International Yoga Day 2022 Highlights: Yoga Is A Way Of Life, Says PM Narendra Modi

The term Yoga is derived from the Sanskrit word "yuj," which means "union" or "to join." It is known as a spiritual disciple and is teamed with subtle science to establish a harmony between mind and body. The origin of Yoga can be traced back thousands of years before any faith or belief system came into existence. The idea is to be one with the universe and achieve the highest level of harmony. It is more of therapy or an exercise chain that is associated with health, fitness and overall well-being. In the religious texts, Lord Shiva is believed to be the first yogi or Adiyogi, and the first Guru or Adi Guru.
Jun 21, 2022 10:32 AM
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi Performs Yoga At The Raj Bhavan In Chennai
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi performs Yoga at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai, along with others, to mark the 8th International Day of Yoga. Around 1000 people participated in the programme. (ANI)
Jun 21, 2022 10:27 AM
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Takes Part In An Event On IYD
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today took part in an event in Nagpur to mark International Day of Yoga. (ANI)
Jun 21, 2022 9:11 AM
India's Precious Gift To The World Must Be Valued By Practicing Yoga: Kiren Rijiju
The whole world is gearing up for the International Day of Yoga.
India's precious gift to the world must be valued by practising daily Yoga at home or away from home. (Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Law and Justice, India)
Jun 21, 2022 8:58 AM
I Wished For The Good Health Of All While Doing Yoga Asanas: Rajnath Singh
Yogaschittavrutti nirodha: Yoga practice is an integral part of my life. Keeping that spirit high on the occasion of International Yoga Day today and while celebrating it, I wished for the good health of all while doing yoga asanas, tweeted Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India.
Jun 21, 2022 8:48 AM
We Should Do Four-five Yoga Asanas Every Day To Keep Our Body Free From Illnesses: Baba Ramdev
"The nation is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and we should aim to keep our body free of any illness. And for this one should do four-five Yoga asanas every day," Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said on Tuesday while performing yoga asanas at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. (ANI)
Jun 21, 2022 8:43 AM
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar At IYD Celebration At Raj Bhavan
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at International Yoga Day celebration at Raj Bhavan organised by Indian Navy (ANI)
Jun 21, 2022 8:41 AM
PM Modi Leaves The Arena After Leading The Yoga Celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering at the Mysuru Palace Ground before leaving the arena.
Image source: ANI
Jun 21, 2022 8:35 AM
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla And Other Parliamentarians Perform Yoga At The Premises Of The Parliament
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other parliamentarians perform Yoga at the premises of the Parliament to mark International Day of Yoga (ANI)
Jun 21, 2022 8:12 AM
President Ram Nath Kovind Performs Yoga At Rashtrapati Bhavan On International Day of Yoga
"Yoga is a part of our ancient Indian heritage. India's gift to humanity, it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing our mind, body and soul," he says.
Jun 21, 2022 8:01 AM
CM Jairam Thakur Leads Mass Yoga Event At Ridge Maidan
CM Jairam Thakur leads mass Yoga event at Ridge Maidan In Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of International Yoga Day. (ANI)
Jun 21, 2022 7:42 AM
People Perform Yoga Asanas With Pm Modi
PM Modi leads mass Yoga event at the Mysore Palace Ground in Karnataka. People perform yoga asanas with PM.
Jun 21, 2022 7:34 AM
We Are Celebrating Yoga Day At A Time When India Is Celebrating Its 75th Year Of Independence: PM Modi
This time in India we are celebrating Yoga Day at a time when the country is celebrating its 75th year of independence, celebrating Amrit Mahotsav. This popularity and acceptance of Yoga Day and the idea of oneness which marks the beautiful spirit of India, gave energy to India's freedom struggle: PM Modi
Jun 21, 2022 7:26 AM
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal And Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Take Part In IDY Celebrations
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia take part in International Day of Yoga celebrations at Thyagraj Stadium. (ANI)
Jun 21, 2022 7:20 AM
Cm Pushkar Singh Dhami Performs Yoga At Parmarth Niketan In Rishikesh
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami performs Yoga at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh to mark the 8th International Yoga Day (ANI)
Jun 21, 2022 7:19 AM
Adopt yoga, Don't Think Of It As An Extra Work: PM Modi
No matter how stressful we are, a few minutes of meditation relaxes us, increases our productivity. Therefore, we do not have to take yoga as an extra work. We also have to know yoga, we also have to live yoga. We also have to achieve yoga, we also have to adopt yoga: PM Narendra Modi on Twitter.
