sundar kanda is a proof that Rama nama is undoubtedly the most powerful mantra and lifesaving antidote to all problems of life. It also shows the plight one can get into if he eyes another's wife. Ravana and Shurpanakha are examples for this fact. Hanuman brought together Rama and Sita though his superhuman efforts which is the reason why he rose to the status of a deity.Sundara Kanda also shows how one can surmount any hurdle by keeping a steadfast goal before him.

Sundar Kanda Recitation

Sundarkand recital on every Tuesday or Saturday or the month of Shravan is knoiwn to relieve the devotee of the problems he is facing. It just consumes two hours of your time to complete Sunderkand at a stretch, and hence while performing the parayana focus totally on Lord Rama and Hanuman to fetch the required result.

The following tips will maximise your benefits of reading sundar kanda.

1. If you are going to read it alone, Brahma muhurat between 4-6 am is the right time to start. If reading in a group, you should choose to recite after 7 pm. Also have a background music to keep the rhythm alive.

2. No breaks should be taken during recitation for no reason whatsoever. Even phones should not be answered• You should have taken bath and worn light coloured attire before reading this book.

3. You could choose to read from chapter 1 to 38 on the first day and all the remaining chapters the next day, In the span of 64 days this should repeated 32 times.

4. This is a cycle in which you read from the first to fifth chapter on the frist daym, 16-41 the next day and the rest of the chapters on the third day.WIithin 72 days, you should have completed it 24 times.

5. Read the chapters 1-5 on the first day, 16-32 on the second day, 33-51 on the third day and the rest of the chapters on the fourth that is concluding day. Repeat this 12 times in 48days,

6. Read 7 chapters a day and take 14 days to finish the entire book and repeating it for 7 times complete the parayan in 68 days,

7. For the first 27 days, read 1ten chapters per day and then read the rest 2 chapters on the 28th day, ,

8. Read 8 chapters per day and complete the parayana twice on the 17th day,

9. On the last day of concluding the parayana, read the yuddha kanda. Before and after the recitation, offer the Prasad made of boiled milk with sugar, On the concluding day of the recitation, offer feast to brahmins.

10. If these methods feel laborious, then read it any way you can, There are various methods that can be used to recite this grantha,

11. You can finish reading it in a day,

12. Read from first to the 35th chapter on the first day and then the rest of the chapters the next day.

13. Chapter 1-37 should be read on the frist day and 37 to 40 on the second day and the rest on the third day.

14. Read chapters one to fifteen on the first day, 16 to 37 on the second day, 38th chapter on the third, 39 to 54 on the fourth day, and all the rest of them on the fifth day.

15. Start with 9 chapters on a Friday, and read daily 9 chapters and compete reading on the coming Friday.

16. Take under 9 days to complete the recitation by stopping at 5th, 20th, 26th, 28th, 40th, 52nd, 80th and 68th chapters.

17. Everyday 6 chapters can be read and the whole kanda can be completed on the 12th day.

18. Read two chapters every day until you complete 22 days. Read 5 chapters on the 23rd day, 3 chapters on the 24th day, 6 chapters on the 25th day, 3 chapters on the 26th day, 4 chapters on the 27th day and the remaining 3 chapters on the 28th day.

