Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Mantra, Vrat Katha, And Significance

Shravan Putrada Ekadashi is celebrated when the Ekadashi tithi arrives in the Shukla Paksha of Shravan month as per the Hindu Panchang. Also known as Pavitra Ekadashi and Pavitropana Ekadashi, it falls somewhere between July to August, as per the Gregorian Calendar.

This Ekadashi is especially followed by Srivaishnavites. The word 'Putrada' means 'giver of sons' and hence Putra Ekadashi vrat is observed by the childless couple together, in order to beget a son. As Lord Vishnu, as per the Vedas, should be appeased for the fulfilment of any wish, couples must pray to him for a son. Read further for a detailed information

Like all 24 Ekadashis, this Ekadashi is a 24-hour fast dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Putrada Ekadashi is celebrated on two occasions during a year. One is in the Ekadashi of Pausha month (December - January) and the other, in the Ekadashi of Shravan month (July -August). North Indians prefer the Pausha month for the vrat observance and for the South and East Indians, the Shravan month

Putrada Ekadashi Vrat 2022: Date And Time

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi, this year 2022 is slotted for celebration on Monday, 08 August . Ekadashi of Shukla Paksha of Shravan month will start on Sunday, 07 August at 11:50 pm . The Ekadashi date will end on 08 August at 9:00 pm on Monday. The Parana of Putrada Ekadashi will be on Tuesday, 09 August from 5:46 am to 8:26 am.

Putrada Ekadashi Vrat 2022: Puja Rituals

Fasting is the main ritual on Shravan Putrada Ekadashi. Even if strict fasting is not possible, at least follow it partially. However, grains, pulses, rice, onion and meat should be strictly prohibited for use in the vrat diet.

Otherwise, there are certain rules to be followed. The vrat should be commenced from Dashami and sattvic food should be consumed before noon. On the night of the Dashami, totally celibacy should be observed. Food should be avoided from sunrise of Ekadashi until the dawn of Dwadashi. Fast can only be broken after completing the concluding puja and offering the prasad to a worthy Brahmin.

Lord Vishnu is worshipped devotedly with the usual panchopachara seva (worshipping with five different puja ingredients) and offering of Naivedya. As the puja comes to a close, Panchamrit abhishek is conducted. Devotee must be awake the entire night, to sing bhajans, and devotional songs for Lord Vishnu. To have a meaningful conclusion for the vrat, one can also visit Lord Vishnu temple. The very popular 5-day Jhulan festival for Goddess Radha and Lord Krishna is also held on this day. The artistry of the decorated Jhulan appeals to anyone with aesthetic sense of beauty.

Parana is performed as the concluding part of the vrat. After sunrise, the next day of Ekadashi, parana ritual is conducted, strictly on Dwadashi tithi. Performing parana on any other day would have adverse effects.

Putrada Ekadashi Vrat 2022: Mantra

The recital of the mantra "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya "is done followed by Vishnu Sahasranama Stotram or Vishnu Ashtottaram.

Putrada Ekadashi Vrat 2022: Vrat Katha

For an auspicious conclusion to the puja, the vrat katha should be recited or listened to. Vrat katha for the Putrada Ekadashi can be found in Bhavishya Purana.

King Mahijit was a powerful ruler, of the Mahishmati kingdom, who, even after years of marriage, could not beget a child. Consulting with sages, and brahmins for a remedy also did not bear any result. Finally, the king was lucky enough to meet a Rishi called Lomasha. The sage, after a deep contemplation, came up with an important insight and Kings current problem is due to the sins of the past. He informed the king that he was in his previous life, a merchant, who, on his way during a trade related tour, had stopped by a pond to quench his thirst. He noticed that a cow and calf were also drinking the water from the pond.

In a hurry to drink water, the king pushed away the calf and cow by scaring them away and drank the water himself as a result of which he was cursed to remain childless. However, as he had gathered a large measure of punya due to his good deeds, he came to be born as a king in his current birth. As recommended by Sage Lomasha, the king and queen were advised to observe Ekadashi fast on Shravana to remove themselves from the shackles of sin. The king and queen, performed the vrat as per instructions, gave away clothes, money and jewellery to the Brahmins, as a result of which, the couple were able to beget a worthy successor to the throne.

Putrada Ekadashi Vrat 2022: Significance

Putrada Ekadashi, apart from conferring progeny, is known for another benefit. Married couples are required to observe the fast on the day of Putrada Ekadashi whereas sanyasis, widows, or those aspiring for Moksha, must observe the fast on two days, a day before and on the day of Putrada Ekadashi. This fact is mentioned by Lord Krishna, as quoted by the Bhavishya Purana, in a conversation with Yudhistira where he explains the ritualistic process fully.

As per the shastras, it is only the son's prerogative to perform last rites for his parents, and the shradh performed in the right way by the son, ensures sadgathi and liberation for the departed souls of parents. Hence in India, married couples prefer son over daughter. As per Hindu religion, and belief, it is the son's duty to look after the aged parents and through him the generation is carried forward.