Jun 21, 2022 7:08 AM
Yoga Can Become A Problem Solver For All Of Us: PM Narendra Modi
This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us. And, Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness, says Narendra Modi.
Millions of people with inner peace will create an environment of global peace. That is how Yoga can connect the people and countries, and how Yoga can become a problem solver for all of us: PM Modi in Mysuru. Yoga brings peace to us, it makes us conscious, competent & compassionate. It is a way to create an environment of global peace, he adds.
Jun 21, 2022 7:05 AM
Yoga Is Not For An Individual, But For Humanity: PM Narendra Modi
Yoga is not part of life now, it is a way of life. It is being practised in all parts of the world. Yoga brings peace to us. The peace from Yoga is not only for individuals, it brings peace to our nations and the world, says PM Modi.
Jun 21, 2022 7:00 AM
PM Modi Addresses Yoga Day Celebrations
Yoga is for the entire humanity. Hence, the theme for this international Yoga Day is ‘Yoga for Humanity.’ I thank United Nations and people from all over the world for celebrating Yoga Day: PM Modi
Jun 21, 2022 6:57 AM
IYD 2022: Sand Art By Sudarshan Pattnaik
Yoga practitioners doing Surya Namaskar at Puri beach in Odisha near my SandArt, on the occasion of International Yoga Day. (via Twitter)
Jun 21, 2022 6:54 AM
Message by Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat
Message by Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat on 8th #InternationalDayofYoga. 'Ancient Yoga has found modern means to infuse life and energy to the next generations,' he said.
Jun 21, 2022 6:40 AM
We Are All Grateful To PM Modi Who Brought The Indian Tradition Of Yoga At An International Level: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
We are all grateful to PM Modi who brought the Indian tradition of yoga at an international level. More than 200 countries have pledged to India's tradition of Yoga: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at Raj Bhavan, Lucknow.
Jun 21, 2022 6:33 AM
ITBP Official Jawans Dedicate A Song On 8th IDY 2022
Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) practice yoga at 17,000 feet in snow conditions in Sikkim on the 8th International Yoga Day. ITBP personnel have been exemplary in promoting Yoga by demonstrating Surya Namaskar & other yogasanas at different high-altitude Himalayan ranges on the India-China border including Ladakh, HP, UK, Sikkim & AP over years. (DD News)
Jun 21, 2022 6:26 AM
PM Narendra Modi Participates In A Mass Yoga programme at the Mysore Palace Ground
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in a mass yoga programme at the Mysore Palace ground. Over 12000 people and 3000 yoga practitioners are pulled in from different states and central government organisations.
Image source: Doordarshan News
Jun 21, 2022 6:11 AM
IDY 2022: Yoga Poses Beneficial For Children
In today's busy world, it is not just the adults but also the kids who need a stressbuster, a way out to cope with stress and have a balance in life and mental health. A dedicated and intentional yoga practice that includes breathing techniques, behavioural guidelines, and physical postures can be beneficial for the kids emotionally, socially and emotionally. On International Yoga Day 2022, let's look at 15 yoga poses that are beneficial to children. Read the full article here-
https://www.boldsky.com/health/wellness/easy-yoga-poses-for-children-137513.html
Jun 21, 2022 6:07 AM
Ministry of Ayush: Catch The Live Updates Of Celebrations On 21 June At 6:20 AM
Ministry of Ayush: Catch the #IDY2022 celebrations live on June 21 at 6:20 AM!
YouTube: https://youtu.be/d0vrRhKE3XA
Facebook: https://fb.me/e/oze0z54Gp
Jun 21, 2022 5:54 AM
Yoga Session Continues At Ha Long Bay Hanoi, Vietnam On IYD, 2022
Yoga session is being held at Ha Long Bay Hanoi, Vietnam. This is an UNESCO Heritage site. Around 200 people have been seen participating in the Yoga session. (Doordarshan News)
Jun 21, 2022 5:34 AM
Ministers To Join PM Modi from 75 Iconic Locations
PM Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations from Mysuru and the ministers will join from 75 iconic locations. More than 15,000 people will participate in the mass event.
