Valmiki Jayanti 2022: Know How Dacoit Ratnakara Transformed Himself Into Maharshi Valmiki

Maharshi Valmiki was a great sage and is known as Adi Kavi or the first poet. He is also believed to be the contemporary of Lord Rama in Treta Yuga. He is also the author of the holy Ramayana, which is dated variously from the period 500 BC to 100BC and consists of 24,000 verses. On Valmiki Jayanti, let us know more about Sage Valmiki and his incredible journey of transformation from a dacoit to Maharishi. Read on!

1. Surrounded by thick forests, the banks of the Ganges River were home to many hermits who built hermitages to continue their Tapasya. Prachetasa, one such sage, had a son by the name of Ratnakara. Ratnakara was lost his way as a young boy in the jungle and later found by a hunter who had arrived there in search of prey. Impressed and overjoyed to see the chubby child, the hunter pacified the crying boy and took him home to his hut.

2. Here at the hermitage, Prachetasa searched extensively for the boy, found him nowhere, with great difficulty, reconciled to his fate. He felt that a wild beast must have eaten the boy. Years passed and time was painfully spent in the boy's remembrance but to no avail.

3. At the hunter's hut, the couple brought up the lad with the best care they could provide him. Ratnakara, basking him his foster parent's attention and care, forgot his own parents. He started believing that the hunter and his wife were his real parents He learnt the ropes quickly and practised how to hunt, with the expertise of a sharpshooter.

4. Soon, he was a terror to the birds and beasts in the forests, as he assumed the demeanour of Lord Yama when he entered the forest. When he turned into a marriageable lad, his parents celebrated his marriage with a hunter's daughter from a known family who gave birth to children in the course of time. Ratnakaras family grew in its size and hence Ratnakara found it challenging to fend for his family. He slowly took to robbery, and started attaching people, and robbing them of their belongings. If they resisted, they had to face death.

5. One day, as usual, Ratnakara was waiting behind the bushes looking for prey. Instead, he chanced to see the great sage Narada with his favourite instrument Veena. As he played it, he sang God's praises. Ratnakara advanced towards him and raising his weapon, shouted "give me all that you have or I will break your neck."

6. But Narada, who had seen all three worlds, was not in the least frightened by his screams. He smiled and asked him if he wanted the old veena and the rags that he wore and questioned him why ever he wanted to kill him in the first place.

7. Ratnakara was taken aback by the sage's impassioned disposition and cool countenance. Peace was writ large over his glowing face. He looked so warm, and tender that the hardhearted hunter felt pangs of conscience and was soon overcome by tenderness

8. Ratnakara was deeply touched by the rendition of gods praises on the veena by the Maharshi. Pausing his recital, the sage asked him why he indulges in the sinful act of stealing and killing animals. " Ratnakara haplessly replied, that he had a family to fend for, a family that shares his happiness and sorrows genuinely. So, he wanted to provide them amenities." The sage did not seem to agree with this and asked him if his family was prepared to share his sins. Ratnakara agreed, and tying Narada to a tree nearby, he left for his hut to enquire his family members about this.

9. He asked his parents if they were prepared to share his sins. They blatantly refused. His wife told him plaintively that she was prepared to be a part of the pain and pleasures of his life but not his sin. She told him that it was his duty to look after his wife and children.

10. Ratnakar was hit by a bolt of realization, of a lifetime at this instant. He realized the greatest truth of life and ran back to Narada. Weeping, he reported everything to the sage and asked him if there is any way to reduce the burden of sin that he had committed so far. Narada consoled him and taught him the Rama Nama which Ratnakar received with gratitude. He asked him to do penance till he returned to the same place to see him. He departed saying this.

11. Ratnakara took to Rama Nama like a fish would, to water, and very soon his material urges were overpowered by his Tapas. He was lost in the name of the Lord and his mind was intensely focused and fixed on the Nama remembrance. He lost his awareness of time, place, people and even the food that he had to eat in order to stay alive Few years passed and gradually the seer-to-be, was enveloped by an ant hill that grew around and above him. One day, Rishi Narada returned to the place where Ratnakara was chanting, and slowly cleared the anthill without disturbing him. It was only when he chanted the Rama Nama in Ratnakara's ears, that Ratnakara came to his senses and responded. Opening his eyes, he saw the sage Narada who surprised him with his sudden appearance back into his life. Ratnakara was too fatigued to get up and greet the Rishi. Narada Rishi touched him gently and infused new life into him. Narada Rishi assured him that he had indeed been blessed by God, who was pleased with his tapas. He revealed that Ratnakara had grown to be a sage of the highest order and deserved to be called Valmiki.

12. Maharshi Valmiki's joy knew no boundary. He felt blessed to have met Narada Maharshi as it had changed his entire life and perspectives towards life and God. Thus, a great sage emerged from the anthill to save mankind from ignorance and material shackles.

