The Rain God Of Kigga Village: Know About The Landscape, Temple Architecture, Legend, And Significance

A sleepy dreamy locale, deserving to be renamed Kashmir of South India, the Kigga village hides behind a thick veil of spiritual mysteries. It is not a village, but a means of livelihood for all farmers that inhabit it. The basic occupation is predominantly agriculture here.

Kigga Temple: Landscape

Kigga is essentially a farmer's heaven that is famous for a temple that has sustained the villagers and their livelihood all these years, by inducing rains, in response to prayers from the villagers. Thanks to the Rishi deity at Kigga temple, there is a belief that it not only induces rains it also stops the rain; if it is lashing across and is likely to damage the crops. There have been no instances of rain-related mishaps as even the clouds seem to listen to the deity of Kigga who controls the rains with his indomitable power. Every June, a special puja is offered to this deity either to induce or reduce rains. Read on to know about it in detail.

Not many of us know that the teleserial Malgudi Days was filmed in the serene and dreamy Kigga, a place where time stands still, untouched by the ravages of modern time and development. The roads, inside the village, although long winding and convoluted, luckily do not have the maddening rush of traffic at any point in time.

Kigga is on the outskirts of the famous Hindu Shrine of Sringeri, and Agumbe in Karnataka, which records the highest rainfall. Located in the heart of the Chikmagalur district, this inspiring destination is surrounded by Rishyashringa hills and the scenic Sirimane Falls, which is just 5 kilometres away from the temple, which adds to the attraction.

Kigga Temple: Architecture

Sri Rishyasringeswara temple is otherwise known as the temple of rain God. Built within a huge compound, the temple has been built in the Malnad style of architecture. One can sight a courtyard here, in the middle of which the temple of Rishyashringa is constructed. While the sanctum actually hosts three deities, it is Lord Shiva who is the chief deity flanked by Valamburi ganesha on one side and Goddess Mahishasuramardini on the other.

Kigga Temple: Legend

Sage Vibhandaka's Tapasya had reached unsurpassable limits which naturally worried the celestial world of Devas. To distract him from his spiritual sojourn, the lord of the Devas, Indra sent a celestial nymph Menaka towards the Earth. Menaka succeeded in her mission of establishing an amorous connection with the Rishi and Rishyashringa was born as a result of this act of indiscretion. Baby Rishyasringa had the horns of a deer at the birth.

Menaka having achieved her purpose, abandoned Sage Vibhandaka soon after giving birth to the boy. This triggered Vibhandaka Rishi and he developed an extreme loathe towards womenfolk and led him to raise his child singlehandedly in the forest, away from the eyes of society and particularly womenfolk. Due to this, the son grew up clueless about women, unaware that such a species existed in the world. As per the legend, he had miraculous powers gained due to his tapasya.

Gradually with time, the boy grew up into a young man, during the time the Kingdom of Anga was afflicted by draught and famine. While exploring a remedy for the situation, King Romapada, was advised by the sages that the situation required the powers of a Brahmin who was perfectly chaste and devout. Rishyashringa was the only one who fit the bill. It now became the responsibility of the king to discuss this with the Rishi and get him to accept his proposal.

The King who very well knew about the hatred of Rishi Vibhandaka towards women sent a band of women and later his own daughter to Rishyashringa to introduce him to society and normalise him. This was achieved finally and as soon as RIshyashringa stepped in to the land of King Romapada, rains lashed out for days on end, and the famine disappeared, leaving no traces of it on the land.

Romapada, finally married his daughter Shanta to Rishi Rishyashringa and gave a portion of his kingdom to the Rishi. As per the Ramayana, Rishya Shringha was also called by King Dasharatha to officiate as the chief priest for the Putrakameshti yaga (yaga performed to beget progeny) that eventually led to the birth of Rama and his brothers.

After years of indulging in worldly pleasures. Rishi Rishyashrunga finally gave it all up to retire to the woods to spend the remaining years of his life there in meditation. Finally, when it was time for him to shed his mortal coils, it was witnessed that a bolt of lightning emitted out of his body and merged into the Linga. This Linga stands as a sole testimony to this mysterious occurrence, with a horn formed on the top of the Linga, indicating his union with the supreme lord.

Sage Vibhandaka, himself merged with the Linga that he was so far worshipping. This Linga can be spotted at the top of the hillock, in the centre of Shringeri. This Linga is known as Malahanikareshwara (destroyer of the impurities of the Jiva), which receives worship from devotees even today.

Rishi Rishyashringa even today blesses his devotees who pray to him for rainfall, and within a few minutes, the sky gets heavily cast and starts pouring much to the surprise of the visitors that visit this village in considerable numbers.

Kigga Temple: Significance

Kigga is known for a very ancient shrine that actually dates back to the Treta Yuga. Dedicated to Rishi Rishyashrunga, a rishi from the times of Tretayuga, the Kigga temple is in the vicinity of a Lord Shiva temple which the Rishi used to frequent for worshiping every day. Even in today's times, the Jagadguru of Sringeri Sharada Peetam performs pooja at Kigga Sri Rishyasringeswara temple to invite or reduce the rainfall. Eminent politicians also visit this place, often, when needed, to pray for rains. Witnesses report that most of the villagers worship Rishi Rishyashringa at their homes, and when they need, pray to him to control the rainfall. The results are quick to arrive.

Kigga Temple: How To Reach

There are buses that ply from the Sringeri bus stand to Kigga area and from locals you can enquire about the time and frequency of these busses. The road that leads to Sirimane falls lies to the right side of the temple. The only means of transport are autos that charge a bit on the higher side, especially for the return journey.