Jun 21, 2022 5:28 AM
Fiji Celebrates International Yoga Day 2022
Hundreds of people joined to practice yoga in Albert Park (Suba) in Fiji. The programme was organised by the High Commission of India and Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre.
(Image source: Doordarshan)
Jun 21, 2022 5:03 AM
‘The Guardian Ring’ Celebrates The Concept Of ‘One Sun, One Earth’
International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on 21 June, since 2015. The practise of yoga has started since the dawn of civilization. ‘The Guardian Ring’ has been envisaged for this year’s International Day of Yoga, 2022.This programme will celebrate the movement of the Sun, underlining the concept of ‘One Sun, One Earth’.
Jun 20, 2022 6:35 PM
PM Modi’s Yoga Programme Is Also Part Of The Novel Programme ‘Guardian Yoga Ring’
Modi’s yoga programme is also part of the novel programme ‘Guardian Yoga Ring’, which is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian missions abroad to illustrate yoga’s unifying power surpassing boundaries. (PTI)
Jun 20, 2022 6:31 PM
The Yoga Programme Will Be Telecast Live On Doordarshan For 16 Time Zones
'The programme will commence at 3 AM IST and would continue till 10 PM. Starting in Fiji, Brisbane, Australia and New Zealand, it will end in San Francisco, USA and Toronto, Canada,' Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced on Friday. Seventy-nine countries and United Nations’ organisations are onboard for the programme. It will be telecast live on Doordarshan for 16 time zones.
Jun 20, 2022 6:26 PM
PM Modi Urges People To Make Yoga Day A Success
'Tomorrow, 21st June will be marked as International Yoga Day. Guided by the theme of 'Yoga For Humanity', let us make this Yoga Day a success and further popularise Yoga', tweets PM Modi.
Jun 20, 2022 6:11 PM
8th International Day Of Yoga 2022: PM Narendra Modi To Lead Mass Yoga In Karnataka On 21 June
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leading the Yoga Day celebrations from the heritage city of Mysuru. More than 15,000 people will participate in the Yoga celebrations along with the Prime Minister at the Mysore Palace grounds. (ANI)
International Yoga Day is a yearly event that is observed on 21 June every year. This day coincides with the Summer Solstice. It was in 2015 when the celebration for Yoga Day first began. Catch the latest update on International Yoga Day in the live blog here.
Yoga is not restricted to any particular region, religion, culture, or community and therefore, one can practice it for inner peace and wellbeing. There are numerous traditional schools of Yoga such as Jnana-yoga, Bhakti-yoga, Karma-yoga, Dhyana-yoga, Patanjala-yoga, Kundalini-yoga, Hatha-yoga, Mantra-yoga, Laya-yoga, Raja-yoga, Jain-yoga, Bouddha-yoga etc. Each of these schools is distinct and has a unique method of practice and principles.
Due to the immense popularity of yoga and the health benefits that it provides, many schools have introduced yoga as a part of their curriculum. International Yoga Day will be celebrated on 21 June and the theme for 2022 is 'Yoga For Humanity' which means 'Yoga for health of all'.
On 21 June 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a mass Yoga event at the Mysuru Palace grounds in Karnataka on the International Day of Yoga, Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday, while addressing the media. He will join 15,000 yoga enthusiasts who will participate in the event, Mr Sonowal said.
The Union Minister said that a flagship programme in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs is being organised for a mass Yoga Protocol world over on IDY 2022 following the movement of the Sun. "The programme will commence at 3 AM IST and would continue till 10 PM. Starting in Fiji, Brisbane, Australia and New Zealand, it will end in San Francisco, USA and Toronto, Canada," he said. "Seventy-nine Countries and United Nations' organisations are onboard for the programme with full-hearted support of Indian missions abroad. The programme will be telecast live on DD India for 16 time zones," Mr Sonowal said, mentioned a PTI report.
