Sawan month is dedicated to Lord Shiva, who is known to be kind to the brim. Prayers definitely please him. Chanting a rosary of the Panchakshari mantra and fasting on Mondays has colossal significance, especially for women. While some devotees observe Nirjala vrat, the others consume light sattvic meals throughout the day. Scriptures mention that the Solah somvar vrat, which is observed for 16 consecutive Mondays, infuses tremendous positivity and good fortune.

A month known for fasting and prayers, the Shravan is fifth in the series of months in the year. Dates for Shravan month vary depending on two calendars, the Amavasyant of South India, and Purnimanth of North India. Observing fasts and worship during Shravan month is beneficial on so many grounds. Hence it is an important part of one's spiritual discipline and practice. Read on to know more!

Sawan Somvar 2022 Start & End Dates: List of Fasting Days

Sawan Begins: Thursday, 14 July

First Sawan Somvar Vrat: Monday, 18 July

Second Sawan Somvar Vrat: Monday, 25 July

Third Sawan Somvar Vrat: Monday, 08 August

Fourth Sawan Somvar Vrat: Monday, 08 August

Sawan Ends: Friday, 12 August

Sawan Somvar 2022: Legend Associated With This Day

Lord Shiva bears several names that correspond to different miraculous events that he was a part of. Neel kanth is a similar name with an interesting tale behind it. Devas and Asuras, in their frantic search for divine nectar, decided to churn the ocean, so that they would find the nectar because of this. They engaged themselves for a long time, and with each churn, found some by products that did not match their expectations.

Both the Asuras and Devas had been in a constant tussle to gain immortality. Mount mandara was used as the churning rod and the great serpent Vasuki as the rope. Like any event, even this mighty oceanic churn produced several byproducts and especially, during one phase, a fatal poison called Halahala also emerged from the ocean. Stunned by this development, and the river of venom that shook the three worlds with its tumultuous power, Gods resorted to Lord Shiva, for a solution. Lord Shiva, in the next instant, decided to swallow the river of venom in one gulp and drank it. However, due to Goddess Parvati's interference at this time, the poison stuck inside his throat and did not trickle beyond it. The neck of Shiva acquired a strong blue shade, and this was why he got the name Neelkantha. To reduce the toxic effect on his neck, Gods offered holy Ganges and milk to Lord Shiva to drink. This is the background behind the observance of water and milk abhisheka on the Shivling during Shravan month. The incident occurred in the Shravan month and therefore, Sawan Somvar vrat is essentially a fasting-based observance.

This mythological incident shows how people should react to crisis in life and how to manage it better. They should let their pain stay inside their head but not let it trickle down to their heart. It means, think about your pain and also the solution to it but do not take it to heart. This could also be a lesson in self-management that one can learn from Lord Shiva.

Sawan Somvar 2022: Significance of Observing Fast on Mondays

According to Shiva Purana, this vrat brings success in career, business, and relationship, peace of mind, good health, and longevity. Solah Somvar vrat is also said to grant the right life partner for unmarried women. Couples who constantly fight with each other, will find solace with the Solah vrat observance.

Dhatura flower and fruit must be offered to Lord Shiva, each day of the Solah vrat as this ensures progeny. Fasting on Shravan Mondays is especially held as sacred as it resolves marital differences and also prevents any unusual delay in marriage.

Reciting the vrat katha and chanting the Shiva mantras during Solah Somvars will provide the expected results. A vrat observer needs to stay away from negative thoughts and do only those deeds that promise good consequences. These are the reasons why fasting coupled with prayer is inarguably a powerful cure for perils of life.

Worshipping Lord Shiva with rudraksha and belpatra during Shravan cleanses the soul, neutralizes doshas and planetary afflictions.

Also, Rudrabhisheka is beleived to cure diseases, rectify financial setbacks, and the past karma. Vrat observance will get the divine blessings on the career business or personal fronts. It is known to remove planetary doshas and malefic effects of transits in your birth chart. Laghu Rudra puja can bestow peace of mind as well as put an end to all the negativities in life.

