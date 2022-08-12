Swarna Gauri Vrat 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Vrat Katha, And Celebrations

Swarna Gauri Vrata is a festival dedicated to Goddess Parvati. Swarna Gauri Vrata is the south Indian version of the north Indian festival called Hartalika Teej that is celebrated in Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra. Women perform the puja at their parental homes.

Married women perform this vrat for a long-standing marital bliss. wealth and prosperity for their husbands whereas unmarried women do this vrat to get suitable grooms. Goddess supposedly visits her devotees on this day, while Lord Ganesha comes on the day of Ganesha Chaturthi to escort her back to Kailash (the abode of Lord Shiva).

It is said that women follow this vrat for 16 years, as it is believed that Goddess Gauri performed 16 years of tapasya (penance) surviving on only grass and fruits. Lord Shiva, pleased with her penance, married Goddess Gauri. Read on to know more about this day.

Swarna Gauri vrat 2022: Date And Time

This festival is celebrated on the day of Bhadrapada Shukla Tritiya i.e., on the third day of Bhadrapada Month.

Gauri Habba falls on Tuesday 30 August 2022. The morning Gauri Puja muhurat starts at 05:22 am and lasts up to 07:52 am. The duration of the puja is 2 hours and 29 minutes. Tritiya Tithi Starts at 03:20 pm on 29 August 2022 and it ends at 03:32 pm on 30 August 2022.

Swarna Gauri vrat 2022: Puja Rituals And Worship Method

Goddess Parvati is worshipped as Mahamaya or Adi Shakti. Turnmeric Gauri idols are made for this festival and are locally referred to as Jalgauri or Arishinadagauri. However, there are clay Gauri idols available in the market as well for people who perform the puja at home. The vrat and puja procedure for this festival varies from place to place. In some regions, a clay Ganesha Idol is also worshipped alongside the Gauri idol. This is in connection with the fact that Ganesha was created from the body of Gauri herself.

The idol of the goddess is placed inside a mandap that is erected with banana trunk and decorated with mango leaves. Then the idol of Gauri is decked in full splendour, with cotton and silk robes, flower garlands. Otherwise, a clay idol of Goddess Gauri is installed on a silver/copper plate filled with rice. Turmeric paste is used to erect a small pyramid.

Worship begins as women offer flowers, leaves, kumkum, turmeric powder and 16-line Gejjevastra to Goddess. Then a thread is coloured with turmeric powder and 16 knots are tied in the thread. This is later tied to their right hand. Unmarried girls wear the gauridara without knots. Some also observe a day long fast to achieve their goal. Extensive pujas are conducted in the morning as well as in the evening.

After the puja concludes, the next step is to exchange bagina between the married ladies. About 5 baginas are prepared from turmeric, saffron, black bangles, black beads (that are used in mangalya), a comb, a small mirror, a banana peel, a coconut, a blouse piece, grains, rice, toor dal, green gram wheat and jaggery cubes. Bagina is nothing but an assortment of all the above ingredients in a traditional mora (bamboo tray laced with turmeric). Out of the two baginas that are prepared, one is offered to the Goddess Gauri. The remaining bagina is distributed to sumangalis (married women). Sharing of Bagina means that happiness and creature comforts, if shared, are doubled. The bagina is also known as Morada-Bagina.

The very next day of the vrat, women send Goddess Gauri to Kailas, her abode, by offering Udi, or the sacred items such as turmeric vermillion etc. The idol of Gauri is then immersed in the water. This observance is followed by both married as well as unmarried ladies. In some regions, a golden image of Goddess Parvati is worshipped.

An attractive and delicious menu including dishes like Chitranna (colored rice), Payasa (pudding), Kayi Holige (sweet bread), Tovve, Rasam, Kayi Kadabu, Palya (Vegetable dish), Kosambari (salad) and Ambode or bhaji are prepared at home, firstly offered to Goddess Gauri symbolically and then consumed by the family members as lunch.

Swarna Gauri vrat 2022: Vrat Katha

Once upon a time, King Chandraprabha ruled Vimalapur, which was situated on the banks of the Saraswathi. Once on a hunting expedition into a forest, he saw a few women engaged in puja rituals near the pond. Enquiring one of the ladies, he finds out that they were observing Gauri Vrat for their wish fulfilment and grasped all the details regarding the puja. The king was so happy that he tied the sacred thread on his right wrist, came back and explained it to his two wives.

The first wife who was irate, hearing this, threw the sacred thread out of his wrist onto a dry plant which started growing fresh leaves. The king's second wife removed the thread from the plant and wore it on her right wrist. She also performed a puja. Pleased with her devotion, Goddess Gauri gave her prosperity and marital bliss. The first wife was forced to leave the palace and roam about in the wilderness. Goddess Parvati appeared before her, consoled her and suggested that she do the Gauri Vrat. Everything was set right after the queen completed this vrat with faith and utmost dedication.

Swarna Gauri Vrat 2022: Celebrations

Apart from the celebrations at home, people indulge in festive shopping sprees, visit temples together with their family members and friends, invite guests at home for exchanging the exquisite dishes and the day is well spent in a meaningful manner. The elated mood, the colourful attires, and the devoted worship, add a third dimension to this day, which adds a touch of pomp and a new meaning to our lives.

Gauri Habba is a very private festival which is not openly celebrated on a grand scale. However, some temples and streets all over Karnataka worship Gauri publicly to add to the faith and frenzy and popularize it amongst the uninitiated. The prayers are usually done to purify our souls and to help us focus better on God, at all times of our lives. Cleanliness and faith are the two ingredients that you should offer Goddess Gauri as naivedya.

