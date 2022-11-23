Vivah Panchami 2022: Marriage Remedies To Follow, Mantras To Chant On This Day

King of Ayodhya Lord Ram and Goddess Sita were married on the Panchami tithi of Shukla Paksha of Margashirsh month. This day is popularly referred to as Vivah Panchami. This year, Vivah Panchami is going to be celebrated on Monday, 28 November 2022.

Although marriage is generally not performed on this day, certain measures or remedies undertaken on this day will help those already married. It is also of great benefit to unmarried girls as they are sure to get, by practising these remedies, the desired partner and early marriage.

Here is a list of special marriage remedies and mantras to chant on Vivah Panchami, to get maximum benefits. Read on to know about them.

1. Chant this mantra on the day of Vivah Panchami - Panigrahan Jab Keenh Mahesa. Hiyan Harshe Tab Sakal Suresa ॥ Bedmantra Munibar was high. Jai Jai Jai Sankar Surahi ॥ - Chanting of this mantra results in early marriage. It ensures that all the sacred rituals performed during the marriage will be completed without vighna or hindrance.

2. If bitterness prevails or differences of opinions creep in at every instance in marriage, unreasonably. Then the couple should recite the Ram Sita story as given in Ramcharitmanas. By doing this, abundant blessings will be showered upon the devotee, as a result of which, marital life would be most pleasant.

3. If you are planning to get married to your long-term romantic prospect and find stumbling blocks on the way, then on the fifth day of marriage, offer the ingredients of Suhaag (kumkum, turmeric, mehendi, bangle, cloth, nettle, vermilion etc.) to the feet of Mother Sita and pray to her to grant the desired life partner and then donate all these ingredients the next day to a married woman.

4. If your relationships are failing every time, or an unexpected delay in marriage is experienced, then on the day of Vivah Panchami, officially conduct the marriage ceremony of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. Keep a strict fast on this day, taking a vow to help a marriageable but poor or needy girl marry. This is supposed to clear any marriage-related dosha that you may have. The hindrances are warded off on their own.

5. Fast should be undertaken on Vivah Panchami and Goddess Sita and Lord Shriram should be ritualistically worshipped. Also, as bhog, offer kheer made from cows' milk. This ensures early marriage.

6. If there are repeated obstacles in marriage, then on 08 December, chant this couplet of Shri Ramcharit Manas at least 108 times.

मनु जाहिं राचेउ मिलिहि सो बरु सहज सुंदर साँवरो।

करुना निधान सुजान सीलु सनेहु जानत रावरो॥

एहि भाँति गौरि असीस सुनि सिय सहित हियँ हरषीं अली।

तुलसी भवानिहि पूजि पुनि पुनि मुदित मन मंदिर चली॥

7. If you are looking forward to a lightening quick marriage, then worship Lord Ram and goddess Lakhsmi on this day by mixing saffron in cow's milk and applying it to the Lord Vishnu and Lakshmi idols.

If your attempts at getting married are thwarted due to unknown reasons every time, due to malefic planetary combinations, then articles signified by that planet must be donated on Vivah Panchami. This will put an end to the planetary afflictions and bestow auspicious outcomes.

8. If you are married and facing problems in your married life, then you should chant this couplet of Shri Ramcharit Manas at least 108 times.

सुनु सिय सत्य असीस हमारी। पूजिहि मन कामना तुम्हारी॥

नारद बचन सदा सुचि साचा। सो बरु मिलिहि जाहिं मनु राचा॥

9. On Vivah Panchami ie ​​08 December, first offer Suhag material to Goddess Sita and later donate it to a Brahmin woman.With this, every wish related to your marriage can be fulfilled.

10. It is believed that an unmarried girl worships Lord Rama and Sita on this day, praying for a good husband, she will positively realize her desires soon.

11. Saffron milk- If for some reason the matter of your marriage plans are not getting materialised, then on Vivah Panchami, mix saffron in milk and offer it to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Tulsi Mata. Marriage-related problems fizzle out on their own..

12. Jai Jai Giriraj Kishori -This verse conferred miraculous results to Goddess Sita who was blessed by Goddess Parvati on the day of Hartalika Teej to get Lord Rama as her husband. This fact has been mentioned by poet Tulsidas ji in Balakand in Shriramcharitmanas.

Jai Jai Jai Giriraj Kishori Lyrics in English

Jai Jai Girivar Raj Kishori,

Jai Mahes Mukh Chand Chakori.

Jai Gajabadan Shadaanan Maata,

Jagat Janani Daaminee Duti Gaat.

Devee Pooji Pad Kamal Tumhaare,

Sur Nar Muni Sab Hohin Sukhaare.

Mor Manorath Jaanahu Neeken,

Basahu Sada Ur Pur Sabahee Ken.

Keenheoon Pragat Na Kaaran Tehin,

As Kahi Charan Gahe Baideheen.

