Uttarayan 2023: Date, Time, Legends, And Significance

The term Uttarayan is made up of two Sanskrit words, which when translated mean Uttara (North) and Ayan (Movement) respectively. The Uttarayan process begins the day after the winter solstice and continues up to summer in June. Uttarayan is when Sun enters the Capricorn sign from Gemini.

This period is also known as the period of Gods and deities, charities, marriages, fasts, Mundan, rituals, etc. Sun rays on Makar Sankranti are very beneficial for the body and skin. Uttarayan begins with Makar Sankranti.

Any auspicious task performed on this day proves to be eminently successful. Holy dips in Ganga or other rivers add immensely to your Punya or merit. People donate within their means to accrue the benefits from the charitable act. Kite flying is an activity observed by everyone in Gujarat on this day. Scroll down to know more about this day.

Uttarayan 2023: Date And Time

● Uttarayan 2023 Date - Sunday, 15 January 2023

● Uttarayan Sankranti Moment - 08:57 pm, 14 January 2023

● Makar Sankranti 2023 Date - Sunday, 15 January 2023

Uttarayan 2023: Legends Attached To Uttarayan

● Lord Krishna, in Bhagawadgeetha, extols the importance of this period of 6 months and states that one who dies during this period would certainly attain moksha.

● Bhishma Pitamah waited from the day he was shot by arrows, upto the period of Uttarayan to leave his mortal coils as this was most propitious to do so.

● Holy dip in rivers is signficiant on this day because this was the day Ganga descended from heavens and Maharaja Bhagirath offered tarpan for his ancestors on this day. Ganga followed him up to the ocean. So taking a holy dip on this auspicious moment annually is supposed to derive maximum benefit for the devout folk.

Uttarayan 2023: Significance Associated With This Day

● Showing goodwill and giving alms to the needy on this day is going to come back as manifold as good karma. North or Uttara is considered to be the corridor of Moksha to the soul.

● Prayag, Sangam or Allahabad areas are usually jampacked on this day as people in hordes, arrive for the holy dip rituals in Ganga and Yamuna. Ganga sagar in Bengal is one more place of pilgrimage where holy dip is performed.

● The nature and the Sun are worshipped on this day which is why Cows, Ox and other animals are bathed and fed with sweets and fresh grass. We also conduct special pujas for these animals to ensure they are safe and of service to us as our entire existence depends on them. You can see plenty gathered on the terraces of homes flying kites competing with each other.

● Uttarayan, which lasts for about 6 months is a period of positivity. After this, the Sun travels to Sagittarius from Cancer and goes into the Dakshinayana mode which is a period of negativity.

● The days are longer than nights during this phase of festivals where in people go on pilgrimages. Uttarayan, is a sum total of three months winter, spring and summer. Auspicious activities are not allowed during Dakshinayan as it is ideal for dark rituals, which are tamasic in nature.

Tarpans conducted on this day assume manifold significance. Grand fairs, kite flying is organized as a part of this festival. Uttarayan is mentioned and depicted in Matsya Purana and Skanda Purana. Even from the weather point of view, the sky would be clear during Uttarayan. On the contrary, it is observed that the sky looks heavy with clouds of rain during the phase of Dakshinayana.

