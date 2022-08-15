Pancha Mahapurusha Yogas: Formation, Types, Effects, And Yoga Cancelling Combinations

Pancha means five, and Mahapurush means a great person. Pancha Mahapurusha yogas are formed due to combinations of five particular planets. They are formed when Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn are either placed in their own signs or in their exalted sign.

Additionally, these planets can be placed in the 1st, 4th, 7th or 10th house from that particular ascendant. Each yoga has unique gifts to offer to the person that is born under its influence. Panchmahapurush yogas can confer wealth, intellect, visionary ability, and important skills.

Panch Mahapurush Yoga: Formation

If above conditions are fulfilled, these five planets create five yogas.

Jupiter causes Hamsa Yoga

Mercury causes Bhadra Yoga

Venus causes Malavya yoga

Mars causes Ruchak Yoga

Saturn causes Sasa Yoga

Panch Mahapurush Yoga :Types

Ruchak Yoga

Ruchak yoga is caused by the fiery Mars, which is the most powerful yoga amongst the pancha mahapurusha yogas. Mars represents passion and energy. Ruchak Yoga is formed when Mars is in in Aries, Capricorn, Scorpio being the ascendant; Cancer, Aquarius, Aries being the 10th house; Leo, libra, Capricorn being the 4th house; Taurus, Cancer, Libra being the 7th hosue.

When Mars is in 1st, 4th, 7th, and 10th house from the ascendant or 1st, 5th, or 9th which is also identical with its own sign Aries and Scorpio, or is in exaltation in Capricorn, Ruchak Yoga is formed. If the other planets are generally well placed, it strengthens the power of the Ruchaka yoga. PM Narendra Modi,Vallabh Bhai Patel and Adolf Hitler are seen to have Ruchaka yoga in their horoscope.

Bhadra Yoga

Bhadra yoga is caused by the specific positioning of Mercury. This planet is connected with the mind, intellect and knowledge. Bhadra yoga is formed when Mercury is positioned in Gemini being in 1st or 4th house, in Pisces being the 7th or 4th house, Sagittarius being in 7th or 10th house, or virgo being in 1st or 10th house.

Bhadra yoga is formed when Mercury is in exaltation, or own sign or in 1st, 4th, 7th, 10th house from the ascendant or 1st, 5th, 9th house from the ascendant. To show the Bhadra yoga effects, Mercury should be in Gemini or Virgo. Tall, learned, intelligent, wealthy, orator, witty, famous at an early age. Examples, lal bahadur shastri, Man Mohan Singh, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Bill Gates. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam,and Angelina jolie.

Hamsa Yoga

Hamsa Yoga is created by the position of Jupiter. In Vedic astrology, Jupiter is seen as the planet of growth and expansion. A Hamsa Yoga is formed when Jupiter is in Aries, Virgo, Sagittarus being the 4th house, cancer, Sagittarius or pisces being the 1st house, Capricorn, Gemini or Virgo being the 7th house, libra, pisces or gemini being the 10th house. Hamsa yoga is formed when Jupiter happens to be in his own sign or exalted, or in the 1st, 4th, 7th, and 10th houses from the ascendant. People having Aries, Cancer, Leo, Sagittarius, and Pisces as ascendant can have the Hamsa Yoga in their birth chart, and the yoga formed with these ascendants will prove more potent as they are under the governance of Jupiter.

Malavya Yoga

Step aside, Venus is coming with all the beauty and luxury. Venus is always considered to be the bestower of the riches and luxury, and with Malavya Yoga, it is not an exception. Malavya yoga is formed when Venus is in Aries, Scorpio and Virgo in the 7th house, Gemini, Leo, Capricorn in the 10th house, Sagittarius, aquarius and Cancer in the 4th house, and Taurus, Libra, and Pisces in the 1st house.

For Malavya yoga to be operational, Venus should be exalted, or in his own sign, or in the 1st, 4th, 7th, or 10th house) or (1st, 5th, or 9th house). People born with Gemini, Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius as their ascendants are likely to have Malavya Yoga. These people are stunning charmers, with a beautiful face, and striking personality. They will be eminent, lucky, possess luxurious vehicles and are popular with people. For example, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Jayalalitha, Mahatma Gandhi, and Albert Einstein.

Sasa Yoga

It is a powerful yoga that is formed when Saturn is placed strongly in your horoscope. He bestows wealth, success, power, and fame. Sasa yoga forms when Saturn is in Libra, Capricorn, and aqurius in 1st house, Cancer, Libra and scorpio in 4th house., aries cancer leo in 7th house, Capricorn, aries and taurus in the 10th house. When Saturn is placed in his own signs Capricorn or Aquarius, or in exaltation in Libra, people born in Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, scorpio, Capricorn and Aquarius can enjoy Sasa yoga if the above conditions are met. Celebrities like Sharukh khan, Amir khan, politician Mamata Banerjee are examples for people born with Sasa yoga.

Panch Mahapurush Yoga: Effects

Ruchak Yoga:

People born under Ruchak Yoga will be good looking, virtuous, and courageous. They will excel in police, army, and sports. They can be very bad enemies, if they mind. They have an authoritarian demeanour. Blessed with wealth, fame and popularity, they look impressive with an athletic build. Some very brilliant people are born under this influence.

Bhadra yoga:

People born under this yoga will have mercury's blessings in full. Gifted with a sharp mind and wisdom beyond their age, these people are blessed with youthful looks and long life. They would be in very good terms with their siblings and other relatives. They are broad minded people who come of help in times of need and are easy going and friendly.

Hamsa Yoga:

People born under Hamsa Yoga are beautiful with a high attractive quotient. During antardasha of Jupiter, this yoga will get activated all the more. Despite being rich and affluent they will be hunble and charitable. They feel for the less fortunate and encourage others around them to follow their footsteps,

Malavya Yoga:

People having Malavya Yoga are a combination of beauty and brains and wit to match. Luxurious homes, and vehicles are the gifts they get from Venus. National and international celebrities are born with Malavya yoga and they are blessed with beautiful spouses and a wanderlust. Most of the time, they are supported by lady luck.

Sasa Yoga:

Sade Sati effects are lessened for those blessed with Sasa Yoga. They have good qualities of Saturn. Charitable to a fault, they believe in justice and fair play, are honest to the core, and are highly moralled. They have fame and wealth coming in the later part of their life.

Panch Mahapurush Yoga: Yoga Cancelling combinations

Nothing comes without effort. It is your efforts that catalyse the yoga in your chart and make it operational. Panch Mahapurush Yoga can get nullified and void if the yoga karaka planet conjoins Ketu in the birth chart. If Mars conjoins or aspects Saturn in your birth chart, then Ruchak yoga gets cancelled. If Mercury is conjoining or aspecting Jupiter the Bhadra yoga gets cancelled.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.