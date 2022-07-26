Tulsidas Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, Literary Works, Anecdotes and Legends, History And Significance

The 7th day of the Shravan month is dedicated to the memories of the spiritual stalwart, and the celebrated author of Hanuman Chalisa, Sant Tulsidas, whose Jayanti is celebrated in the month of August, as per the Gregorian calendar. Tulsidas' spiritual proclivities were triggered by an important incident that changed his life forever.

Goswami had an unswerving faith in Lord Ram and he also disseminated the ideals of Lord Ram wherever he went. Tulsidas was believed to be a reincarnation of Maharishi Valmiki, the author of the original Ramayana. Go through the article further to know more about this day.

Tulsidas Jayanti 2022: Date And Time

Tulsidas Jayanti is marked for celebration on Thursday, 04 August 2022. The Saptami date begins on 04 August 2022 at 05:40 am and ends on 05 August 2022 at 05:06 am.

Tulsidas Jayanti 2022: History

Tulsidas was born in 1589 in Rajapur/ Chitrakuta, a village on the banks of Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh to Hulsi and Atmaram Dubey. It is believed that he was born with all 32 teeth intact.

Tulsidas' younger years were fraught with struggles and challenges which probably set the stage for his quick renunciation from the worldly affairs much later. When he was of marriageable age, he was married to Ratnavali, who was a beautiful but wise woman.

Tulsidas, surprisingly, was smitten by his wife, like no one will, to the point of irritation. But the wise woman, who had totally understood his predicament, one day, jocularly remarked that if he had diverted at least 25 percent of his love towards God, he can easily have the darshan of God. 'This was a bolt of out blue for Tulsidas, who now opened his eyes to the mortality of life. He left Ratnavali immediately, and soon joined the fold of Guru Baba Naraharidas for gaining wisdom. Most of his time, he spent in Chitrakoot, Kashi and Ayodhya.

Tulsidas Jayanti 2022: Literary Works

He was a Sanskrit scholar of eminence who wrote a total of 12 books which are read even today with reverence by his devotees. Rama Charitha Manas is a motivational book with sweet couplets with lilting rhyme and rhythm.

Ramcharit manas lyrics extol the life and deeds of Rama. Dohavali, yet another work by Tulsidas, has 573 miscellaneous Doha and Sortha verses. They can be termed as collective reflections on life, political wisdom, and values, based on his philosophical worldview. Kavitavali and Gitavali, are other compositions whose verses eulogize the ideals of Lord Ram. They are divided into seven kands and very different in content when compared to Ramcharitmanas. His Hanuman Bahuk stotra, is recited by his followers even today for the purposes of gaining health and wellbeing.

Tulsidas Jayanti 2022: Anecdotes And Legends

Apparition and Tulsidas

Tulsidas had chosen a Parijat tree under which he was continuing his Tapasya or spiritual penance. He had the habit of throwing the water, after he bathed, around the Parijath tree. A spirt that had inhabited this tree, one day, pleased with his Tapasya, appeared before him and told him how happy he was with Tulsidas and assured him that he will fulfil his wish. When Tulsidas asked for a darshan of Lord Ram, the spirit directed him towards Hanuman temple. It instructed him to grab anyone who comes in the guise of a leper as it will be none other than Hanuman, so that he can ask him for a darshan of Ram. Tulsidas did as he was told and then had the darshan of Lord Ram.

Thieves and Lord Ram

One day, some thieves had broken into his house and Tulsidas, oblivious of this, was in deep sleep. The next morning, one of the thieves approached him and asked him if he knew the guard who was chasing the thief the entire night, with bow and arrow in hands. Tulsidas silently shed a few tears as a response realizing it was Lord Ram who had guarded him against the mishap.

Tulsidas and Mughal emperor

Tulsidas performed several miracles the news of which reached the Mughal emperors court. Curious to know what was happening, the Mughal emperor got Tulsidas into his court and asked him to perform some miracle and Tulsidas just replied in the negative and said; I only know Lord Ram and I am not a miracle man.' As a result, the emperor imprisoned Tulsi. Now, Tulsi started praying to Lord Hanuman at which time, a huge number of monkeys swarmed the emperor's palace and scared the emperor. When the emperor asked for forgiveness from Tulsi, the monkeys disappeared.

Tulsidas Jayanti 2022: Significance and Celebrations

He spent his advanced years in Kashi and left his mortal coil in 1623 on Shravan Tritiya on the bank of Asi Ghat in Varanasi while chanting the Ram Naam. The famous Tulsi Ghat on the river Ganga is named after Tulsidas. The famous Sankatmochan temple is believed to have been constructed under his guidance. Ram Charit Manas was written in Avadhi language.

Tulsidas, strove to make people understand the importance of Lord Ram and the need to adopt his ideals in our lives. He spoke against social ills and corrupt practices. Ramlila is held annually across all the regions of the country. On the Jayanti of Tulsidas, seminars and discussions are held and Ramcharitmanas is recited. Brahmins are mandatorily fed on this day.