Binay Prem Bas Bhee Bhavaanee,

Khasee Maal Murati Musukaani.

Saadar Siyan Prasaadu Sar Dhareoo,

Bolee Gairee Harashu Hiyan Bhareoo.

Sunu Siy Saty Asees Hamaaree,

Poojihi Man Kaamana Tumhaaree.

Naarad Bachan Sada Soochi Saacha,

So Baru Milihi Jaahin Manu Raacha.

Manu Jaahin Raacheu Milihi

So Baru Sahaj Sundar Saanvaro,

Karuna Nidhaan Sujaan Seelu

Sanehu Jaanat Raavaro.

Ehee Bhaantee Gauree Asees Sunee

Siy Sahit Hiyan Harasheen Alee,

Tulasee Bhavaanihi Pooji Puni Puni

Mudit Man Mandir Chalee.

jaani gauri anukool siy,

hiy harashu na jai kahi.

manjul mangal mool,

baam ang pharakan lage..

jay jay girivar raaj kishoree . jay mahesh mukh chand chakoree..

jay gajabadan shadaananamaata .jagat jananee daaminee duti gaata..

nahin tav aadi madhy avasaana . amit prabhau bedu nahin jaana..

bhav bhav vibhav paraabhav kaarini. vishv bimohani svabas bihaarini..

pati devata suteey mahun maatu pratham tav rekh.

mahima amit na sakahin kahi sahas saarada sesh..

sevat tohi sulabh phal chaaree.baradaayanee puraaree piaaree..

debi pooji pad kamal tumhaare .sur nar muni sab hohin sukhaare..

mor manorathu jaanahu neeken. basahu sada ur pur sabaheen ke ..

keenheoon pragat na kaaran teheen.as kahi charan gahe baidehee ..

binay prem bas bhee bhavaanee . khasee maal moorati musakaanee ..

Jai Jai Jai Giriraj Kishori Lyrics In Hindi

जय जय गिरिबरराज किसोरी।

जय महेश मुख चंद चकोरी।।

जय गजबदन षडानन माता।

जगत जननि दामिनि दुति गाता।।

नहिं तव आदि मध्य अवसाना।

अमित प्रभाउ बेदु नहिं जाना।।

भव भव विभव पराभव कारिनि।

बिस्व बिमोहनि स्वबस बिहारिनि।।

पतिदेवता सुतीय महुँ,

मातु प्रथम तव रेख।

महिमा अमित न सकहिं कहि,

सहस शारदा सेष ।।

सेवत तोहि सुलभ फल चारी।

बरदायिनी पुरारि पिआरी।।

देवि पूजि पद कमल तुम्हारे।

सुर नर मुनि सब होहिं सुखारे।।

मोर मनोरथु जानहु नीकें।

बसहु सदा उर पुर सबहिं कें।।

कीन्हेउँ प्रगट न कारन तेहीं।

अस कहि चरन गहे बैदेहीं।।

विनय प्रेम बस भई भवानी।

खसी माल मूरति मुसुकानी।।

सादर सियँ प्रसादु सिर धरेऊ।

बोली गौरि हरषु हियँ भरेऊ।।

सुनु सिय सत्य असीस हमारी।

पूजिहि मन कामना तुम्हारी।।

नारद बचन सदा सुचि साचा।

सो बरु मिलिहि जाहिं मनु राचा।।

मनु जाहिं राचेउ मिलिहि सो बरु,

सहज सुंदर साँवरो।

करुना निधान सुजान सीलु,

सनेहु जानत रावरो।।

एहि भाँति गौरि असीस सुनि सिय,

सहित हियँ हरषीं अली।

तुलसी भवानिहि पूजि पुनि पुनि,

मुदित मन मंदिर चली।।

जानि गौरि अनुकूल सिय,

हिय हरषु न जाइ कहि।

मंजुल मंगल मूल,

बाम अंग फरकन लगे।।

जय जय गिरिवर राज किशोरी । जय महेश मुख चन्द चकोरी।।

जय गजबदन षडाननमाता ।जगत जननी दामिनी दुति गाता।।

नहिं तव आदि मध्य अवसाना । अमित प्रभाउ बेदु नहिं जाना।।

भव भव विभव पराभव कारिनि। विश्व बिमोहनि स्वबस बिहारिनि।।

पति देवता सुतीय महुँ मातु प्रथम तव रेख।

महिमा अमित न सकहिं कहि सहस् सारदा सेष।।

सेवत तोहि सुलभ फल चारी।बरदायनी पुरारी पिआरी।।

देबि पूजि पद कमल तुम्हारे ।सुर नर मुनि सब होहिं सुखारे।।

मोर मनोरथु जानहु नीकें। बसहु सदा उर पुर सबहीं के ।।

कीन्हेऊँ प्रगट न कारन तेहीं।अस कहि चरन गहे बैदेही ।।

बिनय प्रेम बस भई भवानी । खसी माल मूरति मुसकानी ।।

