Shravan month holds a great importance for devotees of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu. As per the Hindu traditional calendar, the lunar month is marked using two methods. One of them is the Purnimantha method which marks the lunar month from Purnima to Purnima.

This is prevalent in North India. The other is the Amantha method which is practised in South India and marks the lunar month from Amavasya to Amavasya. Sawan month brings with it, the divine showers of blessings on the lives of devotees. However, Shravan is not only about Lord Shiva. Shravan also celebrates the divinity of Lord Vishnu, Lord Krishna, and Goddess Lakshmi.

Let us go through the list of Shravan month festivals and vrats in the article below.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sawan Maas 2022: Festivals And Vrats In The Month Of Shravan Kamika Ekadashi (24 July 2022)- Kamika Ekadashi is one of the 24 Ekadashi Vrats, that is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. This is also referred to as pavitra ekadashi that prevents a person from engaging in sinful acts. This occurs during Chaturmasya, the period where people observe strict austerities.

Kamika Ekadashi is one of the 24 Ekadashi Vrats, that is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. This is also referred to as pavitra ekadashi that prevents a person from engaging in sinful acts. This occurs during Chaturmasya, the period where people observe strict austerities. Shravan Somwar Vrats (18 July 2022 - 12 August 2022): All Mondays or Somwar(s) during Shravan month are ideal days for fasting vrats. Unmarried women perform this to get the groom they desire. This entire month, women apply mehendi on their hands and observe the vrat for 16 weeks to appease Lord Shiva to seek his blessings for a happy married life.

All Mondays or Somwar(s) during Shravan month are ideal days for fasting vrats. Unmarried women perform this to get the groom they desire. This entire month, women apply mehendi on their hands and observe the vrat for 16 weeks to appease Lord Shiva to seek his blessings for a happy married life. Mangala Gauri Vrats(starts on 02 Aug 2022 as per amavasyant and 19 July 2022 as per purnimant): This vrat is practised for 4 Tuesdays in the month of Shravan for receiving the blessings of conjugal bliss from Goddess Gauri. People of the marriageable age will find the right groom and. It is believed that happiness prevails in the house where Mangla Gauri vrat is observed.

This vrat is practised for 4 Tuesdays in the month of Shravan for receiving the blessings of conjugal bliss from Goddess Gauri. People of the marriageable age will find the right groom and. It is believed that happiness prevails in the house where Mangla Gauri vrat is observed. Hariyali Teej( 31 July 2022): Hariyali Teej is celebrated when nature is at its colourful best. It commemorates the coming together of Goddess Parvati with Lord Shiva. This observance also aims at achieving marital bliss and wellbeing of spouse and children. It is mostly celebrated in North India.

Hariyali Teej is celebrated when nature is at its colourful best. It commemorates the coming together of Goddess Parvati with Lord Shiva. This observance also aims at achieving marital bliss and wellbeing of spouse and children. It is mostly celebrated in North India. Nag Panchami (02 August 2022): Nag Panchami is the auspicious day when married women worship by offering chiefly milk to Snake God and women practice this vrat for the wellbeing of their family and siblings. Serpent god is also worshipped for good health and for marital bliss. Killing them or seeing them dying, creates Sarpa dosha for their next lifetime.

Nag Panchami is the auspicious day when married women worship by offering chiefly milk to Snake God and women practice this vrat for the wellbeing of their family and siblings. Serpent god is also worshipped for good health and for marital bliss. Killing them or seeing them dying, creates Sarpa dosha for their next lifetime. Shravana Putrada Ekadashi ( 08 August 2022): Shravan Putrada Ekadashi is primarily followed by women who are eager for male progeny. Mothers pray to Lord Vishnu on this occasion to save their children from all the perils. This day also comes to be called Pavitra Ekadashi and Pavitropana Ekadashi which is of utmost significance to Shri Vaishnavaites.

Varalakshmi Vrat( 12 August 2022): Varalakshmi Vratam is a festival to invoke and appease Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Vishnu's divine consort. Married women fast on this day, and pray for the safety and well being of their loved ones, and seek blessings of Mahalakshmi for their husbands and their entire lineage.

Varalakshmi Vratam is a festival to invoke and appease Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Vishnu's divine consort. Married women fast on this day, and pray for the safety and well being of their loved ones, and seek blessings of Mahalakshmi for their husbands and their entire lineage. Raksha Bandhan (11 August 2022): A Rakhi is actually an amulet made of silk thread which the sisters tie around their brothers' wrists while praying for their brothers' safety. Rakhi, at the same time, is a sister's plea to her brother to protect her from harm wherever she is in trouble. The festival is marked on the full moon day or Shraavana Poornima.

A Rakhi is actually an amulet made of silk thread which the sisters tie around their brothers' wrists while praying for their brothers' safety. Rakhi, at the same time, is a sister's plea to her brother to protect her from harm wherever she is in trouble. The festival is marked on the full moon day or Shraavana Poornima. Gayatri Jayanti ( 12 August 2022): Goddess Gayatri is the ruling Goddess of Vedas, and her birth anniversary is celebrated as Gayatri Jayanti. This is celebrated as Sanskrit Diwas to mark the importance of the Sanskrit language. It is also believed to be an ancient language used as a means of communication by the HIndu Gods.

