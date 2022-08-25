Six Popular Mysterious Shiva Temples In India

1. Ganga Temple of Garhmukteshwar

Garhmukteshwar crowds gather to visit the ancient Ganga temple is situated on the 80 feet high mound in Garhmukteshwar. Reportedly, devotees, when their wishes get fulfilled, make offerings to the Lord. Just try throwing a stone on the steps of this temple, it produces such a low-pitched slapping sound that you will feel you have just thrown it into a river. It feels like Goddess Ganga is just rippling underneath.

This is actually a special type of stone that is installed in the stairs of the temple. One had to climb 100 steps in earlier times to reach the temple but now only 84 steps are remaining due to damage via road construction and the like. Inside the temple, you can find a life like huge statue of Goddess Ganga and a milk white idol of Lord Brahma with four faces and a Shiv Linga. Every year a sprout emerges out of the Shiv Linga on which figures of Lord Shiva and other deities automatically appear in different forms.

2. Kaal Bhairav ​​Nath Temple in Varanasi

Kaal Bhairav is the paap bhakshak of Varanasi, without whose permission one must not enter the city. Worshipping him before you explore the city, helps in ensuring a safe journey in and out. A legend has it that Aurangzeb, after demolishing Kashi Vishwanatha temple tried to enter the premises of the temple of Kaal Bhairav at which time a dog appeared, and bit some of the soldiers. Those bitten soldiers started biting other soldiers in an insane frenzy. Unnerved by this scenario, Aurangzeb gave up the idea of attacking this temple.

Also, as per legend, Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva had an argument about each other's superiority. Lord Shiva in rage, severed Lord Brahma's fifth head and as a result of the sin incurred, had to roam around, observing strict austerities. He finally found his peace and solution in the Matsya teerth, which is now known as Sankat Mochan teerth. Just taking a glimpse at Lord Kaal Bhairava removes all the pain and cares as per the devotees. Surprisingly, alcohol is served here as Prasad to the deity, and the pundits pour the liquor into the mouth of the deity and give away empty bottles as prasad to the devotees.

3. Shiva Temple in Titlagarh, Orissa

Kumhda mountain in Titlagarh of Orissa is possibly the hottest place in the entire eastern Odisha. It may be so due to the presence of strong and direct sunlight and also boulders found in plenty. But, leave aside these thoughts as you enter the Shiva Parvati temple, and get exposed to a miracle of God. Inside the temple, it is just not possible to stay cool without a sweater as it is freezing cold inside. The sweltering heat caused by the rocky mountains, transforms into a cool freezing weather inside the temple.

In the month of May-June, when the outside temperature hits 55 degree centigrade of heat, at the same time, the temperature inside the temple touches freezing point. Many a times, devotees during summer wear a blanket when inside the temple.

As per priests, the source of cold weather is Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's idols from whom the cold air emits out. Jalabhishek is done daily and it is believed that devotees' wishes get fulfilled by just entering the temple premises. Titlagarh is known for its scalding heat that gets nullified in the presence of Lord Shiva who is seated inside the temple alongside his consort Goddess Parvati.

4. Kailasa Temple, Ellora (Maharashtra)

Ellora caves are undoubtedly the 1300 years old world's largest single monolithic structures. Great Kailas is a multistoried complex of temples built for Lord Shiva. This marvellous temple is carved out of a single volcanic basaltic rock of the Charanandri hills. Even the sculptures are carved from the same variety of rock.

The whole temple is carved from top to bottom and is a perfect example of vertical excavation. The drill marks on the surrounding walls are even now visible. Nearly 200,000 tonnes of rock, as per the legends were removed to construct this huge structure. It took 18 years for the ancient kings to build this temple and what surprises people is the methods used in carving these complex sculptures with such precision.

Architecture of the temple resembles Mount Kailash, the base level at which you can find huge monolithic elephants seeming to hold the entire structure in balance. The structure, for its coating, had used a thick layer of plaster a bit of which remains even today. Massive architecture and sculptural finesse triggers even a child's curiosities. About 145 feet wide, 195 feet long and 90 feet high, the area that the Kailash Temple occupies is twice the size of the Parthenon in Athens, Greece.

Advertisement Advertisement

The most notable rock sculptures display the Dashavatar and scenes from the ancient Hindu epics. The image of Nandi, four sculptures of lions standing on the roof of Mahamantapa, are all the more endearing to your aesthetic senses.

Kailasa temple can not be destroyed by Aurangzeb although he tried to demolish it continuously for 3 years, but succeeded in disfiguring a few statues here and there. It has a translation of Ramayana engraved on it. Added to this, there are 30 million Sanskrit carvings that need to be decoded.

5. Airavatesvara Temple, Tamil Nadu

One of the three ancient temple clusters, the Airavateshwara in Darasuram has been given the UNESCO heritage status. Though the upper portion of the Gopura is totally razed down, the smaller portion inside the temple remains unharmed. The famous Chola king Rajaraja Chola the second, built this temple in 12th Century CE.



Airavatesvara Temple, along with the famous Brihadeeswara Temple at Thanjavur and the Gangaikondacholeeswaram Temple at Gangaikonda Cholapuram is a part of the architectural trinity which are recognized as the UNESCO world heritage sites.

Yama (the god of the dead) having been cursed by a sage due to which he had to undergo a constant burning sensation all over his body, actually prayed at this temple to Lord Shiva to relieve him of it. He got rid of the curse after dipping himself in the temple water tank which is now called Yamatheertham‘.

Another feature that catches you by surprise at the Airavatesvara Temple is its ‘Singing Steps', which is a flight of seven steps leading to Balipeetham. They represent seven notes of music. It is believed that when one steps foot on them or just taps on them, they can hear all the seven notes of music.

6. Lingaraja Temple, Odisha

The word Lingaraja The word Lingaraja refers to "The king of Lingam". And Lord Shiva is known as The King of Lingam. Bhuvaneshwari is his consort. Since, in the 13th century, this temple was under a Mango tree. It was called Ekamra kshetra as per the Ekamra Purana, a Sanskrit religious text. In the era of the 6th century, the Lingaraja temple was built. Some say that this temple was built by Lalat Indu Keshari (615- 657 CE) whereas others believe it was built by Yayati I Somavamshi King.

The east-facing main entrance of Lingaraja temple is built using Sandstone and Laterite. There are South and North entrances as well.

External walls of the hall are adorned by chiselled figurines of beasts and human beings. The water of the Bindu Sara tank situated here., supposedly gets filled by an underground river. This tank was blessed by Lord Lingaraja himself. This holy water is distributed among saints, devotees and monks that visit the temple. This water tank cleanses your soul and body and heals all physical and spiritual ailments. On Mahashivaratri day, the water out of the holy tank is distributed among all devotees.

Devotees, on the day of Mahashivaratri visit the temple to fast the entire day. The sculptures are worshipped with flowers and leaves and milk. Lingaraja is worshipped as a combination of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. Hence, it represents harmony between the three philosophical schools of Vaishnavism, Hinduism, and Shaivism.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Boldsky does not believe in or endorse any superstitions.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons