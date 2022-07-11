Ten Saraswati Mantras For Scoring Better In Exams

Goddess Saraswati is known as the Hindu Goddess of knowledge, music, art, wisdom, speech and learning. She is known to be the river of consciousness and the mother of Vedas. In Hindu mythology, she is known as the daughter of Lord Shiva and Goddess Durga. She has four hands and that is symbolic of the four aspects of human personality- mind, intellect, ego and alertness. She is portrayed as a very beautiful woman who is dressed in a pure white saree and sits on a swan which is her vehicle.

Therefore, if your child is struggling to get good grades in his exams, or if memory issues are persisting,, there can be a way to tackle the problem. Generally, It is recommended to chant Saraswati mantras every morning as chanting it for 64 times every morning and evening for 21 consecutive days will appease Goddess Saraswati. Also, one can chant 108 times continuously for 24 or 48 days. The 48-days are known as the Mandala period. So you can chant up to a mandala to see the results of the mantra. If you are a student who is about to appear for an exam, then it is best you put in your best efforts and lastly pray for that divine intervention to set everything right and grant justice to your efforts. We have curated a list of Saraswati mantras for you to score better in exams. Read on to know more.

1. Bija Mantra of Goddess Sarawati

ॐ ऐं महासरस्वत्यै नमः ||

Om Aing Mahasaraswatyai Namah |

Meaning: I meditate and bow to Maha Saraswati.

Method: Either chant it in the morning, after bathing, for 45 days on an everyday basis or chant it just before you begin to study.

Benefits: The Saraswati Beej Mantra is a salutation mantra to Devi Saraswati. This mantra improves your focus and helps you to score well in exams. Chanted in the evening, this mantra offers the best results. The student instantly feels refreshed and his interest in studies almost immediately doubles after the chant.

2. Goddess Saraswati Mantra For Vidya (Knowledge)

सरस्वति नमस्तुभ्यं वरदे कामरूपिणि ।

विद्यारम्भं करिष्यामि सिद्धिर्भवतु मे सदा ॥

Saraswati Namasthubhyam Varade Kamarupini

Vidyarambham KarishyamiSiddhir Bavathume Sadha

Meaning: Salutations to Devi Saraswati, Who gives boons and fulfils wishes. O Devi, when I begin my Studies, please grant me the ability to understand it correctly always.

Method: Wear a clean and fresh set of clothes and sit on a white coloured mat. Worship Devi Saraswati and then recite this mantra 102 times daily, for one month before your exams start. A better focus will be achieved if this is followed by meditation. Usually, for getting her blessings, you have to respect what belongs to her, the pens, the books, and the other stationery items used for writing.

Benefits: The thought process matures, and a positive attitude develops in the devotee who recites this mantra. Also, the memory and focus-related problems will subside on their own by chanting this mantra. This is to enhance concentration and memory. Those who are incapable of scoring well or even pass the exams, can resort to this mantra.

3. Goddess Saraswati Mantra For Intelligence

a. शुक्लां ब्रह्मविचारसारपरमांद्यां जगद्व्यापनीं

वीणा-पुस्तक-धारिणीमभयदां जाड्यांधकारपहाम्।

हस्ते स्फाटिक मालिकां विदधतीं पद्मासने संस्थिताम्

वन्दे तां परमेश्वरीं भगवतीं बुद्धिप्रदां शारदाम्।।

Shuklaam Brahmvichaar Saar Paramaadyaam Jagadvyaapineem

Veennaa Pushtak Dhaarinneebhamay Daam Jaad Yaapandhkaaraapahaam

Haste Sfatik Maalikaam Vidhateem Paramaasane Sansthitaam

Vande Taam Parameshwareem Bhagwateem Buddhi Pradaam Shaaradaam.

Meaning: I bow to Devi Sharada, who is the supreme goddess that bestows intelligence. Who is immaculately fair, and whose deepest Essence can only be understood by studying the nature of Brahman, who is Supreme and Primeval, and Her Essence is disseminated across the universe in the form of consciousness, who holds the veena, and Book, who displays a fearless gesture, who holds a crystal bead garland in her hand, and who is seated on the lotus.

