Thiruvonam 2022 Date, Rituals, Puja Vidhi, Feast, And Significance

The grandly celebrated annual harvest festival, the Onam, marks the homecoming of the legendary king Mahabali to God's own country, Kerala. As the king is welcomed back, for this year on the tenth day of Onam, the preparations would be in full swing, with varieties of dishes being prepared for the Onasadya event and coupled with these, the elaborate dress rehearsals and the colourful rangolis to give it a final touch of completion. Tiruvonam is the tenth day of the Onam festival that concludes the festivity.

Thiruonam: Date

Usually arriving during the Malayali month of Chingam (August - September) the Thiruonam, celebrates at the same time, the Malayali culture and tradition that is the mainstay of their existence. This year, the festival starts on 30 August and will continue up to 08 September. The day of the Thiruvonam star that arrives in the month of Chingam is considered for the celebration of Thiruvonam.

The intricately painted Pookalams, the delicious Onasadya, snake boat race, and unique Kaikottikali dance, are the staple features of the festival that lend their signature attributes, to the Onam festival.. It is a pleasurable medley of multiple flavours of food and the riot of vibrant hues in attires splashing the entire area of Kerala. Thiruonam is the day when the celebration is at its peak. Scroll down to know more about the 10th day of Onam.

Thiruonam: Puja Rituals, Feast

Early in the morning, the rituals begin with cleaning the house, taking a holy bath, wearing those clothes earmarked for the festival, and participating in prayers in temples or homes. Pookalam, probably the biggest and the best of all, is prepared to welcome the King. Clay mounds representing Lord Vishnu are made in the form of pyramids and placed in front of the Pookalam.

During the noon, the grand feast Onasadya, a strictly vegetarian meal is laid out on the tables. This entire course with a spread of 11 to 13 dishes is served on a banana leaf. It is customary for the eldest member of the family, to present gifts and clothes to the younger members.

The rest of the day, is spent in organizing the cultural events and enthusiastic participation in dances, games, shows and get togethers, to name a few. Fire crackers are burst to add to the glee and fun.

Certain rituals like avittom and chatayam or earmarked for the eleventh and the twelfth day celebrations. But the tenth day marks the end for all the major Onam celebrations.

Thiruonam: Significance

It was on this day, that the Kijng Mahabali conquered the three worlds demolishing all possible opposition from the devas. He was kind and merciful, despite his demoniacal origins, and he was very dearly loved by his subjects. This fuelled the insecurity of the Devas who in turn asked Lord Vishnu to help them out.

Lord Vishnu in the disguise of a vamana, by hook or crook, made King Bali hand over his entire possession including his kingdom and lands. However, he decided to give him a place in the patala, and allowed him the opportunity to see his subjects once a year, on the earth. Thiruonam is Kerala's way of rejoicing in the homecoming of King Mahabali.

The 10th day is the last crucial day for celebrations and it welcomes the soul of King Mahabali in the early morning hours. Also, the day starts with a feast called Onasadya. On the final day of the Thiruvonam, people draw using rice flour batter on their front doors in myriad rangoli patterns to welcome King Mahabali. Onasadya, the opulent Onam feast is prepared at every home and enjoyed to the brim.

The entire Kerala responds and reciprocates to the chants of 'Onaashmsakal,' and exchange of warm greetings adds to the flavour of the festival.