Goddess Gayatri is the ruling Goddess of Vedas, and her birth anniversary is celebrated as Gayatri Jayanti. This is celebrated as Sanskrit Diwas to mark the importance of the Sanskrit language. It is also believed to be an ancient language used as a means of communication by the HIndu Gods. Kalki Jayanti( 03 August 2022): Kalki Jayanti is the birth anniversary of the tenth and the last avatar of Lord Vishnu at the end of Kali Yuga which is the last of the four yugas, namely Satya Yuga, Treta Yuga, Dvapara Yuga, and Kali Yuga.. During the end of the Kali-yuga, that is after 432000 years, the incarnation or avatar of Lord Vishnu is believed to arrive on the Earth..

Kalki Jayanti is the birth anniversary of the tenth and the last avatar of Lord Vishnu at the end of Kali Yuga which is the last of the four yugas, namely Satya Yuga, Treta Yuga, Dvapara Yuga, and Kali Yuga.. During the end of the Kali-yuga, that is after 432000 years, the incarnation or avatar of Lord Vishnu is believed to arrive on the Earth.. Hayagriva Jayanti: (13 August 2022). Lord Hayagriva is the horse headed god and avatar of Lord Vishnu. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Hayagreeva Jayanti in Shravan. Lord Hayagreeva is the deity that governs intellect, education and health. He incarnated with the purpose of slaying Hayagreeva, the demoniacal son of Brahma.

Lord Hayagriva is the horse headed god and avatar of Lord Vishnu. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Hayagreeva Jayanti in Shravan. Lord Hayagreeva is the deity that governs intellect, education and health. He incarnated with the purpose of slaying Hayagreeva, the demoniacal son of Brahma. Narali Purnima ( 30 August 2022) - Narali means coconut and Shravana Purnima is popularly known as Narali or Naryal Purnima at western coastal and Konkani regions. Also known as 'Coconut Day', this festival is popular especially amongst fishermen who observe this strictly to avoid any disasters at sea.

Narali means coconut and Shravana Purnima is popularly known as Narali or Naryal Purnima at western coastal and Konkani regions. Also known as 'Coconut Day', this festival is popular especially amongst fishermen who observe this strictly to avoid any disasters at sea. Krishna Janmashtami ( 22 August 2022) Krishna Janmashtami or Janmashtami celebrates the birth of the famous Hindu God Lord Krishna. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna had descended on earth on the 8th day of the dark half of Saavan month, which is celebrated as Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami or Janmashtami celebrates the birth of the famous Hindu God Lord Krishna. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna had descended on earth on the 8th day of the dark half of Saavan month, which is celebrated as Janmashtami. Dashamaa or Momai Vrat ( 29 July 2022 - 07 August 2022): The first day of Shravana is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Dashamaa or Momai Mata, one of the aspects of Maa Durga. Momai Vrat is observed for 10 long days in Gujarat. The Goddess Momai is the chief deity for the oppressed class of Rajputs in Hindu society..

The first day of Shravana is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Dashamaa or Momai Mata, one of the aspects of Maa Durga. Momai Vrat is observed for 10 long days in Gujarat. The Goddess Momai is the chief deity for the oppressed class of Rajputs in Hindu society.. Gamha Purnima (11 August 2022): Gamha Purnima is celebrated in Odisha when all the domesticated cows and bullocks are decorated and worshipped. Farmers worship their wooden ploughs that are dragged by bullocks. Gamha Purnima' is also a celebration of the birthday of Lord Balarama, who chiefly popularized the agrarian culture of India.

Gamha Purnima is celebrated in Odisha when all the domesticated cows and bullocks are decorated and worshipped. Farmers worship their wooden ploughs that are dragged by bullocks. Gamha Purnima' is also a celebration of the birthday of Lord Balarama, who chiefly popularized the agrarian culture of India. Bail Pola (27 August 2022): The festival of Pola is widely celebrated in Maharashtra, on 27th August,. For Farmers and their families it is a thanksgiving festival wherein they pay respect to bullocks and cows as cattle is their main source of livelihood. Bail in Marathi, means 'Bull .

The festival of Pola is widely celebrated in Maharashtra, on 27th August,. For Farmers and their families it is a thanksgiving festival wherein they pay respect to bullocks and cows as cattle is their main source of livelihood. Bail in Marathi, means 'Bull . Shravani Mela ( starts on 14 July 2022): On this day, Shiva devotees walk the distance of 109 km from Sultanganj, holding Ganga Jal in their Kanwars, to conclude their journey at Baba Baidyanath Temple. Brahmins observe upanayan or yagnopaveet changing ceremony on this day. They also perform 'Shudhikaran' ritual on this day as it is considered to be the most suitable day for religious rituals.

Apart from the above-mentioned festivals and vrats, Shravan month is known for observances like Jandhyam Poornima, Pavitropana, and Salono.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.