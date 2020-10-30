Sharad Purnima: Things You Need To Know About Kojagiri Purnima

Kojagiri is a Hindu festival observed on Sharad Purnima i.e., on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashwin. In 2022, Sharad Purnima will be observed on 9 October. On this day, people will be seeing the moon and worshipping the same. The festival marks the beginning of winter and harvest seasons. The festival is usually celebrated in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Here are some things that you need to know about the Kojagiri festival.

1. On this day, people worship Mahalakshmi also known as Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity.

2. People also observe fast on this day and worship the deity to seek Her blessings.

3. In order to worship the deity according to the rituals, then first of all take a Kalash and fill it with water.

4. Place mango leaves over the Kalash in such a way that the bottom part of the leaves goes inside the Kalash while the upper part stays outward.

5. Now place some betel leaves on the mango leaves.

6. After this, put a coconut on the Kalash and tie a red thread around the Kalash.

7. Draw swastika using kumkum, chandan, turmeric and curd paste.

8. Place this Kalash in front of the deities and behind your puja.

9. Those who observe a fast on this day should stay awake throughout the night and worship Goddess Mahalaksmi.

10. It is believed that on this day, Goddess Laksmi descends on the earth and blesses those who worship Her with full dedication and devotion.

11. The festival is usually observed by newly married couples in order to seek blessings from Goddess Lakshmi.

12. People in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar celebrate this day with fervour and enthusiasm.

13. On this day, the groom visits his in-laws and seeks blessings from everyone.

14. On the other hand, the bride gets clothes, jewellery.

15. Food items such as makhana, sweets and fruits are sent to both groom and bride on this day.

16. The couples spend the entire night playing games with their family members and worshipping the deities.

17. People in Maharashtra, observe this day by staying awake throughout the night and enjoying masala milk while watching the stars.