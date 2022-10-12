Dhanteras 2022: The Items To Purchase To Enhance Your Luck

Dhanteras, is the day that heralds the oncoming 5-day festival that starts on the thirteenth day of the waning phase of the lunar month of Kartika. The centuries-old tradition has been passed down from our yester generations, which is culturally relevant even today.

Following certain rituals and buying certain household items are believed to usher in luck and prosperity. Here is a list of things to do and buy on Dhanteras which is going to arrive on 23 October 2022, Sunday to get lucky.

Dhanteras is lucky for any step taken towards progress and prosperity. Starting from renovations to launching new businesses or projects is sure to continue the trail of luck that follows you on this day. Lakshmi puja is prescribed at Pradosh Kal that lasts for two hours beyond dusk. This is a ritual practised widely by the business community to enhance luck and prosperity. Fasting for the entire day and breaking it after the Lakshmi Puja in the evening is the usual practised norm. Yamadeep lamp is lit at the entrance of the house in order to keep the chances of death away.

Dhanteras 2022: What To Purchase On Dhanteras 2022

Dhanteras is a festival where shopping sprees are the norm for the day, and you are allowed to shop till your wallet permits. Pick up your lucky icons that are prettily stacked in the piled-up shelves of your favourite shop and come back, satisfied.

1. Utensils

Purchase Brass or silver utensils and keep them in the eastern direction inside your home. They are highly auspicious to use during puja. Since it is not advisable to bring empty utensils home, fill them with rice, milk, or lentils soon after purchasing them. It is good to revamp your kitchen with a fresh set of copper, brass, clay, and silver utensils.

2. Broomsticks

Buying a broomstick, is considered a lucky purchase on this day as it eliminates poverty from your home. Broom, as per scriptures is symbolic of Goddess Lakshmi as it removes negativity and brings in positive vibrations to your home. Negative energies and poverty are expelled by its purchase and use on this day.

3. Electronic Gadgets

Electronic gadgets such as fridges, ovens, laptops, mobile phone, music players, television sets, microwave ovens, refrigerators and other home appliances are the most popular options that prove to be lucky, if purchased on this day. See that they are placed in the North eastern direction of your home. Moreover, they are also available at great discount prices. Gadgets are usually available on sweeping discounts on Dhanteras in shops that are open from morning till night. This is the time to upgrade your older versions of gadgets with the latest in the list. You can also consider buying grooming products, furniture or real-estate property on Dhanteras.

4. Books, Stationaries And Tools

It is a day to purchase new account books, stationery and tools required for business. These should be kept in the western direction. These objects are best worshipped before putting them to use. Worship Goddess Lakshmi before you begin any business venture.

5. Gomti Chakras

Buy 11 Gomti Chakras, wrap them in yellow cloth, and place them in a safety locker where you keep your valuables. This doubles your luck and income. They are considered extremely sacred and auspicious and hence purchasing a Gomti Chakra is the best thing to do,

6. Gold coins

Gold coins, especially those with the image of Goddess Lakshmi on them, are excellent additions to your list, but they must be worshipped before finding a place for them inside your treasure chest. Gold is a precious metal with a lot of positive connotations to it. Gold is usually a very profitable investment. If your wallet cannot afford an expensive purchase, just make sure you buy a 1-gram cold coin or silver coin. If you still feel economically challenged, you could consider silver kitchenware, decor accents, God and Goddess figurines, and ornaments for purchase. Value of silver does not decline at any point and surely it promises a good investment. A lot of women purchase Jewellery, silver coins, swastika symbol and cosmetic items that augur well for your fortunes.

7. Clothes

Clothes are the best way to feel confident and high on energy for the entire day. You can find waves of positivity around you, in the beaming smiles of well-dressed family members, and the pleasant small talk that boosts your festive mood. Clothes, like chocolates, are always the next best mood enhancers for any festive event.

8. Figurines of Gods and Goddesses

Your puja room, certainly deserves a makeover. Get the latest versions of god and goddesses' figurines and statues made of brass, silver, marble, or wood. Perform aarti, usher them in to your puja mandir and then place them in the puja area.

Dhanteras 2022: What Not To Purchase

Apart from steel, iron or aluminum utensils, knives, scissors and pins, black objects, ceramic, plastic, glass or adulterated objects, you can consider purchasing most of the things. The above-mentioned objects represent bad luck and nullify the blessings of Dhanteras.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons