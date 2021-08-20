Varalakshmi Festival 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Status

Varalakshmi festival will be celebrated on 05th August and it is a special day for women as they pray for the well-being of their family on this day. Mostly celebrated in the southern states of India, devotees perform vrats on this day so that Goddess Lakshmi will shower them with wealth, good fortune and prosperity. Also known as Vara Lakshmi Vrata', it is performed mostly by people belonging to the Hindu community, this festival is celebrated on the second Friday or the Friday before the full moon day- Purnima in the month of Shravan.

Varalakshmi vratam will be observed on 12 August 2022. The puja muhurat begins with Simha lagna in the morning between 06:40 am to 08:51 am. Puja in the afternoon starts with Vrishchika Lagna between 01:16 pm to 03:32 pm. Evening puja starts with Kumbha Lagna between 07:24 pm to 08:57 pm. Vrishabha Lagna Puja Muhurat is at midnight between 12:08 am to 02:06 am on 13 August 2022.

While in COVID-19, you may not be able to meet your loved ones in person, so we have curated heartwarming quotes, status, greetings, wishes, messages and images to send to your family, friends and colleagues.

Varalakshmi Messages, Quotes

1. May Goddess Lakshmi shower her blessings on you and you have a happy and beautiful life always. Happy Varalakshmi festival.

2. I pray that you and your family receive an abundance of love, happiness and wealth on this auspicious day. Happy Varalakshmi festival!

3. Wishing you happiness and prosperity on this day and all days to come. Happy Varalakhmi Vratham!

4. May you find all the delights of life. Wishing you a happy Varalakshmi Vratham!

5. Wishing all the women good health and happiness on Varalakshmi Festival!

6. May God Lakshmi shower all her blessings on you, and all your dreams come true. Happy Varalakshmi Festival!

7. Wishing you Varalakshmi Vratam! May you and your family stay blessed forever!

8. Dhanalaxmi Dhanyalaxmi Dhairyalaxmi Shouryalaxmi Vidyalaxmi Karyalaxmi Vijayalaxmi Ashtalaxmi blessings on you and your family Happy Varalakshmi Festival!

9. Let Lord Lakshmi bless you with all eight forces on this Varalakshmi Vratam festival.Sri (Wealth), Bhu (Earth), Sarasvati (learning), Priti (love), Kirti (Fame), Santi (Peace), Tushti(Pleasure) and Pushti(Strength).

10. Let Goddess Varalakshmi who is an aspect of Sri Mahalakshmi shower her blessings on you and your family on this auspicious day. Happy Varalakshmi Vratham!