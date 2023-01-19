The Magnificent Parade Of Elephants At The Festival Of Adoor Gajamela Of Kerala

The Adoor Gajamela is pivotal to the annual observance of the Gajamela at the temple of Parthasarathy at Adoor. Conducted for a stretch of 10 days, starting from 22 January lasting up to 31 January 2023, in the Pattanamtitta city, the Gajamela draws a huge number of visitors from all over the state, wherein nine magnificent costumed tuskers march in a parade swaying their heavily decorated trunks, wading their way through the unwieldiness of the crowd that cheers at every step and movement. Home to Lord Krishna, this temple is an annual witness to cultural programmes and comes to be recognized as the most visited temple in the Pathanamtitta district.

Elephant, the national animal symbol is the most homely and domesticated animal that is revered in South India especially kerala. The majestic presence of an elephant raises the importance of the festival to unbeatable levels. The Adoor Gajamela is, ideally a fair of elephants. The procession which starts from the Parthasarathy Temple goes on in its own pace to reach the Chennapatti temple, 3 km away from Adoor. Other traditional art forms including Ottanthullal are reserved for the tenth day of celebrations.

The Presiding Deity

Krishan is worshipped in the name of Parthasarathy which literally means "the charioteer of Arjuna". Lord Krishna was Arjuna's charioteer during the war of Kurukshetra who led not only the horses but led the entire war to successful conclusion. The birth anniversary of Krishna is known as Ashtamirohini, which is celebrated on a grand scale in the month of Chingam during September and October. Other gods of secondary importance in this temple are Shiva and Ganapati. Dashavatara Charthu is performed on Vishu day in the temple.

Celebrations

Unique folk dance forms such as the Parichamuttukali employ martial steps whereas the Mayooranritham or peacock dance wins the hearts with its captivating moves. Ammandudam, Velakali an ancient dance with martial moves are slated to be performed at the Ashtamirohini festival.

Adoor Gajamela or elephant procession is the mainstay of the event, which thousands attend the roadshow of elephants. At the end, these elephants get to vie for the title of 'Gajaraja Pattam which when translated means, king of elephants. The strongest of all elephants bags the title of Gajaraja pattam. The kathakali dance along with other traditional dances and music concerts steals the show. The annual 10-day festival ends with Arattu on the Rohini Nakshatra in the month of Makara. Adoor Gajamela concludes the festival on the tenth day in a spectacular manner. The festival starts on the star of Tiruonam and ends on the rohini star in the month of Makaram which is January to February as per the Gregorian calendar.

