Sawan Purnima Vrat 2022: Date, Puja Rituals, Significance, And CelebrationsST- Sawan Purnima Vrat 2022: Date

In Hinduism, of all Purnimas, Shravan Purnima is of paramount importance. Today is the day to please our deceased ancestors, by taking a holy dip in the Ganges, and get their blessings, for a peaceful and prosperous future. It is widely believed that, practice of this remedial measure on Sawan Purnima promises us the prosperity which we require.

It is a day of wish fulfilment for the devotees. Sawan or Shravan Poornima is a significant day where many other important festivals such as Narali Purnima and Rakhi are also celebrated. This is also an occasion (Rig-Yaju Shravani) for Brahmins to renew their sacred thread or yagnopavit. All brahmins who have gone through the upanayana samskar can wear it. To know more about the Poornima vrat, scroll through the article.

Shravan Purnima 2022: Date

Shravan Poornima is observed on 11 August 2022.

Shravan Purnima 2022: Puja Rituals

Wake up during the Brahmi muhurta, wear a fresh set of clothes, and make a resolution to observe a fast without any interruption. Worship all the deities with fruits, flowers, incense sticks, lamps, and offer naivedya, taking care to thoroughly follow the ritualistic rules and regulations. Read vrat Katha and perform an Aarti. There is a tradition of keeping a Raksha sutra, or a red/yellow silk cloth along with mustard and yellow rice. Tying with red yarn, water it and keep it in a copper vessel. Tie some of the yarn on your hand. Offer charities and food to Brahmins.

Shravan Purnima 2022: Significance

Shravana Purnima is highly auspicious day marked by various significant rituals. The rituals of 'Upnayan' and 'Yagyopaveet' are observed on this day. Lord Shiva devotees offer their special worship on this day. Moon, worshipped on this day, removes Chandra dosha from the horoscope. This is an ideal day for charitable activities. Offering food to pandits and worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi on this day, bring immense luck and fortune. These vrats should be carried out at a chosen muhurta. Ardent Hindu followers of Hinduism make their fresh resolutions for the current year on this auspicious day.

Advertisement Advertisement

Shravan Purnima 2022: Celebrations

Sacred thread changing ceremony is a time-consuming ceremony that begins with a prayer to Lord Ganesha after which the homa agni (sacred fire) is lit, through mantra recitations and prayers. Eight supari betel nuts or eight darbha rings that represent Saptarshis (the seven sages) and Arundhati, are placed on a tray and worshipped with flowers.

Tarpans with water are carried out on this day. After this, the old Janivara (sacred thread) is thrown into the homagni and a new thread that has been folded thrice is worn, while they recite the Gayatri mantra. Rice and flowers are thrown into the sacred fire as the concluding part of the puja after which priests and Brahmins are given their share of the Dakshina.

On this same day, two other important festivals the Narali Poornima, and the Raksha Bandhan are also celebrated. While on one hand, on Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi, sister ties a sacred knot on brother's wrist and the brother promises to protect the sister no matter what, on the other hand, Narali Poornima is a festival which means 'coconut on the full moon day' and is associated with people from fishing community and it is observed to prevent any mishaps at sea.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Image sources: Wikimedia Commons