Benefits: This mantra is for upgrading your intelligence quotient, quelling ignorance and improving the devotee's intellect.

Method: You can chant this mantra before appearing for exams or completing important assignments

b. ॐ ऐं ह्रीं श्रीं वाग्देव्यै सरस्वत्यै नमः ॥

Om Aing Hreeng Shreeng Vaagdevyai Saraswatyai Namah ॥

Meaning: I bow to Saraswathi, the goddess for speech.

Benefits: This mantra is chanted for enhancing intelligence in students and also the elderly.

Method: You can recite this mantra one lakh times.

4. Maha Saraswati Mantra For Increasing Memory Power

ॐ ऐं ह्रीं क्लीं महासरस्वती देव्यै नमः ||

Om Aim Hrim Kleem Maha Saraswati Devaya Namaha||

Meaning: I bow to Maha Saraswati Devi

Benefits: This helps to make the learning process easy and for scoring well in exams.This will increase the memory power.

Method: This is a beej mantra. Chant it every morning for 10,000 times and then consume Brahmi water

5. Goddess Saraswati Mantra For Success In The Career

ॐ ऐन वाग्देव्यै च विद्महे कामराजाय धीमहि!

तन्नो देवी प्रचोदयात ॥

Om aen Vageeshwaryae Vidmahe Vagwadeenyae

Dhimahe Tannah Saraswati Prachodayat

Meaning: We meditate on the Goddess who encompasses all vibrations, till we contemplate the queen of all desires. May that Goddess grant us a blessing to increase our conscience.

Benefit: This mantra takes care of career and education-related predicaments. This is also referred to as Saraswati Gayatri Mantra.

Method: Recite the lines for 5 times everyday to please Goddess Saraswati.

6. Goddess Saraswati Mantra To Enhance Ability To Focus

ॐ श्रीं ह्रीं सरस्वत्यै स्वाहाः

सुमिरन करत श्राप सब दाही

तुम प्रसन्न हो निकट पधारी

वरदे कियो मुनिहि सुरवारी

Om shreem Hreem saraswatyai swaha

Sumiran karatha sraap sab daahi

Tum Prasanna ho nikat padhari

Varade kiyo munihi survaari

Meaning: A Beej (seed) mantra based on mono syllables to invoke Goddess Saraswati. The mantra is chanted to salute Goddess Saraswati.

Benefits: By reciting this mantra, students can improve their scores in examinations as it helps retention, and enhances the ability to focus.Goddess Saraswati blesses her devotees with knowlege, creativity and the passion to invent new art.

Method: This mantra has to be chanted 11 times after the morning bath daily.

7. Goddess Saraswati Mantra To Attain Wisdom

a. ॐ अर्हं मुख कमल वासिनी पापात्म क्षयम् कारी

वद वद वाग्वादिनी सरस्वती ऐं ह्रीं नमः स्वाहा ||

Om Arham Mukha Kamal Vaasinee Paapaatma Kshayam Kaari

Vad Vad Vaagwaadinee Saraswati Aing Hreeng Namah Swaaha ॥

Meaning: Maa Saraswati, May you shower your blessings today and everyday.

Benefits: This mantra is chanted to gain the blessings of Maa Saraswati for a wealth of knowledge.

Method: You can recite this mantra one lakh times to gain its benefits.

8. b. ॐ ऐं ह्रीं श्रीं वाग्देव्यै सरस्वत्यै नमः ।

Om Aing Hreeng Shreeng Vaagdevyai Saraswatyai Namah |

Meaning: The matra will help to dispel sorrows and helps one to attain wisdom. Goddess Saraswati also blesses the person with courage, confidence and good speech.

Benefits: This quick and effective mantra can be recited by those students wishing to make good progress in their studies in competitive exams. Even medical, scientific and spiritual researchers can benefit from its recitation.

Method: The mantra recitation has to begin after the morning bath after wearing fresh clothes. Then sit down and chant for 5-10 minutes daily or one can take a Sankalp and continue for a stipulated period.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.