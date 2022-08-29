September 2022: Auspicious Dates For Housewarming, Purchasing Vehicles, Mundan, Namkaran And More

September is the time for transition and to prepare yourself for further progress and achievements. It is time to focus within, on your inner strength, harnessing which you will be able to achieve more. First of all, you should be all geared up for success and use the power of your will to effect changes in your approach and the way you work so that success crowns your efforts.

Suggest to yourself that you will do well and make the most of your ideas that come in good stead throughout your journey towards success. Life would be comfortable if you reconsidered your strategies and oriented them in the right channel.

We have curated a detailed list of the most auspicious days related to housewarming, purchasing vehicles, child naming ceremony, mundan ceremony, namkaran, bhumi pujan, property registration and more to choose from, for celebrating your happy moments in the ninth month of 2022, September. Read on.

Auspicious Dates For Grihapravesh In September 2022:

Nakshatra: Anuradha

Start date and time: Friday, 02 September, 11:47 pmM

End time: Saturday, 03 September 06:12 am

Nakshatra: Chitra

Start date and time: Wednesday, 28 September 06:12 am

End time: Wednesday, 28 September 06:14 am

Nakshatra: Anuradha

Start date and time: Friday, 30 September at 05:13 am

End time: Friday, 30 September at 10:35 pm

September 2022: Auspicious Dates To Purchase Vehicles

01 September 2022, Thursday: Muhurat: 05:59 am to 12:12 am, Sep 02; Nakshatra: Swati; Tithi: Panchami, Shashthi

Muhurat: 05:59 am to 12:12 am, Sep 02; Nakshatra: Swati; Tithi: Panchami, Shashthi 08 September 2022, Thursday: Muhurat: 06:02 am to 09:02 pm: Nakshatra: Shravana, Dhanishtha; Tithi: Trayodashi

Muhurat: 06:02 am to 09:02 pm: Nakshatra: Shravana, Dhanishtha; Tithi: Trayodashi 9 September 2022, Friday: Muhurat: 06:07 pm to 06:03 am, Sep 10; Nakshatra: Shatabhisha; Tithi: Purnima

Muhurat: 06:07 pm to 06:03 am, Sep 10; Nakshatra: Shatabhisha; Tithi: Purnima 28 September 2022, Wednesday: Muhurat: 06:12 am to 01:27 am, Sep 29; Nakshatra: Swati; Tithi: Tritiya

Muhurat: 06:12 am to 01:27 am, Sep 29; Nakshatra: Swati; Tithi: Tritiya 30 September 2022, Friday: Muhurat: 06:13 am to 04:19 am, Oct 01; Nakshatra: Anuradha; Tithi: Panchami, Shashthi

September 2022: Auspicious Dates For Mundan

Starts on 01 September2022, 07:43 am-12:19 pm to 14:38 pm-16:42 pm

Starts on 03 September 2022, 07:35 am-14:30 pm

Starts on 04 September 2022, 07:32 am-12:07 pm

Starts on 08 September 2022, 07:16 am-09:32 am, 11:52 am-17:56 pm

Starts on 28 September 2022, 06:44 am-10:33 am, 12:52 pm-18:05 pm

Starts on 30 September 2022, 06:44 am-12:44 pm, 14:48 pm-19:22 pm

September 2022: Auspicious Dates For Namkaran

02 September 2022, 11:47 am to 06:04 pm in Chitra nakshatra

07 September to 09 September 2022, 06:06 am to 11:35 am in Ashada nakshatra

11 September to 12 September 2022, 08:02 am to 11:09 am in Shatabhisha

14 September to 15 September 2022, 06:10 am to 06:57 am in Revathi

16 September to 17 September 2022 , 09:55 am to 11:11 am in Bharani

18 September 2022, 1:53 am to 05:57 am in Ashada

21 September 2022, 06:13 am to 11:47 pm in Phalguni

26 September to 27 September, 05:55 am to 06:16 amin Phalguni

30 September 30, 2022, 05:13 am to 04:19 pm in Vishaka

September 2022: Auspicious Dates For Annaprashan

01 September 2022 (Thursday), 06:21 am to 07:55 am in Rohini

08 September 2022 (Thursday), 06:23 am to 07:56 am in Phalguni

23 September 2022 (Friday), 07:59 am to 09:29 am in Bhadra

30 September 2022 (Friday), 08:00 am to 09:29 am in Ardra

Auspicious Dates For Bhumi Pujan In September 2022:

The only date that is available is Saturday, 10 September 2022.

Auspicious Dates For Property Registration In September 2022

Dates: Nakshatra Tithi

01 September 2022, Thursday- Vishakha, Shashthi

02 September 2022, Friday- Vishakha, Anuradha, on Shashthi and Saptami

22 September 2022, Thursday- Ashlesha, Magha, on Dwadashi and Trayodashi

23 September 2022, Friday- Magha, Purva Phalguni on Trayodashi and Chaturdashi

29 September 2022, Thursday- Vishakha, Anuradha on Chaturthi and Panchami

30 September 2022, Friday- Anuradha on Panchami and Shashthi

Auspicious Dates For Weddings In September 2022

Unfortunately, as September month occurs in Dakshinayana, which is banned for auspicious activity like marriage that require a great degree of precision for fixing the mahurat and date. No weddings mahurats are planned for this month. So, September is not a wedding season as per Indian ritualistic traditions.

Auspicious Dates For Birth Of Baby In September 2022

01 September

06 September till 4:31 pm

07 September

08 September

09 September till 6:08 pm

10 September

11 September

12 September

13 September after 10:37 am

14 September

17 September

19 September after 7:27 am

20 September till 8:15 am

21 September

22 September

26 September

27 September

30 September

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Boldsky does not believe in or endorse any superstitions